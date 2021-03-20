Here’s the latest after the Bruins were forced to postpone 2 games

The Bruins have five players currently in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team confirmed in a statement Saturday morning.

Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, David Pastrnak, and Craig Smith are all currently unavailable and did not travel with the team back to Boston on Friday. Kuraly – who is the only player of the five known to have tested positive – missed Thursday’s game, but the other four all played.

“Being placed in protocol does not necessarily mean a player has tested positive for the virus or is experiencing symptoms,” Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe explains. “A player can land on the list for a variety of reasons, including having close contact with a teammate or staff member who has tested positive or is displaying symptoms.”

Advertisement

Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres was postponed, and Boston’s matchup with the New York Islanders originally scheduled for this coming Tuesday is also off. The Bruins are expected to self-quarantine through Tuesday, per NHL protocols, and their next scheduled game is Thursday against the Islanders. It’s unclear as of Saturday morning whether that game will be played on time.

“The Boston Bruins will continue to work with the NHL and medical experts to follow all recommended guidelines in place to protect the community, players and staff,” the team wrote in the release.

Boston is currently 16-8-4 and has completed the first half of its schedule.