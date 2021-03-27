Bruins win 3-2 to extend Sabres skid to 17 straight losses

Boston found a way late in the third period.

Charlie Coyle celebrates a goal by Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday.
Charlie Coyle celebrates a goal by Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday. –Michael Dwyer/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JIMMY GOLEN,
AP
March 27, 2021 | 4:36 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres lost their 17th consecutive game on Saturday, twice blowing a one-goal lead before Craig Smith scored with 3:50 left to snap a third-period tie and give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory.

The Sabres have not won since Feb. 23, tying the 18th longest losing streak in NHL history. It was just the fifth time during that span that they have managed to come within one goal.

“There’s nothing to say about that now,” said Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark, who was activated Saturday after a month on injured reserve and made 33 saves. “You’ve got to go home, recharge and come back stronger for the next one.”

Advertisement

Matt Grzelcyk and Nick Ritchie each had a goal and an assist, and third-stringer Daniel Vladar stopped 25 shots for Boston, which beat Buffalo for the seventh time in a row. It was the Bruins’ first victory in front of their home fans since March, 2020; the state of Massachusetts opened large arenas to fans at 12% capacity as of Tuesday.

Sam Reinhart and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo, each time giving the Sabres the lead. But Boston came back twice and took its first lead of the game when Smith came up with the puck after a scramble and knocked in the game-winner.

The Sabres pulled the goalie in the final two minutes, but gave up the advantage when Rasmus Ristolainen was called for goalie interference with 25 seconds left.

“I did not feel a panic out of the players at all,” said interim Buffalo coach Don Granato, who took over March 17 when Ralph Krueger was fired. “There was none of that. I didn’t feel like we tightened up. I didn’t feel the panic, but I didn’t feel enough assertive energy, I didn’t feel enough take-charge leadership.”

Ullmark, who was injured in the first game of the losing streak on Feb. 25, said he spent his time away trying not to think about his teammates’ struggles.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing that I can do to control it,” he said. “I got my mind off of it as much as possible. When you’re in it, you want to get in there and help the boys out. But I couldn’t.”

Vladar, playing in just his third NHL game, started poorly with a giveaway behind his net during a Buffalo power play just two minutes in. Reinhart intercepted the pass and slid it into the net before the goalie could get back in position.

Grzelcyk tied it midway through the second on a shot from the blue line. But Buffalo was back in front less than three minutes later when Okposo beat a Bruin to a rebound to the left of the goal and chipped it into the net.

Six minutes into the third, Charlie McAvoy made a complete circle around the net and then some before sending a centering pass off Buffalo defenseman Ristolainen’s skate. It bounced to Ritchie, who swiped it in to tie the game 2-2.

“It might sound dumb, but I’m not thinking — not overthinking I should say. Just trying to find space and make a play,” McAvoy said. “I’m just playing off my instincts. The game comes easier when I have my feet moving.”

The Sabres have been without Jack Eichel since early March and had been forced to use a fourth-string goalie, Dustin Tokarski before Ullmark returned on Saturday. Okposo missed three games with an injury.

But at least they got Granato back. The interim coach was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols along with assistant Matt Ellis hours before the opening faceoff on Thursday, forcing general manager Kevyn Adams to man the bench against Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Advertisement

Buffalo: Hosts Philadelphia on Monday.

