FROM

Bruins-Flyers outdoor game moved to Sunday evening

It will now air on NBC Sports Network, moved from NBC.

Christian Petersen
NHL workers cover the ice following the first period of Saturday's outdoor game between Vegas and Colorado in Stateline, Nevada. The Bruins and Flyers are now scheduled to play on the same surface Sunday evening. –Christian Petersen
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 20, 2021 | 5:23 PM

For the second time in this week’s runup to Sunday’s Bruins outdoor game in Lake Tahoe, Nev., the NHL has shifted puck drop due to weather concerns.

As heavy sunlight forced an extended first intermission during Saturday’s game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, the NHL announced Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers would start at 7:30 p.m. Originally announced as a 3 p.m. start, the league had moved game time back to 2 p.m. due to concerns about what the cloudless, full-sun conditions would do to the ice surface.

Temperatures in Lake Tahoe are unseasonably warm, hovering in the low 30s. Another change for Sunday: Boston’s game will now be on NBC Sports Network, moved from NBC.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins NHL Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Members of the Bishop Feehan hockey team leave Mass General Hospital after their teammate, AJ Quetta, left in a Med Flight ambulance.
AJ QUETTA
Video: AJ Quetta thanked his teammates and the public for keeping him motivated February 20, 2021 | 4:51 PM
Jayson Tatum dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half Friday.
JAYSON TATUM
Jayson Tatum didn't seem bothered by Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley saying he's not an All-Star February 20, 2021 | 3:21 PM
Mike Lowell warms up before a Red Sox alumni baseball game.
MIKE LOWELL
Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Lowell shares that he's 22 years cancer free February 20, 2021 | 11:26 AM
Quarterback Cam Newton calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton posted a photo featuring an entire box of donuts from Dunkin' February 20, 2021 | 10:09 AM
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating United States' Jennifer Brady during the women's singles final at the Australian Open.
TENNIS
4 for 4: Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open, stays perfect in Grand Slam finals February 20, 2021 | 9:52 AM
Kemba Walker's recent play has earned him praise from his coach and teammates.
kemba walker
Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum remark on Kemba Walker's progression over last few games February 20, 2021 | 9:16 AM
MARCH MADNESS
NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men's, women's tourneys February 19, 2021 | 11:41 PM
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox
Four Red Sox players ranked in MLB Network's top 100 player list February 19, 2021 | 10:18 PM
The Celtics took on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker's 28-point night leads Celtics over the Hawks February 19, 2021 | 10:15 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 28 in return, Celtics down Hawks 121-109 February 19, 2021 | 10:10 PM
Isaiah Thomas after making a layup over Hassan Whiteside during fourth quarter action against the Miami Heat.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas returns to score 19 points, US beats Bahamas February 19, 2021 | 8:26 PM
Michael Reaves
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez says he's '100 percent' after missing 2020 season February 19, 2021 | 6:50 PM
Xander Bogaerts is one of the longest tenured Red Sox'.
CHAD FINN
8 observations on the 2021 Red Sox as spring training begins February 19, 2021 | 5:28 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gestures during the second half Saturday.
NFL
NFL Quarterbacks on the Move: a Guide February 19, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Serena Williams' exit from the Australian Open sparked retirement rumors.
SERENA WILLIAMS
Farewell, Serena? Not So Fast February 19, 2021 | 3:58 PM
This photo provided by the Orange County, Fla. Corrections Department in Orlando, Fla., shows Johnny Damon. Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records. Damon was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after he was arrested for resisting an officer without violence in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. (Orange County, Florida Department of Corrections via AP) Jail records show that Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested. Damon was an outfielder for several teams in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He helped the Red Sox in 2004 and the Yankees in 2009 win World Series titles. He grew up in Orlando.
Johnny Damon
Former Red Sox star Johnny Damon arrested in Florida February 19, 2021 | 2:28 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about being back at Red Sox spring training February 19, 2021 | 2:06 PM
Brad Stevens
Sports Update
What Brad Stevens had to say about Celtics players 'tuning you out' February 19, 2021 | 10:20 AM
UConn
'In her DNA': Freshman Paige Bueckers already a UConn star February 19, 2021 | 8:50 AM
March Madness
The NCAA bracket is trickier in this unusual season. Here's what to know. February 19, 2021 | 8:40 AM
NBA
Inside the All-Star voting numbers: The NBA is a tough crowd February 19, 2021 | 8:30 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 18: Michael McLeod #20 of the New Jersey Devils checks Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins into the boards during the third period at TD Garden on February 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Devils defeat the Bruins 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BRUINS
3 takeaways from the Bruins' loss to the Devils February 19, 2021 | 12:06 AM
Yomiuri Giants pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura in 2013.
RED SOX
An apparent acupuncture accident nearly derailed the career of Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in 2017 February 18, 2021 | 10:26 PM
New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri, second from right, celebrates his goal in the second period.
Bruins
Palmieri scores twice, Devils beat Bruins 3-2 February 18, 2021 | 10:02 PM
WWE lawsuits
WWE lawsuits
Former WWE wrestlers take brain damage case to Supreme Court February 18, 2021 | 9:12 PM
Carson Wentz is headed to Indiana.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly had 'no real interest' in former Eagles QB Carson Wentz February 18, 2021 | 6:59 PM
Danny Ainge believes the Celtics need a lot of work.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge says this Celtics team is not good enough to win a title February 18, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Marcus Mariota
Patriots QB
An ESPN analyst made a surprising prediction for next season's Patriots quarterback February 18, 2021 | 2:00 PM
Bill Belichick
Sports Update
A former Patriot weighed in on Tom Brady's 'talk radio' tweet February 18, 2021 | 10:26 AM
The Celtics lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
CELTICS STRUGGLES
Jaylen Brown: Celtics aren't as 'connected' or 'physical' as previous years February 18, 2021 | 9:41 AM