Watch Patrice Bergeron’s 1st goal as Bruins captain

He tied the game at 1 in the second period.

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with Brad Marchand (63) during the second period Saturday.
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with Brad Marchand (63) during the second period Saturday. –Bill Kostroun/AP Photo
By
, Sports Producer
January 16, 2021

Entering Saturday, Patrice Bergeron had scored 352 goals with the Bruins throughout his 17-year career.

In a 2-1 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, Bergeron provided a goal that was unlike any before it in one particular way – it came with him as captain of the Bruins.

In the second period, with New Jersey on the power play, Bergeron corralled a pass from Brad Marchand and fired a shot past New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood for a shorthanded goal that evened the score at 1.

As he celebrated with Marchand, Bergeron yelled, “What a play” to his teammate.

Bergeron, who is following Zdeno Chara as the 20th captain in team history, is off to a strong start in his new role. The new captain added an assist in the Bruins’ 3-2 shootout win over the Devils on Thursday.

