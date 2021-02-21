Here’s what the Bruins’ Lake Tahoe game against the Flyers looked like from drone photos

The Boston Bruins took on the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe on Sunday.

The setting — with Lake Tahoe in the foreground and the Sierra Nevada mountains behind — made for some spectacular photos. Here’s a look at some of the best.

The Bruins and Flyers matched up at Lake Tahoe on Sunday. —Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A view of the game with scenic Lake Tahoe in the background. —Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Bruins and Flyers take the ice for introductions. —Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A view of the ice from above as the Bruins warmed up. —Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Robert Hagg of the Philadelphia Flyers walks off the ice after introductions. —Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A drone photo captures the ice, the lake, the mountains and boats in the background. —Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Bruins beat the Flyers 7-3, led by a David Pastrnak hat trick. The Bruins are now 5-0 against the Flyers this season.