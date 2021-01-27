Boston Bruins send ‘best wishes’ to Bishop Feehan hockey player hospitalized with serious injury

The Boston Bruins released a statement on Wednesday wishing Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta well after he suffered a serious injury.

“The Boston Bruins are sending best wishes to Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta,” the team tweeted. “We are keeping A.J., his family and the Bishop Feehan community in our hearts during this very difficult time.”

Per the Boston Globe, Quetta — a senior — skated headfirst into the boards in the second half of Tuesday night’s game against Pope Francis in West Springfield after missing a shoulder-to-shoulder check. Quetta was transported off the ice with a stretcher, and play resumed after a brief intermission.

“It is a significant injury,” Bishop Feehan president Tim Sullivan said Wednesday afternoon. “We are all praying for A.J., his family, and his doctors.”

Northeastern Men’s Hockey also wished Quetta well.

Our thoughts are with A.J. Quetta and the @FeehanHockey community. Get well soon! pic.twitter.com/BPHkEElr5m — Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) January 27, 2021

The family’s GoFundMe had raised more than $112,000 on Wednesday evening.

“AJ has gotten into a hockey accident, and might not be able to move his body again,” the GoFundMe description reads. “With your donations, we can get him to the best doctors to do everything we can to get him better. We have so much hope! We love you so much AJ.”