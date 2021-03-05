Brandon Carlo leaves Bruins-Capitals game after high hit from Tom Wilson

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo departed Friday’s game against the Capitals early after Tom Wilson made a high hit on him.

The hit came in the final minutes of the first period, when Wilson skated to the corner where Carlo had possession of the puck. Wilson skated toward Carlo and hit Carlo’s head with his right elbow. Both players went down, but Wilson got up not long after. Carlo stayed down on the ice for a few moments before getting assisted off the ice by a pair of Bruins staffers.

Tom Wilson hits Brandon Carlo up high. Carlo needs help getting off the ice. pic.twitter.com/RgACye1H7l — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 6, 2021

Wilson wasn’t penalized for the hit and Carlo didn’t return to the game, which the Bruins won, 5-1.

Advertisement

Several Bruins players could be heard on the broadcast voicing their displeasure at Wilson and at the refs for the lack of a penalty call. In an interview with NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz during intermission after the first period, Brad Marchand called the hit “bull—-.”

“Brando had his head down in the corner,” Marchand said. “He took a liberty on a guy that was in a vulnerable spot. So, that’s a [expletive] cheap shot there. We lost a great player. It’s great to see him skate off the ice by himself, but he was obviously in a bad spot and he was hurting.”

"That was a bull**** hit" Brad Marchand responds to Tom Wilson's hit on Brandon Carlo. pic.twitter.com/HvdBMGKKN3 — NESN (@NESN) March 6, 2021

Wilson has had a history of making hits that have injured players. He’s received four suspensions over his career for hits he’s made, with his last one being a 20-game suspension for one on Blues center Oskar Sundqvist’s head in a 2018 preseason game.