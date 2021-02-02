Zdeno Chara’s ’30 feet tall’ hockey sticks were accidentally shipped to man in New Jersey

"Future Hall of Famer's sticks, for the tallest player in NHL history? That's crazy."

Zdeno Chara's sticks were accidentally shipped to a man in New Jersey.
Zdeno Chara's sticks were accidentally shipped to a man in New Jersey. –Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By
February 2, 2021

If former Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara gets a shipment from China for a clothing company instead of his hockey sticks, there’s an easy explanation.

A recent shipment of Chara’s sticks inexplicably ended up in New Jersey, where — according to ESPN — a confused man opened them expecting to find accessories for his clothing company.

Instead, Ariel Ben-Abraham told ESPN he found hockey sticks “that are like 30 feet tall.”

“This has to take the cake as the strangest thing I’ve gotten by mistake,” Ben-Abraham told ESPN. “Future Hall of Famer’s sticks, for the tallest player in NHL history? That’s crazy. Those odds don’t even make sense.”

True Hockey, the stick manufacturers, immediately got in touch with Ben-Abraham, threatening that they would report him. A bemused Ben-Abraham told ESPN he reassured True Hockey that he didn’t plan to sell the sticks.

“Report what? They dropped the box off and handed it to me. There’s nothing really to report here, buddy,” Ben-Abraham said. “I said, ‘Brother, if I posted it to social media, I’m pretty sure you’re going to get everything back.'”

True Hockey’s head of marketing, Corey Gregory, said he didn’t think Ben-Abraham would try to make money from the sticks when he posted them on social media.

“Once he posted it, I was confident they weren’t going to be sold,” Gregory told ESPN. “It’s kind of like taking a picture of yourself robbing the bank.”

TOPICS: Bruins

