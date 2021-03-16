3 takeaways after the Bruins’ 4-1 loss to the Penguins

The Bruins outshot the Penguins 43-26.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson, center, checks Boston Bruins' Karson Kuhlman (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 15, 2021 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson, center, checks Boston Bruins' Karson Kuhlman (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 15, 2021 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) –(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Night Editor
March 16, 2021 | 12:32 AM

The effort was there. The results weren’t.

Monday’s 4-1 loss to the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins provided another instance to justify Don Sweeney’s need to shake things up with his Boston Bruins squad.

Bruce Cassidy’s bunch outshot the Penguins, 43-26. The Bruins looked far more crisper in the attacking end compared to Saturday’s 4-0 setback to the New York Rangers. They struck first on Matt Grzelcyk’s power play blast from the point. They remained assertive offensively after Jaroslav Halak allowed a pair of soft goals late in the first period to Evan Rodrigues and Sidney Crosby.

Advertisement

These may provide some building blocks as the two teams meet again Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Yet, the ongoing 5v5 struggles and secondary scoring conundrum continue to rear their ugly head.

Here’s what we learned after Pittsburgh’s sixth straight win and Boston’s seventh loss in its last 10 games.

Bruins don’t return the favor for Halak

With Tuukka Rask still nursing a lingering injury sustained in the March 7 loss to the lowly New Jersey Devils, the Bruins turned to Halak for his lengthiest run of starts this season. Halak did everything he could to keep his team in striking distance in the shootout loss to the Islanders. He followed that up with a shutout against the Rangers. But his teammates left him out to dry two days later in an uninspiring loss to the same Blueshirts bunch.

Halak didn’t have his sharpest outing in his fourth straight start. His glove malfunction on Rodrigues’ second tally of the season and soft goal on Crosby’s bad-angle shot put the Bruins in catchup mode a mere 1:43 apart late in the opening stanza.

The Bruins encountered some lags in scoring chances in the second period. They still generated quality opportunities in the final 40 minutes, only to run into a hot goalie in Tristian Jarry (42 saves). An untimely roughing penalty by Connor Clifton and Evgeni Malkin’s ensuing power play midway through the middle stanza put a struggling Boston bunch further behind.

Advertisement

Surely they could’ve used another save or two from Halak (22 saves) in that opening stanza. But Halak’s teammates couldn’t pick him up following his hiccups.

“He wasn’t good in the first period, and he’s played a lot of hockey for us lately — a lot of good hockey — so you have to pushback, right?” Cassidy said. “I mean, he’s bailed us out a ton of times. So, in a 2-1 game, you feel like you came in and at least played as well as they have — if not better — so you keep pushing.

“Where I’m disappointed is we got away from our game in the second period in terms of playing forward against a team that can really skate. We brought pucks back, and then Clifton has to take a penalty because of that, and they scored. Now the game is two goals…and then some things go through your head again.”

The Penguins aim for their seventh straight win on Tuesday. Halak will earn a much-needed break, paving the way for either Jeremy Swayman or Dan Vladar.

Swayman and Vladar provide quality goaltending depth in the pipeline, yet they’re about to enter a tough situation. The Bruins hope to carry over their effort — with a different result — and ease their tensions.

Grzelcyk’s attacking presence helps him turn a corner

Pittsburgh’s D layered up in front of Jarry amidst Boston’s steady offensive pressure. With the net-front area clogged up, the Bruins used space from the point to generate primary and secondary scoring opportunities.

Advertisement

Grzelcyk pounced on the open space en route to a game-high eight shots on net. His power play marker — and first goal of the season — gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 6:47 in.

Grzelcyk’s work ethic helped him turn a corner after battling the injury bug on multiple occasions over the first couple of months. In 21:20 of ice time — third-most among all Bruins — the former Boston University captain provided a little silver lining during the losing effort.

“I feel pretty confident,” Grzelcyk said of his post-injury performances. “I feel my legs are there — I’m a much better player when I’m able to skate. You know, I’m just trying to make plays, give [the puck] to our forwards and let them go to work. I thought we got off to a nice start in having more of an attack mentality, so that’s encouraging to see for sure.”

Grzelcyk’s poise provided a bright spot. As a whole, the Bruins desperately need a confidence boost.

No panic within the Bruins’ locker room yet

The Bruins sat alone atop the East Division following a 10-1-2 start. Their 4-7-3 run since dropped them to fourth. Now they hold a mere one-point edge over the fifth-place Philadelphia Flyers for the final playoff spot.

Their effort against the Penguins is often good enough to end with at least one point on any given night. A streaking Pens bunch earned a few breaks on a night where Malkin tallied his 1100th career point. Meanwhile, the Bruins can’t buy a bounce right now.

Sweeney desperately needs to address the lingering issues. The Bruins have scored the third-fewest 5v5 goals scored with 41 — tied with the Nashville Predators — trailing only the Dallas Stars and lowly Buffalo Sabres.

