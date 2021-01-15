Miles Wood called his two interference penalties against Tuukka Rask ‘selfish’

Amid the Bruins’ 3-2 season-opening win over the Devils on Thursday in a shootout, one subplot drew attention in postgame discussion.

New Jersey winger Miles Wood was called for two interference penalties that he made against Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask.

And both times Wood was in the penalty box, the Bruins took full advantage with a pair of power-play goals. Given the tight margin of the game, Wood’s mistakes drew attention.

The 25-year-old explained that the plays were not intentional.

“That was not my intention to take him out,” Wood said of Rask. “That’s never my intention, but fast-paced game, stuff happens.”

“Just did a quick shot there. Think I caught him by surprise and that’s just how it went in. A goal’s a goal.” Miles Wood speaks after scoring a goal in tonight’s game. #NJDevils | @UnibetUS pic.twitter.com/VMs1yE2SqV — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 15, 2021

Wood took full blame for the penalties.

“Those two calls on me are extremely selfish,” said Wood. “I’ll put the blame on me. That shouldn’t happen.”

Given the specific design of the 2021 NHL schedule, Boston will play New Jersey again in its next game on Saturday.

And when asked by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now if he felt the Devils were intentionally trying to “get under [his] skin” by crowding the net, Rask had a humorous reply.

“I hope not because we’re going to play them seven more times,” remarked Rask. “It was Game 1.”

“Seems to be Wood every single time,” Rask added, “but I think he does that every game, anyway, because he’s so fast. I don’t know. You could ask them. I doubt it, but [I’m] not a fan, obviously.”

🎥 Tuukka Rask and Nick Ritchie speak with the media following the #NHLBruins 3-2 shootout victory over the New Jersey Devils on Opening Night: pic.twitter.com/GB7uQ37XoT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 15, 2021