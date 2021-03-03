Bruin’s Charlie Coyle enters NHL COVID protocol

Coyle becomes just the second Bruins’ player added to the protocol, and first since Karson Kuhlman spent the first two days of the season on the list in January.

Charlie Coyle.
Charlie Coyle. –Winslow Townson/AP Photo
By
The Associated Press,
AP
March 3, 2021

Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, upping the number of players on the list to four, pending test results from Anaheim and the Los Angeles Kings.

He also becomes the 132nd player to spend at least one day in the protocol.

Coyle’s addition comes a day after Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Nashville’s Ryan Johansen entered the protocol.

