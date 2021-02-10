Brad Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Rangers 3-2

Marchand beat goalie Alexander Georgiev with a nifty forehand-backhand maneuver.

The Bruins celebrate the overtime winning goal by Brad Marchand against the Rangers.
The Bruins celebrate the overtime winning goal by Brad Marchand against the Rangers. –Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
February 10, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set at Madison Square Garden.

Marchand beat goalie Alexander Georgiev with a nifty forehand-backhand maneuver. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy broke up an odd-man rush and set up Marchand.

Chris Wagner and Ander Bjork also scored and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves to help the Bruins extended their winning streak to four and points streak to nine games at 8-0-1.

Julien Gauthier — with his first in NHL goal — and Kevin Rooney scored for New York, Brendan Lemieux had two assists and Georgiev stopped 29 shots. The Rangers have lost two in a row.

Advertisement

The teams will meet again Friday night.

Georgiev made his first start since a postgame altercation with defenseman Tony DeAngelo that followed an overtime loss to Pittsburgh. DeAngelo has since cleared waivers and will not play another game with the Rangers, according to general manager Jeff Gorton.

Rooney evened it at 2 midway through the third, less than three minutes after Bjork gave the Bruins the lead. Rooney buried a loose puck at the side of the net after Lemieux redirected a shot from Ryan Lindgren.

Wagner tied it at 1 with a short-handed goal midway through the second period.

Gauthier opened the scoring in the first.

TIGHT FINISH

Each of the Rangers’ last 10 games have been decided by two goals or fewer and seven of those contests have had a one-goal differential.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Michael Dwyer
Red Sox
Red Sox inform Andrew Benintendi he’s being traded to Kansas City February 10, 2021 | 9:26 PM
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Mavericks' Mark Cuban agrees to play national anthem after NBA reiterates policy February 10, 2021 | 6:45 PM
BRADY CELEBRATES
Tom Brady appeared to be a bit off-balance at the end of the Bucs' parade February 10, 2021 | 5:16 PM
The Boston Globe
Boston Red Sox
Former Red Sox outfielder Billy Conigliaro dies at 73 February 10, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Devin White's emergence was pivotal in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run.
Sports Q
Which player would you take off the Bucs' roster and add to the Patriots? February 10, 2021 | 3:41 PM
Buccaneers Kevin Minter wore a shirt with Tom Brady's NFL Draft Combine picture on it to the Buccaneers' championship parade.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's teammates honored him with a special T-shirt February 10, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Tom Brady celebrated the Buccaneers' Super Bowl title on his multi-million boat.
nice boat
Tom Brady and his boat were front and center at the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade February 10, 2021 | 3:02 PM
Media
NESN will cost fuboTV users an additional $5 monthly fee February 10, 2021 | 2:48 PM
watch
Livestream: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' championship boat parade February 10, 2021 | 1:38 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Patriots
What oddsmakers are saying about the 2021 Patriots February 10, 2021 | 1:10 PM
Micah Parsons Patriots Mock Draft
Patriots
Patriots get top-5 prospect in Todd McShay's latest mock draft, but not a quarterback February 10, 2021 | 12:15 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
ESPN analyst thinks Patriots fans will 'run Bill Belichick out of town' without quarterback fix February 10, 2021 | 9:43 AM
Davis, Jim Globe Staff
commentary
Why have so many Patriots been overlooked so far for the Hall of Fame? February 10, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Jaylen Brown was upset after the Celtics' loss to the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Why Jaylen Brown says Celtics should take their loss to the Jazz personally February 10, 2021 | 7:02 AM
The Celtics wrapped up their West Coast road trip with a game against Utah.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Donovan Mitchell, Jazz win duel against Jaylen Brown and Celtics February 10, 2021 | 1:08 AM
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Owner Mark Cuban says the Mavericks have stopped playing national anthem at home games February 9, 2021 | 10:23 PM
Jaylen Brown will play vs. Utah.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown will play vs. Utah Jazz, 'should be at full strength' February 9, 2021 | 9:21 PM
Payton Pritchard's knee still isn't 100 percent.
CELTICS
Celtics' Payton Pritchard still has 'mental hesitations,' not 100 percent February 9, 2021 | 8:53 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9.
Readers Weigh In
Here's how Boston.com readers across the country spent Super Bowl Sunday—and who they wanted to win February 9, 2021 | 7:15 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
SUPER BOWL
Antonio Brown ran the wrong route on his touchdown catch in Super Bowl LV February 9, 2021 | 6:33 PM
Manager Alex Cora is back with the Red Sox.
RED SOX
5 things to know as the Red Sox approach spring training February 9, 2021 | 3:01 PM
Celtics
Heat's Avery Bradley on COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I was really nervous' February 9, 2021 | 1:35 PM
Tom Brady hoisted his seventh Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.
Media
More people in Boston watched Super Bowl than in Tampa, but viewership was down February 9, 2021 | 1:34 PM
Will Fuller
Patriots
Here's the free agent wide receiver experts think is a good fit for the Patriots February 9, 2021 | 12:37 PM
Bruce Arians helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.
SUPER BOWL
Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady was 'making a statement' that it 'wasn't all coach Belichick' February 9, 2021 | 12:27 PM
Rob Gronkowski Super Bowl
NFL
Rob Gronkowski: 'I truly feel like the best I've ever felt' February 9, 2021 | 11:58 AM
NBA
Officials: Kobe Bryant crash pilot got disoriented in clouds February 9, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Kevin Garnett
Celtics
Kevin Garnett: 'I don’t think guys from 20 years ago could play in this game' February 9, 2021 | 9:53 AM
Rob Gronkowski hasn't touched the Lombardi Trophy yet.
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Rob Gronkowski hasn't touched the Lombardi Trophy yet February 8, 2021 | 10:16 PM
Kansas City Chiefs fans react to Super Bowl LV while watching the game at Kelly's Westport Inn in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 7, 2021.
SUPER BOWL
Tony Romo is the closest thing we have to John Madden, and the Super Bowl broadcast proved it February 8, 2021 | 8:48 PM