‘It’s not the first time’: Cam Neely backs Bruce Cassidy’s comments; Jake DeBrusk returns

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s decision to bench veteran forward Jake DeBrusk for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Islanders may not have been surprising given the latter’s noted struggles this season.

But the move did raise eyebrows because of the coach’s candid critique of how DeBrusk’s on-ice effort has contributed to those issues.

“We just feel we’re not getting the effort required,” Cassidy said before Tuesday’s game. “It’s not always about the score sheet. It’s about being one of 20 guys helping you win…We tried different messaging with the player, and sometimes sitting upstairs and taking a look is not a bad way to go and put a different perspective on it and have a better appreciation for being in there.”

For what it’s worth, Cassidy has the support of Bruins president Cam Neely both in his decision and his explanation.

Neely addressed Cassidy’s comments regarding DeBrusk Thursday in an interview with WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show while speaking about the state of the Bruins. When asked about the risk of coaches hurting players by publicly questioning effort, Neely remarked “it’s not the first time” the team has had conversations with DeBrusk on the subject.

“I think they would talk to the player before the media ever gets wind of it,” Neely said. “And it’s probably multiple conversations. I think actually Butch mentioned that the coaching staff has talked to Jake on numerous occasions before he would ever go to the media with something like that.”

DeBrusk will reportedly return to the lineup when the Bruins take on the New York Rangers at home tonight, with Cassidy saying he hopes the young forward got the message about the NHL being “a second-effort league.”

“Hopefully he resets a little bit in terms of, ‘Hey, let’s put the first 22 games behind us and let’s look at this as maybe a bit of a fresh start,'” the coach said.

Neely also offered reassurance about Bruins goaltender Tuuka Rask’s health, who will miss tonight’s action. saying Rask’s absence on Tuesday and again tonight is primarily about “maintenance” and that the netminder will return to action soon.