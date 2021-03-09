Bruins fall to Islanders 2-1 in shootout

David Pastrnak scored for Boston, which lost its second straight and fell to 3-5-2 in its last 10 games.

Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders scores in overtime against Jaroslav Halak.
Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders scores in overtime against Jaroslav Halak. –Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
March 9, 2021

Related Links

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders keep finding ways to win.

Anthony Beauvillier scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

The Islanders are 8-0-1 in their last nine for their longest point streak since a franchise-record 17-game stretch early last season.

“In a shortened season you want to come away with points and we’ve found a way to do that last couple of weeks here,” said Brock Nelson, who scored in regulation. “Nice to get this one in a shootout and just a good feeling in the room.”

Advertisement

Beauvillier beat Halak top shelf with a backhand in the third round of the tiebreaker. Semyon Varlamov then denied Brad Marchand to preserve the Islanders’ first win in five games beyond regulation this season. Jordan Eberle scored for New York, and David Pastrnak converted for Boston in the first round.

“You never know what he’s going to do — he’s a skilled guy,” Varlamov said of Marchand. “He has a lot of moves. He tried to beat me five-hole and I stopped that one.”

Varlamov made 32 saves and Barry Trotz became the third coach in NHL history to reach 1,700 games behind the bench. New York beat Boston for the fourth time in four meetings this season, all at home. The Islanders also improved to 11-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum, remaining the league’s only team without a regulation loss at home.

Pastrnak scored for Boston, which lost its second straight and fell to 3-5-2 in its last 10 games. Jaroslav Halak finished with 26 saves.

“I thought we were the better team. Didn’t have much luck around the net,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I liked our team’s effort from start to finish. … Had a few opportunities to win it in overtime but didn’t. As a coach, you’re never displeased when your team goes out and plays a strong, structured hockey game. We just couldn’t finish enough plays or one more play.”

Advertisement

Both teams had opportunities in the 3-on-3 overtime. Beauvillier had a chance on a 2-on-1 with 2:12 left in the extra period, but Halak made a sprawling save. The Bruins went down the other end and Marchand’s shot hit the post and went out of play 20 seconds later.

Nelson tied the score during an Islanders power play late in the second period. He got a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and quickly put it past Halak from the inside edge of the left circle for his 10th with 3:42 left.

“Just trying to go out there and keep things simple, but also have the confidence to go out there and make plays,” Nelson said of his third goal during a season-high four-game point streak. “Maybe (the scoring) didn’t come easy at the start. Didn’t try to change anything, just stick with it.”

The Bruins outshot the Islanders 12-8 in the first, including an 8-0 edge during a two-minute stretch just past the midpoint of the period.

Eberle hit a goal post with a shot nearly eight minutes in, and Boston’s Nick Ritchie hit the right post with a one-timer from the right circle with 1:46 left.

With the Islanders’ Anders Lee off for tripping late in the first, the Bruins took advantage. Varlamov was falling forward as Pastrnak fired a slap shot from the right point inside the post for his 11th with 28 seconds left. It was Pastrnak’s 400th career point.

THE 1,700 CLUB

Scotty Bowman is the all-time leader with 2,141 games coached, and Florida coach Joel Quenneville is second with 1,721 after the Panthers’ win Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Trotz coached 1,196 games with Nashville, 328 with Washington and now 176 with the Islanders.

“It means that I’m old,” Trotz joked about his milestone. “I’ve worked for three outstanding general managers and to me, we’ve had a lot of victories between the (four) of us.”

POWER PLAYS

The Bruins were 0 for 12 on the power play over their previous six games. They finished 1 for 2 against the Islanders.

New York also went 1 for 2 after going 0 for 6 with the man advantage in its previous four games.

STREAK

Ryan Pulock played in his 221st consecutive game, taking sole possession of second place on the Islanders’ list for defensemen. He was previously tied with Bryan McCabe. Pulock also moved into a tie with Richard Park for the 10th-longest streak overall in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday night to open a two-game set before a four-game trip.

