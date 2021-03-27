Bruins defenseman John Moore ruled out 5-6 months following surgery

It appears that Bruins defenseman John Moore will miss the remainder of the season.

The team announced Saturday that he elected to undergo a hip arthroscopy and labral repair March 22 by Dr. Bryan Kelly at The Hospital of Special Surgery in New York. The expected recovery time is approximately five to six months, which means he almost definitely wouldn’t make it back in time.

Moore, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound former first-round pick is in his 11th year in the NHL and third with the Bruins. He appeared in five games this season and registered two assists.

He was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury March 11.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy also noted that goalie Dan Vladar will start Saturday and Jaroslav Halak will start Sunday.

Brad Marchand is on the COVID protocol list. Trent Frederic will start in his place.