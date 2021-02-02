Bruins’ David Pastrnak felt like he got hit by a train in return to ice, scored twice vs. Capitals

On Monday, after scoring twice in Boston’s 5-3 rally against the Washington Capitals, David Pastrnak was asked a question in Czech.

Later, a reporter asked a similar question in English: How did Pastrnak’s body feel as he returned to the ice?

Pastrnak smiled.

“When I had the Czech question, I said I felt like I got hit by a train, so that was pretty much how I felt after first game,” he said. “I felt great during the first game, but obviously the next morning was a little tough.”

Pastrnak underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair on Sept. 16, which cost him the first few games of the Bruins’ season. On Saturday, he played his first game back, but the leading goal-scorer in the 2019-20 season was scoreless against the Capitals on Saturday. Cassidy noted that Pastrnak’s shot was a little off.

On Monday, however, Pastrnak found himself. Midway through the second period, he opened the Bruins’ scoring when he fired in a shot from the right side.

David Pastrnak buries his first goal of the season. 3-1 game. pic.twitter.com/t4dewUCpW5 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 2, 2021

In the third period, Pastrnak closed the gap further, circling from behind the net and firing a shot past Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek.

David Pastrnak buries his second goal of the night. 3-2 game. pic.twitter.com/cd4k9Qw3mJ — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 2, 2021

“Scoring obviously felt great,” Pastrnak said. “Had a little trouble, I was missing the net a lot, so obviously it was a good one to finally hit the net, definitely good to get the first one up.”

Pastrnak returned to the ice sooner than expected — initially, his timeline stretched into February. Cassidy was happy to see his 24-year-old superstar retrain his sights after struggling for a game-and-a-half.

“He’s been skating hard,” Cassidy said. “He’s feeling very healthy. Was able to work with our skating coach Kim Brandvold for at least a minimum three weeks, and it gets a little boring on your own all the time. But he’s certainly working on his shot, and he was ready. A little bit ahead of schedule, thankfully for us. We knew that could be a possibility probably about a month ago because of the way he keeps himself in shape, and we’re happy to have him back in the lineup.

“Again, he’s a threat every time he’s on the ice. He just looks stronger on pucks, and that’s just the physical maturity coming through. Again, nice weapon to have back in the mix.”