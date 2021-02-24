Bruins-Flyers scores huge ratings win for NBC with Lake Tahoe game

More people watched Bruins-Flyers on NBC Sports Network than any NHL broadcast in the network's history.

The Bruins and Flyers matched up at Lake Tahoe on Sunday.
The Bruins and Flyers matched up at Lake Tahoe on Sunday. –Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
February 24, 2021 | 2:02 PM

The Bruins looked great in their 7-3 victory over the Flyers Sunday night on NBC Sports Network. So did the picturesque Lake Tahoe backdrop.

Turns out the ratings for the sports network’s broadcast also look quite good.

Per NBC, the broadcast was the most-watched regular-season game in NBC Sports Network’s 15-year history of televising the NHL. It is also the first to average more than a million viewers.

The broadcast drew 1.019 million TV-only viewers, making it the most-watched NHL regular-season game on cable since an ESPN broadcast of a Sharks-Red Wings game in 2002 (1.278 million).

It also was the most-streamed game in NBC Sports Digital history (49,700).

Boston was the top-rated market for the broadcast (6.69 household rating).

TOPICS: Bruins

