Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand score 2 apiece, Bruins beat Flyers 6-1

Jaroslav Halak added 16 saves to get his first win of the season.

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) skate for position during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JIMMY GOLEN,
AP
January 24, 2021 | 7:21 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had two goals apiece for Boston as the Bruins, who hadn’t led by two goals in any of their first four games this season, scored five times in a row to pull away and beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday night.

“That’s why he’s one of the best players in the league, and has been for the past 15 years,” Marchand said about Bergeron, who was elevated to captain when Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals. “He brings it every night.”

Charlie Coyle and new Bruins teammate Craig Smith each had a goal and an assist in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie. Marchand scored twice in the third, and Bergeron finished it off with his second goal of the night to help Boston earn its second straight victory over Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for his first win of the season.

Kevin Hayes scored and Carter Hart made 20 saves for Philadelphia, which played for the fourth time in six days.

“We’ve got to be careful that we don’t put too much into one game,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You’ve got to take advantage of teams where they are on the schedule. We wanted to make it hard.”

Two nights after Boston beat the Flyers 5-4 in a shootout, this one was only close until the second period. Smith, who came to the Bruins after nine seasons in Nashville, scored on a feed from Coyle early in the period to break a 1-1 tie and then Smith set Coyle up near the end to make it a two-goal game.

“We knew what to expect with Craig coming, what kind of player he is,” Coyle said, adding that the chemistry with his new linemate is “a work in progress. We’re looking to gain a little more of that.”

Marchand made it 4-1 early in the third when he knocked in a pass from Bergeron, and then he gave the Bruins a 5-1 lead on a power play four minutes later. Bergeron scored his second power-play goal of the game — and Boston’s third in four tries — with about six minutes remaining.

NEW LUMBER

Advertisement

Before skating off at the end, Hart smashed his stick against the goal several times before throwing the remnants onto the ice. The only other time he has allowed as many as six goals in a game was in a 6-1 loss to San Jose on Dec. 28, 2019.

“We hung him out to dry,” Hayes said.

“It just kind of boiled over,” Hart said. “That was unprofessional of me to do that there at the end, so I apologize to everyone that saw that. Just heat of the moment.”

REVERSAL OF FORTUNE

Bergeron opened the scoring in the first and had a chance to make it 2-0 early in the second but his backhander into an open net just caught the edge of Hart’s pad. The next time down, Hayes deflected Jakub Voracek’s shot into the net to tie it.

But just 1:16 later, Smith backhanded the puck into the slot off linemate Trent Frederic, who was on the ice after being tripped up by Hayes, leaving Coyle open for the goal. It stayed 2-1 until the end of the second, when Coyle reached out with one hand to tip Frederic’s shot into the net.

WHAT’S NEXT

Flyers: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Bruins: Host the Penguins on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Hank Aaron, then with the Atlanta Braves, speaks during a welcome ceremony at City Hall in 1974.
MLB
A timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career January 23, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Jim Christian waves to Villanova head coach Jay Wright after a game earlier this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BC men's and women's basketball teams currently on pause following positive COVID-19 tests January 23, 2021 | 4:05 PM
San Diego Padres' Garrett Richards delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs this past season.
RED SOX
Red Sox and righthander Garrett Richards reportedly agree to deal January 23, 2021 | 2:55 PM
Josh Allen carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
Big offenses, overlooked defenses in AFC title game January 23, 2021 | 12:52 PM
Kiké Hernandez throws to first base in a playoff game against the Atlanta Braves.
RED SOX
5 things to know about 'super utility' player Kiké Hernández January 23, 2021 | 11:15 AM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the injury tent during the second half of a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Patrick Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship January 23, 2021 | 9:16 AM
The Celtics took on the 76ers on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Sixers, including Payton Pritchard's injury January 23, 2021 | 8:11 AM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during pregame of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
Matt Patricia is reportedly coming back to the Patriots January 22, 2021 | 7:43 PM
Julian Edelman retirement speculation
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the possibility of retiring January 22, 2021 | 12:47 PM
David Goldman
MLB
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86 January 22, 2021 | 11:09 AM
Celtics 76ers Smart Embiid
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the Marcus Smart-Joel Embiid 'flailing' controversy January 22, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Barry Chin
Women's Sports
The Boston Pride's nearly flawless season ended early. Now they're back. January 22, 2021 | 10:27 AM
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) grapples with Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' shootout win over the Flyers January 22, 2021 | 7:07 AM
NFL
Byron Leftwich explains why Tom Brady is thriving in Tampa Bay January 22, 2021 | 2:27 AM
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask kept Boston alive in OT.
BRUINS
'I would not want to go against Tuukka': Rask saves Bruins in OT vs. Flyers January 22, 2021 | 12:26 AM
Bruins' Jack Studnicka scored his first career goal on Thursday.
BRUINS
Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka scores first NHL goal, receives puck after game January 21, 2021 | 11:36 PM
Jake DeBrusk scores against Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during the shootout.
Bruins
Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win in home opener January 21, 2021 | 10:52 PM
Jaylen Brown wants Americans pushing for change to keep their energy.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown doesn't want Americans to get complacent during Joe Biden's presidency January 21, 2021 | 8:49 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out to avoid overthrowing.
GRONK AND BRADY
Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out after overthrowing him: 'His arms are too strong' January 21, 2021 | 7:34 PM
College Sports
Alabama hires ex-Texans coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator January 21, 2021 | 7:33 PM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.
BRADY VS. RODGERS
All eyes on Brady and Rodgers for NFC championship game January 21, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum out vs. 76ers on Friday as he continues to rehab from COVID-19 January 21, 2021 | 5:20 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge on Jayson Tatum, NBA officiating, and his 'Trader Danny' reputation January 21, 2021 | 2:41 PM
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Patriots
Eagles to hire Nick Sirianni as head coach, bypassing Patriots' Josh McDaniels January 21, 2021 | 2:25 PM
The Red Sox were bringing up the rear in the AL East in 2020.
Red Sox
The Red Sox aren't all-in for 2020, and that's not all bad January 21, 2021 | 12:38 PM
Josh McDaniels coaching candidate
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount identified the 'question' around Josh McDaniels's head coaching candidacy January 21, 2021 | 10:20 AM
The Celtics fell to the Sixers 117-109 on Wednesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. 76ers, as Joel Embiid has a good point about free throws January 21, 2021 | 7:17 AM
NBA
Nets lose to Cavs in Kyrie Irving's first game with James Harden January 20, 2021 | 11:19 PM
Marcus Smart was unhappy with the officiating on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Marcus Smart rips officiating after loss to 76ers, says Joel Embiid 'flails' for calls January 20, 2021 | 11:18 PM
Joel Embiid and the Sixers take on the Boston Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics fall to 76ers 117 - 109, dropping second game in a row January 20, 2021 | 6:56 PM