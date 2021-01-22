3 takeaways from the Bruins’ shootout win over the Flyers

"It shows the resilience of this team."

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) grapples with Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period.
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) grapples with Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period. –AP
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
January 22, 2021

Related Links

COMMENTARY

The Boston Bruins appeared to be heading toward another frustrating offensive night through two periods against the Philadelphia Flyers. Not only did they find themselves behind 2-0, but they entered the third period without a 5-on-5 goal through 220 minutes of play.

Bruce Cassidy told his team they were too easy to play against offensively during the second intermission. With a chip on their shoulders, the Bruins wasted little time lighting the lamp.

The snowball effect began when Jack Studnicka netted his first career goal just 57 seconds into third. A mere 70 seconds later, Charlie Coyle’s spin-o-rama shot found its way past Carter Hart to tie things up at 2-2.

Advertisement

“We were pressing there during the first three games on the road,” Nick Ritchie said postgame. “It seemed like after Studs [Studnicka] got that one, it was a big goal for us…and just a couple of shifts later, it was a spin around shot by Coyle and he found the back of the net.”

The Bruins and Flyers traded punches through the remaining 22:57 of play. Each team secured a lead in the final 17:57 of regulation.

The Bruins responded to Travis Sanheim’s go-ahead tip-in at 7:13 with a Ritchie power play marker and Brandon Carlo blast 1:56 apart for their first lead of the night at 4-3. James van Riemsdyk answered with his second of the night just 50 seconds later, ultimately sending the game to overtime.

The two teams exchanged chances with Tuukka Rask making a pair of highlight reel stops to force a shootout. Jake DeBrusk scored the lone tally of the glorified skills competition — with a nifty flip shot — to secure Boston’s second win of the season.

“It shows the resilience of this team,” Carlo said.

“I don’t see that stopping anytime soon,” Ritchie said. “So hopefully we can keep that going.

Here’s what we learned from Boston’s thrilling home-opening 5-4 win in front of an empty TD Garden.

Ritchie is proving his doubters wrong so far.

Advertisement

GM Don Sweeney acquired Ritchie from Anaheim at last year’s trade deadline hoping to add a good, physical net-front presence in the middle of Boston’s lineup. Ritchie, a 2014 first round selection — taken 15 picks ahead of David Pastrnak — couldn’t find a rhythm in the Toronto bubble. He found himself as a healthy scratch for three games against the Hurricanes and for the final two tilts with the Lightning.

Ritchie looks different this time. He’s been engaged in puck pursuit and in net front battles in each of the four contests. The sixth-year power forward finds himself on the second line with Studnicka and David Krejci and on the top power play unit.

On Thursday, Ritchie put his work ethic to good use again with a timely power play goal to tie things up for his second tally of the season. He ended his night with an assist to go along with a pair of hits and shots on net in 15:22 of ice time.

Ritchie, who would have three goals on the year if not for a disallowed tally in New Jersey last Saturday, received plenty of critiques following a disappointing first impression. Cassidy admittingly told Ritchie that he needed to earn his ice time during training camp.

Nothing was given to Ritchie. He took Cassidy’s message to heart. So far, he’s been an asset to his club.

“Ritchie has been kind of finding his place here,” Cassidy said. “He’s been finding a rhythm every game through training camp, so hopefully that continues for him.

Rask bounced back in OT.

Advertisement

Boston’s young D had their roughest night of the season. The Bruins only allowed 26 shots on net, including four in the opening 20 minutes. At times, however, they left Rask hung out to dry, providing a handful of quality scoring opportunities for the likes of Claude Giroux, van Riemsdyk and an offensively talented Philly bunch.

Rask himself didn’t allow the smoothest of goals on Sanheim’s third period tip-in. But Rask made up for that blemish in overtime, stopping all five shots he faced. Notably, he robbed Jakub Voracek and Kevin Hayes on the doorstep to keep Boston’s hopes intact.

The Finn secured the shootout win stopping all three shots he faced. He’s now a perfect 6-for-6 in the two shootout wins this season. Not bad for a team that went 0-7 in shootouts a year ago.

“Tuukka was again outstanding in overtime…and in shootouts. He’s been lights out in those,” Cassidy said of Boston’s all-time winningest netminder. “We couldn’t win one [shootout] last year to save our lives, and now we’re 2-0 in them, so go figure.

Studnicka is learning the ins and outs of NHL life.

The highly-touted Studnicka already has a few notable pucks in his trophy case, including one for his first junior hockey goal, another for his first NHL game, and finally his first NHL point.

His latest puck is undoubtedly his most prized one yet.

Studnicka picked a good time for it as well. The 2017 second-rounder banked home a rebound for that elusive 5-on-5 goal to kick start the Bruins’ comeback.

“This one probably takes the cake,” Studnicka said of his first goal puck.

