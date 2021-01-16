Egor Shrangovich’s OT goal gives Devils 2-1 win over Bruins

Patrice Bergeron scored in the second period for Boston.

New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) celebrates his game-winning overtime goal with right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) and defenseman P.K. Subban (76) as the Devils defeated the Bruins, 2-1, on Saturday.
New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) celebrates his game-winning overtime goal with right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) and defenseman P.K. Subban (76) as the Devils defeated the Bruins, 2-1, on Saturday. –Bill Kostroun/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
AP
January 16, 2021

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal in the final seconds of overtime to propel the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves and picked up his first victory of the season. Miles Wood also scored for the second consecutive game for New Jersey.

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron scored and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves, including two critical stops in the final minutes of the third period to force the extra session.

Devils defenseman Damon Severson made a nifty backhand pass at the edge of the offensive zone to set up the 22-year-old Sharangovich with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime.

Advertisement

Bergeron evened the score with a shorthanded goal at 17:16 of the second period. Brad Marchand won a puck battle against Devils forward Kyle Palmieri before setting up the new captain of the Bruins.

Boston appeared to tie the game shortly before Bergeron’s strike, but the game officials ruled Blackwood was unable to make a save due to incidental contact. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy unsuccessfully challenged the play, which led to the bench minor.

Wood opened the scoring with a redirection at 16:15 of the first period. Jack Hughes maintained possession of the puck while the rest of his teammates completed a change before Ty Smith’s shot from the point was tipped past Halak.

Wood netted his first of the season in a shootout loss Thursday. He was also penalized twice for goaltender interference in the contest, which preceded a fight with Bruins defenseman Kevin Miller 19 seconds into the game on Saturday.

Craig Smith made his debut with Boston after signing a three-year, $9.3 million contract this offseason. He missed the opener due to a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old forward played the prior nine seasons with the Nashville Predators

HELMET DECALS

The Bruins are honoring the life and legacy of Travis Roy with a commemorative TR 24 emblem on their helmets this season. Roy was paralyzed from the neck down 11 seconds into his first shift with Boston University in 1995 and created the Travis Roy Foundation to support spinal cord injury survivors in 2012. Roy passed away in October at the age of 45.

SMITH EXTENDS POINT STREAK

Advertisement

Rookie defenseman Ty Smith recorded his first NHL assist on Wood’s goal in the first period. The first-round pick from the 2018 NHL draft also notched his first goal in the Devils’ season-opening loss.

HISCHIER SIDELINED

Nico Hischier missed his second straight game with a leg injury. The 22-year-old center sustained the injury while training in Switzerland in December but did not require surgery. The Devils selected Hischier with the first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

MATINEE GAMES

Saturday marked the first of 11 afternoon games for the Devils this season, seven of which are scheduled to be played at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