Boston: Hosts New Jersey on Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Marcus Smart zips the ball over to a teammate in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart explains why 'talking about the elephant in the room' is necessary to curb racism March 27, 2021 | 4:04 PM
Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
HOCKEY
Northeastern's Aerin Frankel wins Patty Kazmaier Award for nations top womens hockey player March 27, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Brevin Galloway is transferring to Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Why former Charleston hoops star Brevin Galloway followed Earl Grant to Boston College March 27, 2021 | 2:20 PM
John Tlumacki
BRUINS
Brad Marchand added to NHLs COVID-19 protocol list March 27, 2021 | 1:03 PM
John Moore appeared in five games this season.
BRUINS
Bruins defenseman John Moore ruled out 5-6 months following surgery March 27, 2021 | 12:13 PM
Matt Barnes will not be available to open the season after testing positive for COVID-19.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Boston Pride forward Mary Parker (7) kicks up a wall of ice as she scores past Toronto Six goalie Samantha Ridgewell on Friday.
NWHL
Boston Pride top Toronto Six 6-2 in NWHL semifinals March 27, 2021 | 10:36 AM
Jayson Tatum was upset to see Javonte Green get traded at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
'I didn't see that coming': Jayson Tatum, Moe Wagner discuss trade deadline moves March 27, 2021 | 9:34 AM
Robert Williams made his first start of the season on Friday.
CELTICS
Robert Williams, Brad Stevens react to the big man's first start of the season March 27, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Stacy Revere
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart help Celtics end Bucks' winning streak March 26, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Nikola Vucevic is reportedly a Celtics trade target.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly were a finalist to acquire Nikola Vucevic before trade to Bulls March 26, 2021 | 10:03 PM
Celtics' Brad Stevens does not plan to go to Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens called losing Daniel Theis 'really tough' March 26, 2021 | 9:05 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NFL
How the 49ers' recent trade could affect the Patriots' pursuit of Jimmy Garoppolo March 26, 2021 | 6:49 PM
Hunter Long earned praise from coach Jeff Hafley.
NFL DRAFT
4 takeaways from Boston College football's Pro Day March 26, 2021 | 5:54 PM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, and general manager John Lynch made a deal Friday to potentially grab one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.
NFL DRAFT
49ers trade up to acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins March 26, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Andre Drummond Celtics
Celtics
Celtics reportedly set to pursue Andre Drummond after buyout from Cleveland March 26, 2021 | 3:27 PM
Michael Dwyer
Bruins
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to miss weekend games March 26, 2021 | 2:26 PM
Evan Fournier Celtics
Celtics
How the Evan Fournier, Daniel Theis trades change the Celtics' outlook this season March 26, 2021 | 1:38 PM
Boston Pride 2021 semifinal
Sports News
Boston Pride face Toronto Six in NWHL playoff semifinal after season resumption March 26, 2021 | 1:14 PM
Jim Davis
Media
NESN’s Red Sox booth was revealing in awful 2020 season. What’s on deck? March 26, 2021 | 12:46 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
'I sensed some discouragement': What Danny Ainge had to say after the NBA trade deadline March 26, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez, dealing with a sore arm, will not start on Opening Day March 26, 2021 | 10:36 AM
The Celtics could boost their playoffs hopes with a trade at the deadline. Will they find the right target?
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins used a car analogy to describe how he thinks Danny Ainge 'finessed the Orlando Magic' March 26, 2021 | 9:51 AM
New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) celebrates after scoring the winning goal as Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) reacts in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Bruins
3 takeaways as the Bruins fall to the Islanders in overtime March 26, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier scores the winning goal against Jaroslav Halak in overtime.
Bruins
Islanders rally, disappoint Bruins fans with 4-3 OT victory March 25, 2021 | 10:32 PM
The Celtics acquired Moritz Wagner on Thursday.
CELTICS
5 things to know about new Celtics big men Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet March 25, 2021 | 10:00 PM
A Bruins fan cheers from the balcony in the 3rd period.
Boston Bruins
Photos: Here's what it looked like as the Bruins welcomed fans back to TD Garden March 25, 2021 | 8:06 PM
James White
Patriots
Patriots re-sign RB James White to 1-year deal March 25, 2021 | 6:48 PM
Former Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier is headed to Boston.
CELTICS
5 things to know about Evan Fournier, the newest Celtics acquisition March 25, 2021 | 6:45 PM
Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier gets past Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier, left, for a shot during a March 23 game.
Celtics
Will Danny Ainge's deadline deals result in more playing time for younger Celtics? March 25, 2021 | 5:43 PM