The tight-knit Bruins have faith in their locker room to overcome this rough stretch. The injury bug and offensive struggles are front and center during this slump. But let’s face it, they would’ve needed scoring help and even a blue-line upgrade even with a full or near healthy lineup.

Amidst all the makeshift lineups and a thin margin for error on a nightly basis, Brad Marchand still believes in this bunch. Even with their blunders against the Penguins, the veteran winger remains hopeful that similar efforts like Monday’s will eventually turn into positive results.

“It does feel like every mistake is going in our net, but that just means we have to clean up our game a little bit,” Marchand said. “When things aren’t going well and you’re not scoring the way you want to, you almost have to play mistake-free hockey. But we had a much better effort tonight. If we play like that again, then hopefully we have a much better result.”

An impatient Boston fanbase may not fully echo Marchand’s sentiment. But the Bruins established a foundation against Crosby and company. They hope to leave Pittsburgh with a needed win on Tuesday before traveling to Buffalo for a pair against the bottom-feeding Sabres.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tristan Thompson could be on the move, per a report.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly could trade Tristan Thompson to Toronto Raptors March 15, 2021 | 10:56 PM
TOM BRADY
With Brady's team-first contract, the Buccaneers are keeping the title gang together March 15, 2021 | 9:08 PM
The Patriots reportedly signed Henry Anderson.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with Henry Anderson, former Jets defensive end March 15, 2021 | 8:59 PM
In this April 1985 file photo, Marvin Hagler, right, and Thomas Hearns fight during the first round of a world championship boxing bout in Las Vegas.
Sports News
Broadcasting legend Al Michaels remembers calling a legendary fight: Hagler-Hearns March 15, 2021 | 8:36 PM
The Celtics reportedly have interest in John Collins.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly interested in John Collins, although price is 'steep' March 15, 2021 | 7:58 PM
Matthew Judon is the newest Patriots linebacker.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about the Patriots' new linebacker Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Former Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during a Jan. 3 game in Cincinnati.
Patriots signings
Patriots focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency March 15, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19 March 15, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Undefeated Gonzaga is the clear favorite to win it all, but it's anyone's game.
MARCH MADNESS
7 things to know as you fill out your March Madness bracket March 15, 2021 | 5:30 PM
In this November 1983 file photo, Marvin Hagler celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Roberto Duran in Las Vegas.
Marvin Hagler
Marvin Hagler's widow says he didn't die from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine March 15, 2021 | 5:29 PM
In this April 18, 2016, file photo, runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston.
Marathon
BAA announces field size and registration dates for postponed 2021 Boston Marathon March 15, 2021 | 5:17 PM
Joe Thuney Patriots
Patriots
Joe Thuney is signing a 5-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs March 15, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots TE Jonnu Smith March 15, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Jalen Mills Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with defensive back Jalen Mills March 15, 2021 | 3:43 PM
Matt Judon Patriots report
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to four-year deal with free agent Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 3:32 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Sports Q
Who is the one player you most want — or wanted — the Patriots to sign? March 15, 2021 | 3:26 PM
Earl Grant is regarded as an elite recruiter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston College hires Earl Grant as its next men's basketball head coach March 15, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly sign TE Jonnu Smith, DT Davon Godchaux March 15, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Packers Jamaal Williams Patriots
Patriots
NFL reporter predicts Patriots could target running backs in free agency March 15, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Drew Brees in 2019.
Media
Drew Brees is joining NBC Sports in two roles as an analyst March 15, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Media
NBC Sports Boston hires Amina Smith as on-air personality March 15, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Joe Thuney Patriots Lineman NFL
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly 'reopened' negotiations with free agent Joe Thuney March 15, 2021 | 10:48 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Celtics Penn State
Celtics
Former Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry to be named head coach at Penn State March 15, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Boston Bracket: Vote for Boston's Greatest Team
Sports News
Bracket: Vote to choose the greatest team in Boston sports history March 15, 2021 | 8:00 AM
Robert Williams keeps impressing.
CELTICS
Celtics' Robert Williams hip feels great, wants as many minutes as he can get March 15, 2021 | 1:14 AM
The Celtics took on the Rockets on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown helps Celtics pull away for easy win over Rockets March 14, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation recently.
CELTICS
Here's why Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation March 14, 2021 | 8:38 PM
Tom Brady congratulated Drew Brees on his career.
DREW BREES
Here's what Tom Brady said about Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL March 14, 2021 | 7:53 PM
NFL
Watch: Saints QB Drew Brees' kids announce dad's retirement March 14, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Khloe Kardashian wished Tristan Thompson a happy birthday on Instagram.
CELTICS
Kim and Khloe Kardashian wish Celtics' Tristan Thompson happy 30th birthday March 14, 2021 | 5:05 PM