Here’s what the Bruins’ Lake Tahoe game against the Flyers looked like from drone photos
The Bruins beat the Flyers 7-3, led by a David Pastrnak hat trick.
The Boston Bruins took on the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe on Sunday.
The setting — with Lake Tahoe in the foreground and the Sierra Nevada mountains behind — made for some spectacular photos. Here’s a look at some of the best.
The Bruins beat the Flyers 7-3, led by a David Pastrnak hat trick. The Bruins are now 5-0 against the Flyers this season.
