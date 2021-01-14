The Bruins will wear an emblem honoring Travis Roy during the 2021 season

"The Boston Bruins are proud to join Boston University this upcoming season in honoring the courageous and inspirational life of Travis Roy."

Travis Roy Bruins
A view of the emblem the Bruins will wear on their helmets honoring Travis Roy in the 2021 season. –Via Bruins Twitter
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 14, 2021

When the Bruins take the ice in Thursday night’s season opener against the Devils, players will have a special message on their helmets to honor Travis Roy.

Announced on Wednesday, the Bruins will join the men’s and women’s Boston University hockey teams in paying tribute to Roy, who died in Oct. 2020. An emblem with “TR24” will be worn on players’ helmets.

“The Boston Bruins are proud to join Boston University this upcoming season in honoring the courageous and inspirational life of Travis Roy,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs announced in a team statement. “I am forever grateful for having had the opportunity to call Travis a friend and will never forget the lessons his life’s journey taught us all. Travis’s profound legacy will always be remembered within the Bruins locker room and in hockey rinks across the world.”

“[It’s] just amazing to carry him with us and play in his legacy,” former BU defenseman Charlie McAvoy said on Thursday. “It’s something that I think is very special.”

Roy played for Terriers hockey, but was paralyzed just 11 seconds into his first shift in 1995. In the aftermath, he founded The Travis Roy Foundation to help those affected by spinal cord injuries and to fund research. He became an inspirational figure, and helped raise millions for the foundation.

TOPICS: Bruins