UP NEXT

Devils: Visit New York Rangers Tuesday

Bruins: Conclude three-game road trip Monday against the New York Islanders ___

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Kemba Walker scored nine points in his season debut.
Celtics
Kemba Walker returns, but Knicks blow out Celtics 105-75 January 17, 2021 | 4:16 PM
Josh McDaniels looks on during training camp.
NFL
Eagles reportedly set to interview Patriots’ Josh McDaniels January 16, 2021 | 3:34 PM
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with Brad Marchand (63) during the second period Saturday.
BRUINS
Watch Patrice Bergeron's 1st goal as Bruins captain January 16, 2021 | 3:18 PM
Jayson Tatum rises up for a shot as Aaron Holiday contests.
NBA
Jayson Tatum shared why it's 'even more important' to recognize MLK Day this year January 16, 2021 | 1:55 PM
Jack Easterby stands with Cal McNair.
NFL
Jack Easterby has reportedly expressed that the Kraft family is 'behind the negative press' about him January 16, 2021 | 12:24 PM
Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom looks on during a press conference.
RED SOX
9 thoughts on the Red Sox and their offseason moves January 16, 2021 | 11:04 AM
Corey Kluber is reportedly joining the Yankees.
MLB
Yankees reportedly reach deals with Corey Kluber, DJ LeMahieu January 16, 2021 | 10:28 AM
Rafael Devers fields a grounder.
RED SOX
Red Sox agree to 1-year, $4,575,000 deal with Rafael Devers January 16, 2021 | 9:22 AM
The Celtics enjoyed getting back on the court against the Orlando Magic.
Celtics
5 takeaways as Celtics roll over Magic behind Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye January 16, 2021 | 8:03 AM
Teammates loved watching Celtics big man Tacko Fall on Friday.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown, Celtics thrilled with Tacko Fall's improvements January 16, 2021 | 7:58 AM
Klete Keller of the United States of America after finishing second in the Men's 200m Freestyle heats during the XII FINA World Championships at the Rod Laver Arena on March 26, 2007 in Melbourne, Australia. Photographer: Vladimir Rys/Bongarts/Getty Images
National
From Olympic medalist to Capitol rioter January 15, 2021 | 9:12 PM
Boston, MA - 12/13/18 - The WEEI offices in Brighton. For Chad Finn media column about potential changes to their Red Sox broadcasts.(Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Chad Finn) Topic: (media)
WEEI
Program director Joe Zarbano leaves WEEI after 14 years January 15, 2021 | 8:54 PM
Tom Brady Buccaneers playoffs
NFL
Rob Ninkovich on what the 'Achilles' heel' is for Tom Brady and Buccaneers January 15, 2021 | 3:08 PM
Miguel Bleis
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly sign 'one of the biggest and strongest' international prospects January 15, 2021 | 1:10 PM
Miles Wood Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Miles Wood called his two interference penalties against Tuukka Rask 'selfish' January 15, 2021 | 12:11 PM
Rey Del Rio
Patriots
Tom Brady boosts Bucs’ local TV ratings, while Patriots' ratings drop January 15, 2021 | 10:38 AM
Celtics Harden Trade Package Report
Celtics
Here's what the Rockets reportedly wanted from the Celtics for James Harden January 15, 2021 | 10:23 AM
Belichick coaching with sons
Patriots
Why rebuilding the Patriots will take longer than you think January 15, 2021 | 9:52 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' season-opening win over the Devils January 15, 2021 | 7:18 AM
NFL
Jets hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as coach January 15, 2021 | 1:32 AM
Kevan Miller made his return to the ice on Thursday.
BRUINS
Kevan Miller calls 'uncle' to stop Brad Marchand praising his return January 15, 2021 | 12:59 AM
BRADY VS. BREES
Tom Brady: Drew Brees is 'a lot younger than me' January 14, 2021 | 11:28 PM
The Bruins claimed their season opener against the Devils in a shoot out.
BRUINS WIN
Watch Brad Marchand win season opener vs. Devils with shootout goal January 14, 2021 | 10:17 PM
The Celtics are nearing a return to action.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are close to returning after COVID protocols January 14, 2021 | 7:50 PM
Kemba Walker is making significant progress, per Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Celtics' Kemba Walker feels great 'in a different way' than he did before the bubble January 14, 2021 | 5:55 PM
Theo Epstein.
MLB
Epstein hired as MLB consultant to evaluate rules changes January 14, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Travis Roy Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins will wear an emblem honoring Travis Roy during the 2021 season January 14, 2021 | 4:19 PM
Danny Ainge James Harden.
Celtics
Danny Ainge discussed why the Celtics didn't pursue a trade for James Harden January 14, 2021 | 1:20 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots Rumors
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi has a quarterback in mind for the Patriots in 2021 January 14, 2021 | 10:57 AM
Jessie Diggins
Sports News
Periodic Southie resident Jessie Diggins has climbed to the pinnacle of cross-country skiing January 14, 2021 | 9:36 AM