He has a mere five regular season games under his belt. But Studnicka gained valuable postseason experience during the Toronto bubble.

Studnicka never imagined he’d score his first NHL goal with no fans in attendance. Nor did he envision his first goal would break a 220:57 dry spell at even-strength.

Regardless of circumstances, Studnicka enjoyed the moment.

“Special night regardless of the situation we live in right now,” Studnicka said. “I’ve seen this team come back in the third period over the past couple of years so many times. So, to be a part of that tonight, that was special.”

On Thursday, it was Studnicka’s turn to stand center stage in Boston’s latest come-from-behind victory.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during pregame of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
Matt Patricia is reportedly coming back to the Patriots January 22, 2021 | 7:43 PM
Julian Edelman retirement speculation
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the possibility of retiring January 22, 2021 | 12:47 PM
David Goldman
MLB
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86 January 22, 2021 | 11:09 AM
Celtics 76ers Smart Embiid
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the Marcus Smart-Joel Embiid 'flailing' controversy January 22, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Barry Chin
Women's Sports
The Boston Pride's nearly flawless season ended early. Now they're back. January 22, 2021 | 10:27 AM
NFL
Byron Leftwich explains why Tom Brady is thriving in Tampa Bay January 22, 2021 | 2:27 AM
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask kept Boston alive in OT.
BRUINS
'I would not want to go against Tuukka': Rask saves Bruins in OT vs. Flyers January 22, 2021 | 12:26 AM
Bruins' Jack Studnicka scored his first career goal on Thursday.
BRUINS
Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka scores first NHL goal, receives puck after game January 21, 2021 | 11:36 PM
Jake DeBrusk scores against Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during the shootout.
Bruins
Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win in home opener January 21, 2021 | 10:52 PM
Jaylen Brown wants Americans pushing for change to keep their energy.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown doesn't want Americans to get complacent during Joe Biden's presidency January 21, 2021 | 8:49 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out to avoid overthrowing.
GRONK AND BRADY
Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out after overthrowing him: 'His arms are too strong' January 21, 2021 | 7:34 PM
College Sports
Alabama hires ex-Texans coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator January 21, 2021 | 7:33 PM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.
BRADY VS. RODGERS
All eyes on Brady and Rodgers for NFC championship game January 21, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum out vs. 76ers on Friday as he continues to rehab from COVID-19 January 21, 2021 | 5:20 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge on Jayson Tatum, NBA officiating, and his 'Trader Danny' reputation January 21, 2021 | 2:41 PM
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Patriots
Eagles to hire Nick Sirianni as head coach, bypassing Patriots' Josh McDaniels January 21, 2021 | 2:25 PM
The Red Sox were bringing up the rear in the AL East in 2020.
Red Sox
The Red Sox aren't all-in for 2020, and that's not all bad January 21, 2021 | 12:38 PM
Josh McDaniels coaching candidate
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount identified the 'question' around Josh McDaniels's head coaching candidacy January 21, 2021 | 10:20 AM
The Celtics fell to the Sixers 117-109 on Wednesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. 76ers, as Joel Embiid has a good point about free throws January 21, 2021 | 7:17 AM
NBA
Nets lose to Cavs in Kyrie Irving's first game with James Harden January 20, 2021 | 11:19 PM
Marcus Smart was unhappy with the officiating on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Marcus Smart rips officiating after loss to 76ers, says Joel Embiid 'flails' for calls January 20, 2021 | 11:18 PM
Joel Embiid and the Sixers take on the Boston Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics fall to 76ers 117 - 109, dropping second game in a row January 20, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Jayson Tatum is doing well as he recovers from COVID-19.
CELTICS
Celtics' Jayson Tatum feels 'great' as he recovers from COVID-19 January 20, 2021 | 6:55 PM
Mike Evans seems to enjoy having Tom Brady as his quarterback.
Tom Brady
Mike Evans shares why he thinks Tom Brady is the 'greatest player ever' January 20, 2021 | 6:06 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trail in the third quarter.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers prepare for a third straight road playoff game January 20, 2021 | 5:18 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are hoping to contend for an NBA title.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum has a '50/50' chance of playing in Friday's game against the 76ers January 20, 2021 | 2:20 PM
Philip Rivers is calling it a career.
NFL
Philip Rivers, 39, retires from NFL after 17 seasons January 20, 2021 | 2:15 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Here's the list of compensatory draft picks the Patriots are projected to receive in 2021 January 20, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Bill Belichick
Tom Brady
Linda Holliday came to Bill Belichick's defense over his handling of Tom Brady January 20, 2021 | 12:53 PM
Kyrie Irving
NBA
Paul Pierce explained the one 'issue' he had with Kyrie Irving's comments January 20, 2021 | 10:02 AM