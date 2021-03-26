Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to miss weekend games after leaving loss to Islanders early due to injury

Michael Dwyer
Tuukka Rask was playing in his first game since March 7 when he left after the first period due to what was deemed an upper-body injury.
By
March 26, 2021 | 2:26 PM

a compressed schedule from here to the playoffs, the Bruins planned to divide the work between Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak. It looked like a solid plan.

The reliable veterans would carry them through 28 games in 45 days, from Thursday until the May 8 close of the regular season. In theory, Rask would find his game before the playoffs. Halak would spell him when need be. Dan Vladar would keep sharpening his skills in Providence.

Rask’s injury may have turned a position of strength into a concern.

The 2019-20 Vezina Trophy finalist was absent from practice Friday, the morning after gingerly departing a 4-3 loss to the Islanders after the first period. Rask, playing in his first game since March 7, believed he was good to go.

He will not play this weekend. The club has not divulged what ails Rask, terming it an upper-body injury.

Also out for Saturday’s game against the Sabres at TD Garden is Karson Kuhlman, who is undergoing an MRI on his left hand after deflecting a Ryan Pulock shot in Thursday’s overtime loss. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Kuhlman couldn’t hold a stick Friday.

But the defense may be getting a boost soon. Jeremy Lauzon, who suffered a broken hand during the Bruins’ beatdown of the Flyers in Lake Placid, is “very, very close” to playing, per Cassidy. He won’t go Saturday though, as the Bruins look to extend the Sabres’ historic 16-game losing streak to 17.

