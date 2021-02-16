3 Bruins games rescheduled because of COVID-19-related postponements

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The Bruins are in first place in the NHL's East Division. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 16, 2021 | 4:14 PM

Three Bruins games, along with a multitude of others in the NHL, have been rescheduled because of issues related to COVID-19 throughout the league.

Boston’s game originally scheduled for Monday against the Devils at TD Garden has been rescheduled to March 7 at 5 p.m. because the Devils are on a COVID-19 pause.

The Bruins’ April 10 game against the Capitals in Washington, D.C., has been moved to April 11 at 7 p.m. Their game against the Flyers, originally scheduled for March 7 at TD Garden, will be moved to a date that has yet to be announced.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins NHL Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, left, shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk and forward Miles Bridges.
NBA
Spurs have 4 players positive, Atlanta has All-Star concerns February 16, 2021 | 3:20 PM
Cam Newton celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass.
CAM NEWTON
Here's how Cam Newton has spent his offseason so far February 16, 2021 | 3:03 PM
Jayson Tatum dribbles against the Toronto Raptors.
JAYSON TATUM
Jayson Tatum explained how his battle with COVID-19 still affects his breathing February 16, 2021 | 1:58 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after being called for a technical foul.
NBA
Draymond Green slams NBA over star players on trading block February 16, 2021 | 10:48 AM
Tom Brady Belichick Arians
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians: Tom Brady wanted to 'try a different way' from Bill Belichick February 16, 2021 | 10:12 AM
Jayson Tatum's struggled shooting as of late and needs to turn it around in order for the Celtics to right the ship.
CHAD FINN
What needs to happen for the Celtics' season to get back on the right track February 15, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times)
Sports Q
Will Tom Brady win another Super Bowl? February 15, 2021 | 5:19 PM
Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston.
Patriots
Ex-NFL exec thinks Nick Caserio's history with Bill Belichick gives Patriots a chance at Deshaun Watson February 15, 2021 | 4:52 PM
DOUG MILLS
Tom Brady
Here's what Tom Brady reportedly said to Buccaneers teammates prior to Super Bowl LV February 15, 2021 | 3:54 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
Celtics
Danny Ainge takes responsibility for Celtics' recent struggles, says it's 'not a time to panic' February 15, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Rick Osentoski
Patriots
Matthew Stafford doesn't confirm lack of interest in Patriots February 15, 2021 | 12:52 PM
Jim Christian was relieved from his duties as Boston College's men's basketball coach on Monday.
BC BASKETBALL
Boston College parts ways with men's basketball coach Jim Christian February 15, 2021 | 12:45 PM
Jessica Pegula is moving on to the quarterfinals in the Australian Open.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Daughter of Bills, Sabres owners into all-US quarterfinal in Australian Open February 15, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Daytona 500
Michael McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory February 15, 2021 | 10:04 AM
The Celtics were blown out by the Wizards on Sunday.
CELTICS
Celtics see room for improvement after loss to Wizards but positives hard to find February 15, 2021 | 9:52 AM
NBA
Cavaliers will reportedly sit Andre Drummond while pursuing trade February 15, 2021 | 1:49 AM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Wizards on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Bradley Beal, Wizards embarrass Celtics February 14, 2021 | 3:46 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
JIMMY G
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly likely to stay with 49ers if they don't take a 'big swing' at quarterback February 14, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Aaron Nesmith will get opportunities, per Brad Stevens.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens says rookie Aaron Nesmith 'will get opportunities' February 14, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Cam Newton was non-committal about his potential return next year.
Cam Newton
Mike Reiss, Keyshawn Johnson believe Cam Newton could be back with the Patriots February 14, 2021 | 12:44 PM
Lynne Sladky
CHAD FINN
Superlatives from a memorable season of NFL broadcasts February 14, 2021 | 9:48 AM
Tom Brady
Daughter of Lombardi Trophy designer 'upset' over Tom Brady's trophy toss February 14, 2021 | 9:08 AM
Bruins
Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Mathew Barzal help Islanders top hot Bruins 4-2 February 14, 2021 | 7:48 AM
Mathew Barzal celebrates his third-period goal in front of the Bruins' bench.
Bruins
3 takeaways as the Bruins' winning streak comes to an end in loss to the Islanders February 14, 2021 | 7:38 AM
Chris Hogan played college lacrosse at Penn State.
CHRIS HOGAN
Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan is hoping to make a comeback — in lacrosse February 13, 2021 | 3:33 PM
In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa.
NFL
Coach resigns from Jacksonville Jaguars after outcry over his past February 13, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Just 6 days after the Super Bowl, Tom Brady is back to work training with Alex Guerrero February 13, 2021 | 12:05 PM
AJ Quetta was seriously injured after colliding head first into the side wall of a rink during a game in West Springfield.
AJ QUETTA
AJ Quetta's father provided an encouraging update on his son's recovery February 13, 2021 | 10:18 AM
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half Friday.
NBA
Terry Rozier scores 41 points, Hornets beat Timberwolves 120-114 February 13, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Jaylen Brown took a beating against the Pistons on Friday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says Celtics need to lessen load on Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum February 13, 2021 | 12:32 AM