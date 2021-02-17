Take a first look at the hockey rink in Lake Tahoe, where the Bruins will play the Flyers on Sunday

The Bruins are gearing up to play in their fourth outdoor game in recent years. However, this one is a bit different.

Lake Tahoe will play host to Sunday’s Bruins-Flyers matchup as part of the NHL Outdoors series. While the Bruins have played in three Winter Classics, those have all been held in actual stadiums (Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and Notre Dame Stadium). They’ve never played in a setting like this.

In preparation for the pair of games (the Avalanche and Golden Knights will face off on Saturday night), a hockey rink was constructed right next to the 18th green of the Tahoe Resort golf course.

Take a look at the first images of the rink at Lake Tahoe:

The sky looks to be clear for Sunday’s game as the forecast predicts it to be sunny with the temperature in the low-40s around puck drop.

Sunday’s matchup looks to be a good one as the Bruins hold the top spot in the East Division with 22 points while the Flyers sit in third with 18 points this season. The Bruins will play Thursday night in New Jersey, taking on the Devils before flying west for Sunday’s game.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL postponed the scheduled Winter Classic and Stadium Series games this season to next season. Saturday and Sunday’s games in Lake Tahoe are the only scheduled outdoor games for the NHL this season.