Bruins detail how to get tickets to games at TD Garden beginning March 23

As TD Garden gets set to welcome back fans, the Bruins shared details on how they’ll dole out tickets.

Beginning with the game March 23 against the New York Islanders, the arena will be allowed to operate at 12 percent capacity. There will be a very limited number of tickets for sale.

Priority will be given to season-ticket holders, game plan holders, and Boston Garden Society members, who will have first access to buy tickets based on availability.

Fans interested in tickets for the remaining home games can visit nhl.com/bruins/tickets and complete the form to receive updates regarding potential single-game ticket offerings and availability.

TD Garden also announced it has created a comprehensive program designed to help ensure the continued health and safety of TD Garden guests and associates. Named ‘Play It Safe’, the program aims to minimize contact risk and bolster hygiene to exceed best-practice guidelines from the CDC.