Bruins set roster ahead of start of training camp on Monday
The Bruins will officially open training camp for the 2021 season on Monday, and on Sunday the team announced the roster of players who will be participating.
Players have been holding voluntary practices at Warrior Ice Arena. The Bruins will hold training camp for a little more than a week before opening the season Jan. 14 in New Jersey against the Devils.
Here is the roster the Bruins announced:
Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork, Anton Blidh, Paul Carey, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Matt Filipe, Trent Frederic, Cameron Hughes, Ondrej Kase, David Krejci, Karson Kuhlman, Sean Kuraly, Robert Lantosi, Par Lindholm, Brad Marchand, Greg McKegg, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner
Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk, Steven Kampfer, Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen, Nick Wolff, Jakub Zboril
Goaltenders: Callum Booth, Jaroslav Halak, Tuukka Rask, Jeremy Swayman, Dan Vladar
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.