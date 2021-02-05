Sean Kuraly, Brad Marchand lead Bruins past Flyers

The Bruins scored two third period goals to beat the Flyers 2-1.

The Bruins celebrate after defeating the Flyers on Friday.
The Bruins celebrate after defeating the Flyers on Friday. –AP Photo/Matt Slocum
By
AARON BRACY,
AP
February 5, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for the Bruins, who have won seven of eight overall and all four matchups against the Flyers this season.

James van Riemsdyk scored for Philadelphia.

Kuraly netted the game-winner with a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Brian Elliott on the glove side, went off the post and in with 7:32 remaining.

Marchand tied the game at 1, scoring on a scramble in front as he was falling to the ground. He has six goals and six assists during an eight-game point streak.

Boston has more third-period goals (19) than all other periods and overtime combined (15).

The teams next will meet on Feb. 21 as part of the NHL’s outdoor series at Lake Tahoe.

Van Riemsdyk continued his stellar start to the season when he put the Flyers in front with a deflection of Erik Gustafsson’s shot from the point 27 seconds into the third. The power-play score was the sixth goal for the veteran winger, who is among the NHL leaders with 16 points. It also gave him 11 points during a six-game point streak.

The game was scoreless through two periods in a defensive struggle.

Philadelphia’s best opportunity occurred when Joel Farabee was awarded a penalty shot after getting pulled down on a breakaway attempt with 3½ minutes left in the second. But Rask denied Farabee, who tried to shoot low through Rask’s pads.

The Bruins had a couple of chances on a power play with five minutes left in the second, but Elliott made a pair of good saves. First, he denied David Pastrnak with a pad stop before using his right arm to keep Charlie McAvoy’s attempt out of the net.

Pastrnak, who had three goals and an assist in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia, had an assist on Marchand’s goal.

BERGERON ON BOARD

Boston center Patrice Bergeron supports the NHL’s new COVID-19 protocols, which include removing the glass behind the players’ bench, requiring meetings to be virtual and restricting the arrival time to 1 hour, 45 minutes prior to a contest.

“You have to adapt and adjust,” Bergeron said. “Our No. 1 goal is to play the season.”

The captain, who played in his 1,100th game, also indicated he would be agreeable to a schedule going forward in which teams play consecutive road games in one city.

“I actually don’t mind it at all,” he said. “Less travel, more rest, easier on the body. The league saves money. It could work for both sides.”

GRITTY GOES UP

Flyers mascot Gritty, a social media sensation, also was impacted by the NHL’s new COVID-19 protocols. The mascot’s new location was in the upper deck after sitting behind the player benches for prior games this season.

HART HURT

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (back spasms) was unavailable after apparently getting injured in Friday’s morning skate. He was replaced by Alex Lyon. Coach Alain Vigneault indicated prior to the morning skate that Elliott was going to get the start Friday night. Hart, who is listed as day to day, reportedly left the morning skate early.

Also out for the Flyers was defenseman Phil Myers because of a lower-body injury.

FIGHT NIGHT

Philadelphia’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Boston’s Connor Clifton dropped the gloves in the first period. It was the first Flyers fight of the season. Clifton landed some big upper-cut shots in the duel.

UP NEXT

Bruins: After scheduled home games against Buffalo on Saturday and Monday were postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Sabres, the Bruins will have off until Wednesday when they visit the Rangers.

Flyers: Play the first of two straight against Washington on Sunday.

