Bruins’ David Pastrnak nearing a return, took practice contact for first time on Monday

"The closer it gets, the harder it gets."

David Pastrnak is nearing a return for the Bruins.
David Pastrnak is nearing a return for the Bruins. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
January 25, 2021 | 6:54 PM

Related Links

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak understandably can’t wait to get back on the ice in a real game.

The wait feels more interminable now according to Pastrnak, who underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair in September. Pastrnak spoke to media via Zoom on Monday after taking contact for the first time in practice and noted how difficult rehab can be when the finish line is so close.

“The closer it gets, the harder it gets,” Pastrnak said. “This is the hardest part for an athlete, being hurt and not able to play, especially when the season is going. It’s hard to watch the game as a player because you just want to get out there and play. … My focus is to get back out there and get back into games ASAP.”

Advertisement

Still, Pastrnak has to wait a little longer. According to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, Pastrnak probably won’t play in either of Boston’s upcoming games against the Pittsburgh Penguins. When the Bruins take the road, however, Pastrnak could travel.

“Took contact, which was the next step in his progression,” Cassidy said. “This week we’ll see how he handles that. Then, if it goes well and he wakes up and the next day, depending on how much contact he needs, doesn’t feel any after-effects — then we’ll consider putting him in the lineup.

“I don’t suspect he’ll play any of these home games, but he’ll probably travel with us and go from there.”

For two months following his surgery, Pastrnak was unable to participate in any physical activity whatsoever.

“I always look on the positive side,” Pastrnak said. “I got to know my body really, really well. Obviously did a lot of bodyweight workouts and preparation. I like that I got to know my body better but the hardest part for me was definitely the first two months when I really couldn’t do anything and just believe in the process.”

Pastrnak, who turns 25 in May, scored a league-high 48 goals and finished with 95 points last season. The Bruins will be thrilled to welcome back their young star, especially now that his body is fully healthy again.

Advertisement

“I’m so happy I’ve done it,” Pastrnak said about his procedure. “It’s wonderful skating on the ice now pain-free.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jim Davis
TOM BRADY
'Humble pie!': Local sports media questions Patriots' decision to let Tom Brady leave January 25, 2021 | 5:58 PM
WWE is moving all of its streaming content to the Peacock streaming service.
Media
Peacock acquires WWE's exclusive streaming rights January 25, 2021 | 5:42 PM
John Tlumacki
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's parents had COVID-19 at the start of 2020 NFL season January 25, 2021 | 5:27 PM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
Boston fans tuned in to watch Tom Brady advance to another Super Bowl January 25, 2021 | 5:18 PM
Rob Gronkowski is heading to the Super Bowl, too.
Sports Q
Are you rooting for Rob Gronkowski to win the Super Bowl? January 25, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Tom Brady shared a sweet moment with his son, Jack, after winning the NFC title.
Tom Brady
Watch Tom Brady's mic'd up conversation with his son following Sunday's win January 25, 2021 | 2:15 PM
Tom Brady celebrates with his Buccaneers teammates.
commentary
Chad Finn: 6 thoughts on Tom Brady's staggering 10th Super Bowl appearance January 25, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Adam Ottavino is being shipped from the Yankees to the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly trade for Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino January 25, 2021 | 1:03 PM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
Tom Brady refuses to compare Buccaneers' Super Bowl appearance to any with the Patriots January 25, 2021 | 12:25 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrated their NFC title win in a similar way.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski celebrate Super Bowl by remaking classic video January 25, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
What Julian Edelman and other Patriots said about another Tom Brady Super Bowl January 25, 2021 | 7:43 AM
Tom Brady is earning good money in incentives.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady could reportedly earn another $500k in incentives with Super Bowl win January 24, 2021 | 11:26 PM
Jaylen Brown put together a historic game against the Cavaliers.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart: Jaylen Brown is 'one of the best young players in the league' January 24, 2021 | 10:40 PM
Patrick Mahomes celebrates on the sideline during the fourth quarter.
NFL
Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game January 24, 2021 | 10:20 PM
The Celtics took on the Cavaliers on Sunday.
CELTICS
6 takeaways from Celtics vs. Cavaliers, as Jaylen Brown makes history in blowout win January 24, 2021 | 9:50 PM
Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers.
Bucs quotes
'It only took one man': Greatness defined, as Tom Brady makes 10th Super Bowl January 24, 2021 | 9:01 PM
Tom Brady is headed to the Super Bowl for the 10th time.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady had a special moment with his son after securing 10th Super Bowl appearance January 24, 2021 | 7:50 PM
Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bruce Arians and teammates after their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field.
NFL
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl January 24, 2021 | 6:26 PM
Jayson Tatum could return on Monday vs. Chicago.
CELTICS
Celtics' Jayson Tatum expected to return against the Bulls January 24, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scott Miller makes a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady
Tom BRADY
Tom Brady found Scotty Miller for a last-second touchdown to end the half January 24, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Garrett Richards joins the Red Sox after spending the last two seasons with the Padres.
Red Sox
Here are 4 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards January 24, 2021 | 2:51 PM
Stefon Diggs could've been scoring touchdowns for the Patriots instead of scoring against them.
NFL
The Patriots were reportedly the other 'finalist' to trade for Stefon Diggs January 24, 2021 | 11:34 AM
Chris Szagola
The Celtics
Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard suffers a Grade I MCL sprain January 24, 2021 | 9:29 AM
Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of their fight in UFC 257.
Sports News
Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257 January 24, 2021 | 8:08 AM
NFL
Lions will reportedly trade Matthew Stafford this offseason January 24, 2021 | 7:55 AM
Boston Bruins' Craig Smith (12) celebrates his goal with teammates Trent Frederic (11) and Charlie Coyle (13) during their win over the Flyers on Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' convincing 6-1 win over the Flyers January 24, 2021 | 7:43 AM
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand score 2 apiece, Bruins beat Flyers 6-1 January 24, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Hank Aaron, then with the Atlanta Braves, speaks during a welcome ceremony at City Hall in 1974.
MLB
A timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career January 23, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Jim Christian waves to Villanova head coach Jay Wright after a game earlier this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BC men's and women's basketball teams currently on pause following positive COVID-19 tests January 23, 2021 | 4:05 PM
San Diego Padres' Garrett Richards delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs this past season.
RED SOX
Red Sox and righthander Garrett Richards reportedly agree to deal January 23, 2021 | 2:55 PM