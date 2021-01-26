Watch Boston Bruins’ Craig Smith score last-second game winner vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

After blowing a two-goal lead in the third period, the Boston Bruins held off the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime on the strength of Craig Smith’s last-second goal.

With seconds ticking away in the final minute, Smith and David Krejci poked the puck away and kickstarted a 2-on-0 toward the Penguins’ net. The duo exchanged the puck before the Bruins’ newest winger buried the game-winner in the net.

Here’s a look at the goal.

After the game, Smith was asked if the goal made him feel more a part of the team.

“I want to come in and just try to do my job as best I could and chip in,” Smith said. “This team has some great leadership and has everybody pulling on the same rope. If I can be a little bit a part of that, I’ll be doing my job.”