Islanders: Host New Jersey on Thursday night to open a three-game series with the Devils, including two on the road.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Harrison Barnes would make a lot of sense if the Celtics could acquire him.
CELTICS
6 things Celtics fans should know about potential trade target Harrison Barnes March 9, 2021 | 10:50 PM
Trent Brown is excited to be back in New England.
PATRIOTS
Trent Brown says he once mistakenly went to TD Garden instead of MSG for a concert March 9, 2021 | 8:50 PM
Xander Bogaerts expects to be ready for Opening Day.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts expects to be ready for Red Sox Opening Day March 9, 2021 | 6:34 PM
Paul Pierce, Bill Russell
Basketball Hall of Fame
Hoop Hall finalists include Paul Pierce, Bill Russell (as a coach) March 9, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Meyers Leonard
Heat center Meyers Leonard apologizes after using anti-Semitic slur on video March 9, 2021 | 5:51 PM
Trot Nixon
sports q
Who is the most overrated athlete in Boston sports history? March 9, 2021 | 2:48 PM
Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk had a goal wiped off for offsides in the third period.
Bruins
Citing 'effort,' Bruce Cassidy explained why he's benching Jake DeBrusk March 9, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Bruins NHL Tahoe
Bruins
Here are the best mic’d up moments from the Bruins' Lake Tahoe trip March 9, 2021 | 2:21 PM
Tom Brady didn't ask Chris Godwin to change his jersey number, but Godwin did so anyway.
NFL
NFL franchise tag deadline: Bucs hold onto Chris Godwin March 9, 2021 | 12:53 PM
Trent Brown Patriots
Patriots
What the Trent Brown trade means for the Patriots' offensive line March 9, 2021 | 11:01 AM
Trent Brown Patriots trade
Patriots
Here's how Trent Brown reacted to reportedly being traded back to the Patriots March 9, 2021 | 9:29 AM
Ethan Miller
Patriots
Patriots agree to trade to bring Trent Brown back to New England March 9, 2021 | 7:23 AM
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
NFL
Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott finally agree on $160 million contract March 8, 2021 | 10:37 PM
red sox
Former Red Sox pitcher Rheal Cormier dies at 53 March 8, 2021 | 9:24 PM
Nikola Vucevic has reportedly piqued the Celtics' interest.
CELTICS
6 things Celtics fans should know about potential trade target Nikola Vucevic March 8, 2021 | 8:23 PM
Here's what Jackie Bradley Jr. had to say about leaving Red Sox.
RED SOX
Here's why Jackie Bradley Jr. didn't rule out return to Red Sox this offseason March 8, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
NBA Trade Deadline
Danny Ainge shouldn't mortgage Celtics' future trying to save this season March 8, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Maya Brady Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Maya Brady, Tom's niece, makes play for Brady family's 'most dominant athlete' March 8, 2021 | 3:59 PM
Bruins Brandon Carlo
Bruins
Bruins radio voice Beers condemns ‘inexcusable’ hit on Brandon Carlo March 8, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Dave Roberts
MLB
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke out against racism towards Asian Americans March 8, 2021 | 12:54 PM
Mason Plumlee Celtics Pistons
Celtics
Why a Mason Plumlee-Wayne Ellington trade could be a consolation prize for the Celtics March 8, 2021 | 11:44 AM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
NFL reporter explained why Patriots are 'all in' on scouting rookie quarterbacks March 8, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Bradley Beal loved playing with Jayson Tatum on Monday.
CELTICS
Bradley Beal was 'ecstatic' to play alongside childhood friend Jayson Tatum March 8, 2021 | 7:22 AM
Jayson Tatum took on Jaylen Brown in the All-Star game.
CELTICS
Watch Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum face off 1-on-1 in NBA All-Star Game March 8, 2021 | 12:22 AM
Jayson Tatum had a nice performance in the All-Star game.
CELTICS
3 takeaways as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum shine in NBA All-Star game March 7, 2021 | 11:28 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum shares touching moment with son before All-Star game March 7, 2021 | 9:56 PM
After the Devils Pavel Zacha (second from left) beat Tuukka Rask late in the third period, he celebrated with teammates Kyle Palmieri, Dmitry Kulikov and P.K. Suban as the Bruins Matt Grzelcyk skates away.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Devils stall the Bruins’ momentum March 7, 2021 | 9:44 PM
Jayson Tatum made the second round of Sunday's 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown bow out of NBA 3-Point Contest, Steph Curry claims crown March 7, 2021 | 8:18 PM
Tuukka Rask blocks a shot by New Jersey's Yegor Sharangovich during the first period.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask denied 300th career win, Devils shut out Bruins 1-0 March 7, 2021 | 8:06 PM
Celtics
Here's why Jaylen Brown has 'Humble & Hungry' on his shoes for the All-Star game March 7, 2021 | 7:55 PM