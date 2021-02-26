3 takeaways from the Bruins’ ugly 7-2 loss to the Islanders

"They just filled the net there within a few minutes. We just fell apart and we kind of stopped playing."

The Islanders' Anders Lee celebrates after scoring a goal past Jaroslav Halak during the third period.
The Islanders' Anders Lee celebrates after scoring a goal past Jaroslav Halak during the third period. –AP Photo/Adam Hunger
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
February 26, 2021 | 12:03 AM

Related Links

The New York Islanders have the Boston Bruins’ number.

Not only did the Bruins suffer their third regulation loss of the season to the Islanders on Thursday, but they did it in a rather ugly fashion.

It wasn’t for a lack of effort for the opening 40 minutes. The Bruins came out of the gates flying as Nick Ritchie scored 62 seconds in on a brilliant feed from Jakub Zboril. They fell behind after Adam Pelech’s rebound tally and Mat Barzal finishing a 2-on-1 in the opening stanza, yet evened things up in the second after Craig Smith’s attempted pass to Jack Studnicka — who hit a post on a wide-open net in the first — deflected off an Islanders defender past Semyon Varlamov.

Advertisement

Bruce Cassidy’s squad unraveled in the third, beginning with Trent Frederic’s horrific turnover in front of Jaroslav Halak leading to Anthony Beavuillier’s go-ahead tally. The snowball effect continued as the Bruins rarely handled the puck cleanly as the Islanders skated circles around them. Jordan Eberle, Jean-Gabriel Pageau (shorthanded), Anders Lee and Olivier Wahlstrom added injury to insult in a 5:48 span as the Bruins suffered their worst setback of the 2021 campaign.

“Tonight was hopefully a one-off,” Ritchie said after scoring his seventh goal of the season. “They just filled the net there within a few minutes. We just fell apart and we kind of stopped playing.”

Here’s what we learned from Bruins’ the ugly 7-2 loss to the Islanders

No urgency in the Final 20.

Frederic witnessed the highest of highs in his first extended stay with the Bruins. He showcased his blue-collar work-ethic through some spirited fights and relentless puck pursuit along the boards. The former Wisconsin Badger came into Thursday’s matchup fresh off of scoring his first career NHL goal in Boston’s 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe.

In their third game against the Islanders, Frederic had his lowest on-ice point of his NHL career when he whiffed on a clear attempt in the defensive end. Beauviller pounced against a helpless Jaroslav Halak en route to his first goal in 40 games.

Advertisement

The Bruins rarely garnered any attacking zone time after that against a stout defensive Islanders squad, aside from a few seconds on their final power play attempt. They’re not exactly an offensive juggernaut averaging only 2.68 goals per game. But the opportunistic Isles pounced on Boston’s mistakes and ran the Bruins out of the Nassau Coliseum.

“Well, there wasn’t any [urgency], so that’s a problem. I usually don’t see that with our club. We’ve got some young players in the lineup, so we’re going to live with certain mistakes. It’s a good defensive team. They don’t give you much. You need to have patience. We found our game halfway through the first, into the second and we were in a good position in the third. We made some poor decisions.”

The Bruins did some things well in the first 40 minutes. Their good habits didn’t carry over into the final 20.

Cassidy’s squad may have a thing or two to review on film in the morning, yet a second game in 24 hours might not be a bad thing after dropping three of their last four games.

Could a quick turnaround help the Bruins?

The hectic schedule of an NHL season presents a handful of back-to-back games in a given season. At times, the scenario becomes detrimental to any team immune to a cold spell. In other instances, a second game in as many days could be beneficial following an uninspiring effort.

The Bruins fit the latter description entering Friday’s tilt against the Rangers in front of a socially distant Madison Square Garden fanbase. Playing in front of supporters for the first time in 11 months — albeit limited — provides a unique opportunity in its own right. But the Bruins will have one thing in mind for Friday: Righting the ship.

Advertisement

“This game is about breakdowns and turnovers and being able to capitalize on that and being able to limit it. It certainly was a big factor tonight. It’s a long season. I know this season is short[er], but you can’t dwell on things,” Smith said. “Tomorrow night we have another one we have to get ready for, and you can’t lose two in a row.”

Smith and company earned a pair of wins against the Broadway Blueshirts a couple of weeks ago. At 6-9-1 the Rangers enter Friday’s tilt a desperate bunch without the services of offensive dynamo Artemi Panarin.

The Bruins have a golden opportunity to bounce back in their upcoming two-game series against the Rangers. Yet, even as they battle the injury bug, they can’t afford to lose further ground in a tightening East Division.

Isles provide a potential playoff nightmare.

The Bruins and Islanders have five more meetings scheduled for this unique 2021 campaign. They’ll only have one more meeting at Nassau Coliseum — a house of horrors for Cassidy’s bunch — with the other four tilts taking place at TD Garden, including March 23, the first day the building will be open to fans.

Cassidy and company sit tied with the Washington Capitals — with two games in hand — and one point ahead of the Islanders in the East. With the way things are trending, the Bruins and Isles could very well meet in the postseason this spring.

Of all the teams in the division, the Isles possess the biggest threat and not just because of their three wins. Boston’s well-documented 5v5 struggles don’t bode well against any solid defensive squad, let alone a trap-happy Isles bunch. The Lightning and Blues exposed the Bruins at even-strength in previous postseason eliminations. The Isles showed they’re more than capable of lighting the lamp in said scenario, ending last year’s postseason by outscoring opponents 44-35 in 5v5 play.

