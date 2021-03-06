‘It looked like just a hit.’ Capitals coach downplays blow that hospitalized Brandon Carlo

“His feet were on the ice, he stayed down with everything."

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo holds his head after a first-period collision.
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo holds his head after a first-period collision. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
Sports Producer
March 6, 2021 | 10:30 AM

After watching Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals forcefully hit Brandon Carlo in the head during the first period Friday, the Bruins immediately expressed their displeasure and retaliated.

Newcomer Jarred Tinordi and Trent Frederic supported their teammate by fighting Wilson, and Tinordi referred to it as a “cheap shot.” Brad Marchand called it “bull–.” Head coach Bruce Cassidy said it was both “predatory” and “completely unnecessary, dirty,” and he assumes the league will look at it.

The Bruins, clearly galvanized by the incident and the lack of a penalty, ended up scoring four straight goals to prevail 5-1.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette wasn’t quite as appalled by the play, however.

“I saw the hit,” Laviolette said. “His feet were on the ice, he stayed down with everything. Just looked like a hard hit in the corner. Not exactly sure what happened, but to me, it looked like just a hit.”

 

Saturday morning, NHL Player Safety tweeted that Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for boarding Carlo.

Wilson has been suspended four times in his eight-year career, however he’s played 166 consecutive games without a suspension.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Hockey Sports News

