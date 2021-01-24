3 takeaways from the Bruins’ convincing 6-1 win over the Flyers

The Bruins scored three power-play goals in their first win in regulation this season.

Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) celebrates his goal with teammates Trent Frederic (11) and Charlie Coyle (13) during their win over the Flyers on Saturday.
Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) celebrates his goal with teammates Trent Frederic (11) and Charlie Coyle (13) during their win over the Flyers on Saturday. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
January 24, 2021 | 7:43 AM

Commentary 

The Boston Bruins posted a character win over the Philadelphia Flyers during their home opener Thursday night. On Saturday, Bruce Cassidy’s squad flat out dominated a Broad St. Bullies bunch playing their fourth game in six days.

A new look third line of Trent Frederic, Craig Smith, and Charlie Coyle provided an initial spark for the Bruins. All three forwards found the scoresheet, with Smith and Coyle each tallying a goal and an assist each and Frederic recording his first career assist. Their impact went beyond the written stat lines, helping their club in more ways than one.

Boston’s power play added to the onslaught with a 3-for-4 outing highlighted by Patrice Bergeron’s pair and Brad Marchand’s second tally of the final stanza.

“Philly is a big team, and I thought we pushed them hard tonight,” Cassidy said following Boston’s 6-1 victory. “They came in here [playing] their fourth game in six days — and on the road — so we wanted to make sure we made it hard, and we’re going to try to do that every night.”

Here’s what we learned from Boston’s first regulation win in 2021.

Trent Frederic is proving his worth

The second of Boston’s 2016 first-round selections never shied away from contact whenever he received a callup from Providence. After all, he dropped the gloves the very first time he donned the Spoked ‘B’ in Jan. 2019.

Fredric never stuck around in Boston long enough to make a bigger impact. Despite that, the former Wisconsin Badger kept grinding in Providence, providing the Baby B’s with muscle and a decent scoring touch.

With David Pastrnak injured, Frederic found himself in a heated training camp battle for a bottom-six roster spot. Frederic earned his stripes in the opening series against the Devils, notably getting under P.K. Subban’s skin during that two-game stint. He hasn’t looked back since.

“It’s a pretty good skill to have — especially for a younger guy — and he’s done it pretty well,” Coyle said of Frederic’s abrasiveness. “Coming into camp this year, you could tell he’s ready. You can tell he’s putting the work in during the off-season, and he’s earned it. He’s gotten better and better as the weeks go by and he’s making a difference.”

With a promotion to the third line, Frederic returned to his penalty-drawing ways on Saturday, leading to Boston’s two of three power-play tallies. Flyers defenseman Mark Friedman witnessed Frederic’s hard-nosed style firsthand, starting with a first-period hooking call.

With a three-goal cushion, Fredric struck against Friedman again, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct minor.

“Anytime we can help [the power play] get out there, it helps our chances of winning,” Fredric said of his penalty-drawing traits.

Frederic no doubt earned his spot with a strong camp. In 14:31 of ice time Saturday, he strengthened his case to stay with the big club after tallying three shots on net, a pair of hits, and a stellar feed to Coyle for his first career assist.

The power play clicked on all cylinders

Torey Krug left a gaping hole on the top power-play unit when he departed for St. Louis in the off-season. Matt Grzelcyk, who had his share of minutes on that top unit whenever Krug missed time, moved up from the second man-advantage squad to start for the first four games.

Grzlecyk missed Saturday’s tilt following some rough collisions earlier in the week against in Long Island and back home on Causeway St. Charlie McAvoy and Jakub Zboril each had their shot point-man duties with a group consisting of Marchand at the bumper, Bergeron at the slot, David Krejci at the half-wall and Nick Ritchie in front.

Boston’s potent man-advantage unit didn’t miss a beat. They converted on all but one of their chances. On two occasions, they lit the lamp in under 20 seconds of power-play time — both coming off Bergeron’s stick.

“The power play was really snapping it around,” Frederic said. “It was fun to watch those guys when they got out there.

The Bruins added some needed 5v5 scoring, netting six even-strength tallies in the last 85 minutes of hockey. They’ll only improve with that consistent scoring, be it on special teams or even-strength.

Craig Smith and Jakub Zboril add to a night of firsts

With a transitioning roster, the Bruins looked for internal and external help to fill vacancies. In one move, the Bruins brought in Smith from Nashville to help with even-strength and secondary scoring situations. In another, they called on Zboril to provide some offense on the blue-line, hoping that he’d finally breakthrough at the NHL level.

Smith, nor Zboril, have disappointed so far. The veteran forward and rookie defenseman added firsts of their own during Saturday’s blowout.

First came Smith, who put the Bruins ahead for good, scoring his first goal with his new club. The five-time 20-goal scorer put the Bruins ahead for good in the second period after banking home a rebound past Carter Hart a mere 1:16 after Kevin Hayes netted Philly’s lone tally.

