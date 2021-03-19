Bruins postpone two games after four more players enter COVID protocol

The National Hockey League announced Friday that as a result of four additional Bruins players entering the league’s COVID protocols, the team’s games Saturday at the Sabres and Tuesday against the Islanders will be postponed. Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected the Bruins will re-open their facilities for practice on Wednesday, March 24. The decision was made by the league’s, NHLPA’s and club’s medical groups.

The organization will continue to follow all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.

The Bruins canceled their morning skate on Thursday after Sean Kuraly tested positive, but went on to play the Sabres Thursday night.