Brandon Carlo has been released from the hospital and is resting at home

Brandon Carlo is out of the hospital and resting at home, according to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

The defenseman Carlo, who took a forceful hit from Tom Wilson of the Capitals in the first period of Boston’s 5-1 win Friday, stayed at the hospital overnight but was deemed well enough to head home early Saturday morning.

“He hasn’t been at the rink, obviously,” Cassidy told reporters. “That’s all I got from the trainers this morning.”

Cassidy said he wasn’t surprised by the way Carlo’s teammates rallied around him and rose to the occasion following the incident.

He gave a special shout-out to newly acquired defenseman Jarred Tinordi, who endeared himself to Bruins fans by starting a fight with Wilson after the hit.

“Obviously that’s in his DNA long before he got here, Jarred,” Cassidy said, “but also, being around the guys, he kind of realized that’s how we try to do business as best we can.”

Matt Grzelcyk said it was a tough position for Carlo to be in and that everyone on the team is praying for him and hoping for good health.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette downplayed the hit, but the Bruins certainly took umbrage with it and believe it was malicious.

Wilson has a hearing with Player Safety that will determine whether or not he’s suspended and, if so, for how many games.