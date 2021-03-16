Frederic’s 3rd-period goal carries Bruins past Penguins

Dan Vladar made 34 saves for his first win in his first NHL start.

Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period.
Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period. –AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DAN SCIFO,
AP
March 16, 2021

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trent Frederic scored the lone goal of the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Frederic gave the Bruins the lead for good at 7:07 of the third. He beat goaltender Casey DeSmith with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through traffic.

David Pastrnak scored his 13th on the power play for the Bruins, who had lost nine of their previous 13 games. It was the Bruins’ second win in their last seven road games following a 5-0-1 stretch away from home.

Dan Vladar made 34 saves for his first win in his first NHL start. Vladar made his debut in last summer’s Stanley Cup playoffs when he relieved Jaroslav Halak during Game 3 of the second round against Tampa Bay. Bruins’ No. 1 goaltender Tuukka Rask skated on Tuesday but missed his fifth straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Advertisement

Brandon Tanev scored his seventh goal for Pittsburgh, which ended a six-game winning streak. The Penguins had won 11 of their previous 14 games. Sidney Crosby’s seven-game point streak ended and DeSmith stopped 31 shots.

Frederic’s winner was the Bruins’ third even-strength goal in their last six games. The Bruins have scored 33 goals in their last 14 games.

Pastrnak opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 3:20 of the first period. Pastrnak took a feed from Brad Marchand and beat DeSmith between the pads with a backhander.

Tanev tied the game at 15:22 of the first period. Evan Rodrigues redirected Kasperi Kapanen’s shot on goal and Tanev converted the rebound from the side of the net.

MALKIN LEAVES EARLY

Evgeni Malkin left Tuesday’s game midway through the first period following a hit in the corner from Bruins defenseman Jarred Tinordi. He came back for a power play shift later in the period before returning to the locker room for good.

Malkin entered Tuesday with points in 12 of his previous 14 games, including an eight-game point streak, in which he scored four goals and 12 points during the run. Malkin became the third Russian-born player to score 1,100 NHL points one night earlier in a win against Boston.

Advertisement

MAJOR MOMENT

Tanev was assessed a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Tinordi at 12:57 of the second period.

Tanev’s check away from the boards sent Tinordi awkwardly crashing in front of the Bruins’ bench. Tinordi (upper body) remained on the ice for several moments before he was helped to the locker room and did not return.

Boston managed just four shots during the five-minute power play, and Pittsburgh’s Mark Jankowski hit the post on a short-handed breakaway in the waning moments of the kill. Pittsburgh killed the penalty without two of its top penalty killers, Tanev and Teddy Blueger, who was a surprise scratch, and played the final 27 minutes with 10 forwards.

BRUINS RARE WIN IN PITTSBURGH

Boston won its first game in Pittsburgh since a 6-2 victory on Dec. 18, 2015. The Bruins were winless in their previous seven games in Pittsburgh, including a 4-1 loss on Monday.

The Penguins had 11 wins and points in 12 of 14 prior home games against Boston dating to March 11, 2012.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh travels to New Jersey on Thursday for two road games before closing the month with a five-game homestand.

Boston continues a four-game road trip Thursday at Buffalo. The Bruins then return home for a franchise-long eight-game homestand in which fans can return beginning March 23 against the New York Islanders.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Celtics took on the Jazz on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Rudy Gobert, Jazz pull away from Celtics March 16, 2021 | 10:25 PM
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Which of the Patriots' free-agent signings will work out best? March 16, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he is not leaving Celtics for Indiana University coaching job March 16, 2021 | 7:37 PM
Former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass during a Dec. 20, 2020 game against the Lions.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Making sense of the Patriots' recent signing frenzy March 16, 2021 | 7:34 PM
Surfacide disinfection robots
Coronavirus
The Red Sox are deploying a team of 'COVID-blasting' robots at Fenway Park this season March 16, 2021 | 5:30 PM
Tristan Thompson is out on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Tristan Thompson out due to COVID protocols vs. Utah Jazz March 16, 2021 | 5:04 PM
Scott Johnson Red Sox Room
Red Sox
Connecticut man honors late son with Red Sox-themed basement March 16, 2021 | 4:13 PM
LeBron James.
Red Sox
Fenway Sports Group adds LeBron James as partner March 16, 2021 | 3:56 PM
Kendrick Bourne Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne March 16, 2021 | 3:39 PM
Dodgers Mookie Betts
Red Sox
'It’s a business': Mookie Betts talks Red Sox departure, racial justice in GQ interview March 16, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Tom Brady talks to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
Patriots' free agency binge is about opportunity, not revenge March 16, 2021 | 2:37 PM
Hunter Henry Patriots
Patriots
Why Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith can resurrect two-headed monster approach at tight end March 16, 2021 | 1:51 PM
Bruce Bennett
Boston Bruins
Bruins choose Dan Vladar to start in goal Tuesday March 16, 2021 | 1:13 PM
Earl Grant believes BC can return to glory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New coach Earl Grant shares vision for Boston College hoops March 16, 2021 | 1:06 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton thinks 'things are already different' ahead of his second season with the Patriots March 16, 2021 | 11:35 AM
Nelson Agholor Patriots
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor March 16, 2021 | 11:26 AM
Chris Szagola
Patriots
5 things to know about the Patriots’ super-confident new defensive back Jalen Mills March 16, 2021 | 11:19 AM
Hunter Henry.
Patriots
Patriots to sign tight end Hunter Henry to 3-year deal March 16, 2021 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady Fournette Bucs texts
Patriots
Patriots reportedly interested in signing former Buccaneers running back March 16, 2021 | 10:07 AM
Hunter Henry.
latest patriots news
NFL free agency: Patrick Chung tricks fans with ‘big news’ March 16, 2021 | 7:11 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Marcus Pettersson, center, checks Boston Bruins' Karson Kuhlman (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 15, 2021 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
bruins
3 takeaways after the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Penguins March 16, 2021 | 12:32 AM
Tristan Thompson could be on the move, per a report.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly could trade Tristan Thompson to Toronto Raptors March 15, 2021 | 10:56 PM
TOM BRADY
With Brady's team-first contract, the Buccaneers are keeping the title gang together March 15, 2021 | 9:08 PM
The Patriots reportedly signed Henry Anderson.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with Henry Anderson, former Jets defensive end March 15, 2021 | 8:59 PM
In this April 1985 file photo, Marvin Hagler, right, and Thomas Hearns fight during the first round of a world championship boxing bout in Las Vegas.
Sports News
Broadcasting legend Al Michaels remembers calling a legendary fight: Hagler-Hearns March 15, 2021 | 8:36 PM
The Celtics reportedly have interest in John Collins.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly interested in John Collins, although price is 'steep' March 15, 2021 | 7:58 PM
Matthew Judon is the newest Patriots linebacker.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about the Patriots' new linebacker Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Former Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during a Jan. 3 game in Cincinnati.
Patriots signings
Patriots focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency March 15, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19 March 15, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Undefeated Gonzaga is the clear favorite to win it all, but it's anyone's game.
MARCH MADNESS
7 things to know as you fill out your March Madness bracket March 15, 2021 | 5:30 PM