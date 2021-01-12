Bruins to retire No. 22 jersey of Willie O’Ree, first Black player in NHL

Barry Chin
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
January 12, 2021

The Bruins announced Tuesday that they will retire Willie O’Ree’s number 22 jersey prior to the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 18.

“On behalf of the Boston Bruins organization I would like to congratulate Willie O’Ree as well as his wife, Deljeet, and his daughter, Chandra, on having his number retired in the TD Garden rafters,” said Bruins president Cam Neely. “Willie’s contributions to the game of hockey transcend on-ice accomplishments and have opened countless doors for players who have come after him. He is without question deserving of this honor.”

Given COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will likely take place without fans at TD Garden. Despite this circumstance, the organization said it believes it is important to move forward with a virtual pre-game ceremony. Once protocols allow, the team said it will again honor O’Ree in front of a full TD Garden.

Advertisement

O’Ree became the first Black player to compete in an NHL game on Jan. 18, 1958, when he dressed for the Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens, despite being legally blind in one eye. Following the game, he said, “It was the greatest thrill of my life, I believe. I will always remember this day.”

O’Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2018 as part of the “Builder” category, which is defined by “coaching, managerial or executive ability, or ability in another significant off-ice role, sportsmanship, character and contributions to his or her organization or organizations and to the game of hockey in general.

In 2018, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of O’Ree’s first game, the NHL and the Bruins donated to Boston parks and recreation a refurbished street hockey rink, dedicated “Willie O’Ree Rink,” at Smith Field in Allston.

O’Ree is the 12th player to have his number retired by the Bruins.

He joins: Lionel Hitchman (No. 3, 1934), Aubrey “Dit” Clapper (No. 5, 1947), Eddie Shore (No. 2, 1949), Milt Schmidt (No. 15, 1957), Bobby Orr (No. 4, 1979), Johnny. Bucyk (No. 9, 1980), Phil Esposito (No. 7, 1987), Ray Bourque (No. 77, 2001), Terry O’Reilly (No. 24, 2002), Cam Neely (No. 8, 2004) and Rick Middleton (No. 16, 2018).

“Throughout the history of the National Hockey League, there have been very few individuals that have had such a profound impact on the league and its culture than Willie O’Ree,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “After breaking the color barrier as a Boston Bruin in 1958 and eventually retiring from professional hockey in 1979, Willie became the ultimate ambassador for improving diversity and inclusion within the game of hockey. The entire hockey world is forever indebted to Willie for all that he has done, and continues to do, for the sport. We are incredibly proud to retire Willie’s number and cement his legacy as one of Boston’s greatest athletes.”

Advertisement

Since 1998, O’Ree has worked for the NHL as a diversity ambassador, focusing on the league’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” initiatives.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Racial Justice

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Houston Rockets' James Harden leaves the court following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston.
NBA
AP source: James Harden traded to Brooklyn Nets January 13, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly poised to make 'a series of moves' before spring training January 13, 2021 | 2:31 PM
Former Red Sox start outfielder Dwight Evans has yet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
The Athletic ranks Dwight Evans as one of the top 10 players not in the Baseball Hall of Fame January 13, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Andre Johnson Texans Jack Easterby
NFL
Andre Johnson tweeted support for Deshaun Watson, slammed Jack Easterby's role with Texans January 13, 2021 | 1:05 PM
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
JULIAN EDELMAN
What's behind Julian Edelman's 'Boston I love you' tweet? January 13, 2021 | 11:57 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots assistant reportedly set to interview for Eagles' head coaching vacancy January 13, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Chris McGrath
Media
YouTube TV is sticking with decision to drop NESN from its channel lineup January 13, 2021 | 9:38 AM
NFL
Inside the matchup between Tom Brady and Drew Brees January 13, 2021 | 3:11 AM
NBA
James Harden says 'crazy' Rockets situation can't be fixed January 13, 2021 | 12:08 AM
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady would not make a good coach, according to his coach.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians says 'perfectionist' Tom Brady would not make a good coach January 12, 2021 | 11:30 PM
The Celtics have postponed three games due to COVID-19 protocols so far.
CELTICS
Here's the Celtics' timeline for Jayson Tatum, others to return from COVID-19 protocols January 12, 2021 | 10:24 PM
NBA
NBA, union stiffen virus protocols; more games postponed January 12, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was mocked to the Patriots by one NFL expert.
NFL DRAFT
NFL mock draft: Experts project Trey Lance, Jaylen Waddle, others to Patriots January 12, 2021 | 7:13 PM
Brad Marchand makes it known he scored during a passing drill.
BRUINS
Here's the latest version of the 2021 Bruins schedule January 12, 2021 | 5:44 PM
DeMaurice Smith believes Bill Belichick made the right call.
BILL BELICHICK
NFLPA executive director lauds Bill Belichick's decision to decline Trump's invitation January 12, 2021 | 3:48 PM
Andrew Benintendi works out during the first day of Summer Camp.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi? January 12, 2021 | 3:28 PM
National
Olympic gold medalist was part of crowd that invaded Capitol January 12, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Brad Stevens looks on as the Celtics play.
CELTICS
Celtics-Magic game originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed January 12, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Kyrie Irving dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks.
KYRIE IRVING
NBA reportedly looking into videos of a mask-less Kyrie Irving January 12, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Tom Brady helped the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team, 31-23, on Saturday.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady provided some colorful commentary while he was mic'd up January 12, 2021 | 12:40 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces one of the most important off-seasons of his Patriots tenure.
Patriots
Boston.com readers: ‘Coach made the right decision’ January 12, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
New England Patriots
Tedy Bruschi praised Bill Belichick's statement declining Medal of Freedom offer January 12, 2021 | 10:25 AM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
Trump offered Bill Belichick an honor. Duty compelled him to refuse. January 12, 2021 | 10:21 AM
Wade Payne
CHAD FINN
Patriots weren't playing, but reminders of them were everywhere in playoff games January 11, 2021 | 11:52 PM
North Quincy High School players gather in around the net at the beginning of the game. North Quincy vs Duxbury at the Quincy Yourth Center.
QUINCY HOCKEY
Quincy boys hockey teams are on hiatus after players spotted violating COVID guidelines January 11, 2021 | 11:33 PM
Here's what experts had to say after Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Washington football team.
TOM BRADY
What NFL experts said after Tom Brady, Tampa Bay beat Washington January 11, 2021 | 10:09 PM
Bill Belichick will not accept Medal of Freedom.
MEDAL OF FREEDOM
Patriots' Bill Belichick will not accept Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump January 11, 2021 | 8:04 PM
The Red Sox have reportedly explored trading Andrew Benintendi.
RED SOX
Red Sox have reportedly explored trading outfielder Andrew Benintendi January 11, 2021 | 6:57 PM
The Boston Globe
Bill Belichick
Ed Markey, Maura Healey hope Bill Belichick rejects Medal of Freedom Award January 11, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Jayson Tatum averaged 35 points per game last week.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week January 11, 2021 | 5:00 PM