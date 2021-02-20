Bruins-Flyers outdoor game moved to Sunday evening

For the second time in this week’s runup to Sunday’s Bruins outdoor game in Lake Tahoe, Nev., the NHL has shifted puck drop due to weather concerns.

As heavy sunlight forced an extended first intermission during Saturday’s game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, the NHL announced Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers would start at 7:30 p.m. Originally announced as a 3 p.m. start, the league had moved game time back to 2 p.m. due to concerns about what the cloudless, full-sun conditions would do to the ice surface.

Temperatures in Lake Tahoe are unseasonably warm, hovering in the low 30s. Another change for Sunday: Boston’s game will now be on NBC Sports Network, moved from NBC.