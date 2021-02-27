Bruins claim veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Nashville

The hope is that he'll fill a void as injuries mount.

Jarred Tinordi skates with the puck.
Jarred Tinordi skates with the puck. –Billy Hurst/AP Photo
February 27, 2021 | 1:38 PM

After allowing a total of 13 goals in a two-day span in puzzlingly lopsided losses to the New York Islanders and Rangers, the Bruins made a move Saturday with the hopes of bolstering their defensive depth.

They claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi, a former first-round pick, off waivers from the Nashville Predators in a safe and simple transaction without much risk. Tinordi, who went 22nd overall to the Montreal Canadiens in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, has averaged 16-plus minutes of ice time this year in seven games and recorded no points.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Burnsville, Minnesota, native played 46 games with the Canadiens from 2012-2016, appeared in seven games for the Arizona Coyotes in 2016, and signed with the Predators in July 2018. Tinordi, a left-shot defenseman, appeared in 35 games overall for Nashville and registered one goal and four assists.

The Bruins are still 11-5-2 and are first in the East Division as of Saturday morning, but they’ve lost four of their last five and have struggled mightily outside of their resounding 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe.

Boston has allowed an average of 4.6 goals per game during that span and has struggled without Jeremy Lauzon (hand), Kevan Miller (knee), and Matt Grzelcyk (lower body).

Grzelcyk is making progress and might return soon, but Miller and Lauzon could be out for a while.

The hope for the Bruins is that the 29-year-old Tinordi – who carries just a $700,000 cap hit – will fill the void immediately and be a reliable and steady option to complement the pieces the Bruins currently have.