The Islanders have outscored the Bruins 9-4 in 5v5 play through three meetings. They’re outperforming Boston’s dynamic special teams as well, with a pair of shorthanded goals and a man-advantage tally. The Bruins failed to light the lamp in their seven power play opportunities against Barry Trotz’s club.

Of course, things could change between now and a potential spring playoff series. The Bruins fared well in previous circumstances, including their 2018 first-round win over the Maple Leafs after losing three of four to Toronto in the regular season. Yet against a solid defensive and opportunistic squad, the Bruins need to find a way to break the Isles’ rhythm before discussing this scenario further.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
BRUINS
Islanders score 5 in explosive 3rd period, beat first-place Bruins 7-2 February 25, 2021 | 10:39 PM
Kevin Garnett met an unexpected musical hero on Jimmy Kimmel.
CELTICS
Watch former Celtics great Kevin Garnett meet a surprise musical hero on Jimmy Kimmel February 25, 2021 | 10:00 PM
Cam Newton once again addressed the video that went viral this weekend.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton addresses viral trash-talking teenager video again, says 'no hard feelings' February 25, 2021 | 9:27 PM
NBA
Utah Jazz say they will investigate allegation of bigoted comment February 25, 2021 | 7:44 PM
The SUV involved in golfer Tiger Woods' crash along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles.
Tiger Woods crash
'Black box' in Tiger Woods SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck February 25, 2021 | 7:17 PM
john geddert
John Geddert
Former Olympics gymnastics coach kills himself after being charged February 25, 2021 | 5:32 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
NESN unveils Red Sox spring training TV schedule February 25, 2021 | 5:24 PM
Jayson Tatum is excited to partner with Ruffles.
CELTICS
Here's why you'll see Jayson Tatum on bags of Ruffles potato chips February 25, 2021 | 4:54 PM
Jayson Tatum expressed confidence in Brad Stevens.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum says whole Celtics team, not just Brad Stevens, should take blame February 25, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
'I've made mistakes': What Danny Ainge had to say in a candid interview about the Celtics's struggles February 25, 2021 | 12:19 PM
Trey Lance Mock Draft
Patriots
Projecting a Patriots trade: Latest ESPN mock draft has Bill Belichick selecting a quarterback February 25, 2021 | 9:46 AM
Kyrie Irving
NBA
Kobe Bryant as the new NBA logo? Kyrie Irving says it's 'gotta happen.' February 25, 2021 | 7:28 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 25: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots embraces Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers after a game on October 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
PATRIOTS
Could Jimmy Garoppolo wind up in New England? It might depend on Houston GM Nick Caserio. February 24, 2021 | 11:31 PM
The Celtics' struggles continued on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown says Celtics are still listening to Brad Stevens after blowout loss to Hawks February 24, 2021 | 11:26 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics took on Atlanta on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks embarrass Boston Celtics February 24, 2021 | 10:06 PM
A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles.
Tiger Woods
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash 'purely an accident' February 24, 2021 | 9:15 PM
Wyc Grousbeck spoke to 98.5 on Wednesday. Here's what we learned.
CELTICS
6 takeaways from Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck's appearance on The Sports Hub February 24, 2021 | 8:24 PM
Al Horford could be a target for the Celtics in a trade.
Celtics
Here are 5 players NBA analysts believe the Celtics should target in a trade February 24, 2021 | 6:35 PM
MLB
Yankees' Domingo Germán apologizes after serving domestic violence suspension February 24, 2021 | 6:18 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo sounds like he's staying put.
PATRIOTS
San Francisco 49ers GM believes Jimmy Garoppolo is 'our guy' February 24, 2021 | 5:44 PM
Boston-02/12/2021 Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons- Celtics coach Brad Stevens looks on late in the 4th qtr with his team down by four points. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
CELTICS
Here's who the Celtics will face in the second half of the regular season February 24, 2021 | 4:22 PM
High school sports
Former Mass. high school head football coach says his firing was a violation of free speech February 24, 2021 | 4:15 PM
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has appeared in just eight games since the start of the 2019 season.
Patriots
Marcus Mariota is the betting favorite to be the Patriots' Week 1 starting quarterback February 24, 2021 | 2:24 PM
The Bruins and Flyers matched up at Lake Tahoe on Sunday.
Bruins
Bruins-Flyers scores huge ratings win for NBC with Lake Tahoe game February 24, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Maddie Meyer
Bruins
Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon out at least a month with broken hand February 24, 2021 | 1:53 PM
NBA
Houston Rockets release DeMarcus Cousins after 25 games February 24, 2021 | 1:45 PM
Kemba Walker has struggled offensively for the Celtics.
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins doesn't see Kemba Walker 'fitting in' with the Celtics anymore February 24, 2021 | 12:40 PM
Chaim Bloom, Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Here's why tonight's look into the 2021 Red Sox is worth a peek February 24, 2021 | 11:35 AM
Claude Julien was let go by the Canadiens on Wednesday after five seasons with the team.
NHL
Canadiens fire coach Claude Julien amid losing stretch February 24, 2021 | 10:44 AM
Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady
Buccaneers GM says extending Tom Brady until age 45 is a 'possibility' February 24, 2021 | 10:37 AM