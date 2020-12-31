Zdeno Chara talked about the Bruins’ contract offer, and why he decided to leave

"I respect their decision and wish them the best, but I just felt that I can still play regularly."

Zdeno Chara Bruins Captain
Boston fans smile as they watch Zdeno Chara with the Bruins in Nov. 2019. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 31, 2020 | 2:37 PM

Related Links

Zdeno Chara spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since announcing that he was leaving Boston to sign in Washington D.C. with the Capitals.

The 43-year-old outgoing captain of the Bruins admitted it wasn’t an easy decision to leave the team he’d spent 14 seasons with, and helped win a Stanley Cup for.

“Obviously it’s been a long process since September,” Chara said in the virtual press conference. “I’ve been going through some difficult decisions and different options that were presented to me. It was never clear what would be the best fit. A lot of things were happening during free agency.”

Advertisement

“A few days ago, I think, Washington Capitals kind of informed us of their interest and I just saw this opportunity that I didn’t want to pass on, so I just decided that would be a good fit for me and my family and went for it.”

Chara signed a one-year deal with the Capitals, his fourth team in a lengthy NHL career that began in 1997.

Asked about Boston’s offer, and why he turned it down, Chara immediately made it clear that he had no bad feelings towards the Bruins, or the team’s general manager.

“First I want to mention that I believe Don Sweeney negotiated in good faith, and I really appreciated that everything was communicated to me, and it was very open to me,” Chara told Logan Mullen of NESN. “We had a number of conversations. He made it clear what conditions and what role I would be taking with the organization if I [had] returned. But I just felt that what was presented to me, and what conditions were kind of attached to it, I just felt that I had more to offer.

“I respect their decision and wish them the best, but I just felt that I can still play regularly and play the games,” Chara added.

Advertisement

Asked for more details, Chara alluded to a “reserve” role that he might have occupied had he remained in Boston.

“Early on it was probably a little bit unknown what I was told the role would be,” Chara explained to the Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. “But as the conversations progressed, towards the end it was pretty clear to me that I would not be in the starting lineup for the season, or starting some games, or playing some back-to-back games. I would be more in a reserve type of player. Again, I have no issue with that. Again, a lot of credit to Don Sweeney, how he handled the situation, but for me I felt that it would be a better fit for me if I found a better role with another team and step aside and let the Boston Bruins go in the direction they choose to do.”

On the topic of who will replace him as captain with the Bruins, Chara had only one name: Patrice Bergeron.

“Absolutely, there is no question Patrice is going to be the next captain of the Boston Bruins,” said Chara. “I think everybody knows that. I think he’s absolutely the right person to have as a captain.”

Looking ahead to his new team, Chara said that while he feels he has a potentially larger role with the Capitals than he would’ve had in Boston, nothing is certain.

“There are no specifics, there are no guarantees, but I just want to have a fair chance to compete with the guys for the Stanley Cup,” Chara noted.

Advertisement

One notable subplot from the Bruins’ former captain signing with the Capitals is that the two teams are conference rivals and will play eight times in the 2021 regular season.

Asked how it will feel to see his old teammates lining up against him, Chara admitted it will be different.

“It’s going to be a strange feeling, sure,” he replied. “But I can tell you exactly how I feel at the time. I’m going to have to wait until that time comes.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Zdeno Chara

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Matthew Slater was named a Pro Bowler this season.
PATRIOTS
Matthew Slater apologized to Patriots fans for the team's performance this year December 31, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Lon Horwedel
Media
Fox bumps Tom Brady, Buccaneers from Boston airwaves December 31, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Jim Davis
RED SOX
Red Sox to hire Bianca Smith as minor-league coach, making her first Black woman to coach in MLB history December 31, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.
ZDENO CHARA
Bruins GM Don Sweeney provided the backstory on why Zdeno Chara elected to leave Boston December 31, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Bill Belichick Chargers
PATRIOTS
Here's how the Patriots' draft pick can improve in Week 17 December 31, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
NFL insider's assessment of what went wrong with Patriots' draft strategy, roster building December 31, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Zdeno Chara
analysis
What Zdeno Chara's departure means for the Bruins December 31, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Jaylen Brown had a career-high scoring night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown's career night December 31, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Orchard Park, NY - 09/20/15 - Buffalo Bills fans in the stands with signs as the Patriots came onto the field. The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Michael Whitmer, Topic: 21Patriots-Bills, LOID: 8.1.3611291606.
NFL
New York makes exception to allow fans at Bills playoff game December 31, 2020 | 5:14 AM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
Becky Hammon becomes first woman to coach an NBA team December 31, 2020 | 12:16 AM
Jayson Tatum says his chemistry with Jaylen Brown is only getting better.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum: Chemistry with Jaylen Brown will only get better December 30, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Brad Stevens let Jaylen Brown return to Wednesday's game to get his career high.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown: Brad Stevens let him return to blowout vs. Grizzlies to get career high December 30, 2020 | 11:05 PM
Jaylen Brown drives past the Grizzlies' Tyus Jones during the first half.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores career-high 42, Celtics beat Memphis 126-107 December 30, 2020 | 10:18 PM
The Boston Bruins bid farewell to Zdeno Chara, who signed with the Washington Capitals.
Bruins
Bruins bid farewell to Zdeno Chara, who 'exemplified' what being part of franchise meant December 30, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Javonte Green is out against the Memphis Grizzlies due to health and safety protocols.
Celtics
Javonte Green out vs. Memphis Grizzlies for 'health and safety protocols' December 30, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady, left, greets Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Bruins
Tom Brady, former Bruins teammates react to Zdeno Chara leaving Boston December 30, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Zdeno Chara
Timeline: Looking back at Zdeno Charas Bruins career December 30, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Chara's crowning moment came in 2011 when he accepted the Stanley Cup as Bruins captain.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara's time with the Bruins 'has come to an end' December 30, 2020 | 4:04 PM
NFL
COVID-19 changed NFL in 2020 and some shifts are permanent December 30, 2020 | 3:40 PM
NFL
Kyle Shanahan 'believes' Jimmy Garoppolo will be 49ers QB in 2021 December 30, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Alabama's Mac Jones was one of the most dependable players in college football this season.
PATRIOTS
10 quarterbacks the Patriots could take in the 2021 NFL Draft December 30, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Tom Brady discussed how he's acclimated to being away from New England December 30, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Jayson Tatum had a nice bounce-back performance on Tuesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics' win over Pacers, including Jayson Tatum & more December 30, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Payton Pritchard had a big game against Indiana on Tuesday.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown on 'the GOAT' Payton Pritchard: 'Kid can play' December 29, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Jayson Tatum goes to the basket against Indiana's T.J. Warren during the second half.
Celtics
Tatum helps Celtics rally to beat Pacers 116-111 December 29, 2020 | 10:28 PM
Kemba Walker's return is still far in the future, according to Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Kemba Walker 'won’t be back any time soon,' but he's progressing December 29, 2020 | 6:29 PM
New York Jets running back Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
NFL
Jets' Frank Gore out vs. Patriots with bruised lung, playing future uncertain December 29, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Domantas Sabonis attacks the basket against Daniel Theis.
Celtics
A pair of ESPN personalities explained why they 'don't believe in the Boston Celtics' December 29, 2020 | 4:44 PM
James Harden dribbles against Damian Lillard.
NBA
Sports Q: Should the Celtics trade for James Harden? December 29, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, right, passes against Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons.
NBA
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to miss extended time with calf injury December 29, 2020 | 2:24 PM