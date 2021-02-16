3 Bruins games rescheduled because of COVID-19-related postponements

Three Bruins games, along with a multitude of others in the NHL, have been rescheduled because of issues related to COVID-19 throughout the league.

Boston’s game originally scheduled for Monday against the Devils at TD Garden has been rescheduled to March 7 at 5 p.m. because the Devils are on a COVID-19 pause.

The Bruins’ April 10 game against the Capitals in Washington, D.C., has been moved to April 11 at 7 p.m. Their game against the Flyers, originally scheduled for March 7 at TD Garden, will be moved to a date that has yet to be announced.