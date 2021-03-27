Brad Marchand added to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list
There's no telling how long he'll be there.
Brad Marchand was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Saturday morning, making the veteran left winger unavailable for the 1 p.m. matinee vs. the Sabres at TD Garden.
Marchand, the club’s top scorer (12-22—34), thus joined fellow forwards Sean Kuraly and Jake DeBrusk on the sidelines for the club’s 30th game of the pandemic-shortened season.
The Bruins earlier in the morning issued a media release, noting that veteran defenseman John Moore chose to undergo hip surgery earlier in the week and will be sidelined for up to six months.