Come the third, Zboril helped add insult to injury with a secondary assist on Marchand’s power play tally for his first NHL point.

Smith caught Cassidy’s eye with his growing chemistry with Coyle. Zboril, a 2015 first-round selection with a mere seven NHL games to his credit, also garnered Cassidy’s attention, especially with his solid puck pursuit and keen transition game.

“He’s showing lots of courage and lots of poise all wrapped into one,” Cassidy said about Zboril. “We knew he could make good plays. So now he’s going in winning those [puck] battles and has the confidence to compete against men.”

Whether it’s dominance from the top-line — with or without Pastrnak — or the middle of the lineup picking up the slack, the Bruins will use any scoring output they can get. On Saturday, Cassidy’s four lines and three defensive pairs commanded the pace of play in their second of eight meetings with the Flyers.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand score 2 apiece, Bruins beat Flyers 6-1 January 24, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Hank Aaron, then with the Atlanta Braves, speaks during a welcome ceremony at City Hall in 1974.
MLB
A timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career January 23, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Jim Christian waves to Villanova head coach Jay Wright after a game earlier this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BC men's and women's basketball teams currently on pause following positive COVID-19 tests January 23, 2021 | 4:05 PM
San Diego Padres' Garrett Richards delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs this past season.
RED SOX
Red Sox and righthander Garrett Richards reportedly agree to deal January 23, 2021 | 2:55 PM
Josh Allen carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
Big offenses, overlooked defenses in AFC title game January 23, 2021 | 12:52 PM
Kiké Hernandez throws to first base in a playoff game against the Atlanta Braves.
RED SOX
5 things to know about 'super utility' player Kiké Hernández January 23, 2021 | 11:15 AM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the injury tent during the second half of a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Patrick Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship January 23, 2021 | 9:16 AM
The Celtics took on the 76ers on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Sixers, including Payton Pritchard's injury January 23, 2021 | 8:11 AM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during pregame of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
Matt Patricia is reportedly coming back to the Patriots January 22, 2021 | 7:43 PM
Julian Edelman retirement speculation
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the possibility of retiring January 22, 2021 | 12:47 PM
David Goldman
MLB
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86 January 22, 2021 | 11:09 AM
Celtics 76ers Smart Embiid
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the Marcus Smart-Joel Embiid 'flailing' controversy January 22, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Barry Chin
Women's Sports
The Boston Pride's nearly flawless season ended early. Now they're back. January 22, 2021 | 10:27 AM
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) grapples with Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' shootout win over the Flyers January 22, 2021 | 7:07 AM
NFL
Byron Leftwich explains why Tom Brady is thriving in Tampa Bay January 22, 2021 | 2:27 AM
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask kept Boston alive in OT.
BRUINS
'I would not want to go against Tuukka': Rask saves Bruins in OT vs. Flyers January 22, 2021 | 12:26 AM
Bruins' Jack Studnicka scored his first career goal on Thursday.
BRUINS
Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka scores first NHL goal, receives puck after game January 21, 2021 | 11:36 PM
Jake DeBrusk scores against Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during the shootout.
Bruins
Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win in home opener January 21, 2021 | 10:52 PM
Jaylen Brown wants Americans pushing for change to keep their energy.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown doesn't want Americans to get complacent during Joe Biden's presidency January 21, 2021 | 8:49 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out to avoid overthrowing.
GRONK AND BRADY
Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out after overthrowing him: 'His arms are too strong' January 21, 2021 | 7:34 PM
College Sports
Alabama hires ex-Texans coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator January 21, 2021 | 7:33 PM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.
BRADY VS. RODGERS
All eyes on Brady and Rodgers for NFC championship game January 21, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum out vs. 76ers on Friday as he continues to rehab from COVID-19 January 21, 2021 | 5:20 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge on Jayson Tatum, NBA officiating, and his 'Trader Danny' reputation January 21, 2021 | 2:41 PM
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Patriots
Eagles to hire Nick Sirianni as head coach, bypassing Patriots' Josh McDaniels January 21, 2021 | 2:25 PM
The Red Sox were bringing up the rear in the AL East in 2020.
Red Sox
The Red Sox aren't all-in for 2020, and that's not all bad January 21, 2021 | 12:38 PM
Josh McDaniels coaching candidate
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount identified the 'question' around Josh McDaniels's head coaching candidacy January 21, 2021 | 10:20 AM
The Celtics fell to the Sixers 117-109 on Wednesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. 76ers, as Joel Embiid has a good point about free throws January 21, 2021 | 7:17 AM
NBA
Nets lose to Cavs in Kyrie Irving's first game with James Harden January 20, 2021 | 11:19 PM
Marcus Smart was unhappy with the officiating on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Marcus Smart rips officiating after loss to 76ers, says Joel Embiid 'flails' for calls January 20, 2021 | 11:18 PM