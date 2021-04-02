Three takeaways from an ugly Bruins loss to the Penguins

Here's what we learned following Boston's fourth loss in six games.

Pittsburgh's Mike Matheson cuts past a diving Jeremy Lauzon before scoring a goal in the second period.
Pittsburgh's Mike Matheson cuts past a diving Jeremy Lauzon before scoring a goal in the second period. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
April 2, 2021 | 12:05 AM
One step forward and another two steps back.

For every small accumulation of momentum they’ve gained over the past month and a half, the Boston Bruins then take a significant stride in the opposite direction. They’ve only won consecutive games once since notching a 10-game point streak in the early portion of the season.

Searching for their second straight win following Tuesday’s come-from-behind triumph over the New Jersey Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins exposed the struggling Bruins from the opening puck drop.

Bruce Cassidy’s offensive challenged squad failed to sustain a steady attacking zone rhythm. They encountered a steeper climb when Brandon Carlo — in his second game back — left in the first period with an upper-body ailment. Between the offensive dry spell and consistent defensive breakdowns, the Bruins found themselves chasing the game throughout the 60-minute tilt.

The red-hot Penguins never looked back after Zach Aston-Reese and Mike Matheson found their way behind Boston’s defense with their second-period tallies. They encountered a brief scare following Brad Marchand’s 14th goal of the season to put the Bruins within one in the third period. But an untimely turnover by David Pastrnak led to Jason Zucker’s fifth tally of 2021 eased their tensions.

Dan Vladar did all he could in his third career NHL start to keep his team afloat, but the Bruins left him out to dry in Thursday’s 4-1 setback. Here’s what we learned following Boston’s fourth loss in six games.

Boston’s veterans failed to lead

The Bruins need their reliable go-to guys to get them out of their rut. Marchand and Charlie McAvoy both provided some decent moments. The former cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-1 in the third period amidst the disappointing effort. The latter stayed physical and assertive in all three zones, highlighted by his solid hit on Aston-Reese.

 

The rest of the old-reliables, like Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and David Krejci, hardly brought their ‘A’ or ‘B’ games. A struggling Pastrnak, in particular, hit the roughest point of his season Thursday night shortly after Marchand netted his 14th goal of the season.

With the Bruins somehow within striking distance, Pastrnak attempted to start an odd-man rush up ice along the wall. Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson intercepted Pastrnak’s self-pass before setting up a 2-on-1 chance down the other end of the ice for Evan Rodrigues and Zucker. Rodrigues promptly delivered a tape-to-tape feed to Jason Zucker to give Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead a mere 1:53 after Marchand’s tally.

 

“I think at times we make it a little tougher on ourselves than we have to,” Marchand said afterward.

Some difficulties aren’t necessarily surprising with GM Don Sweeney opting for a younger lineup this season. Boston’s veteran core hoped to bring the younger players along smoothly.

But the Bruins encountered several rough patches since their 10-1-2 start. Cassidy needed his vets to help the youngsters along and at least stabilize some of the problems at hand. Instead, the experienced-laden group has left their fifth-year bench boss disappointed.

“I’m not frustrated with those guys. I’m disappointed that they don’t recognize the value of the puck and where we are in the game and that they haven’t stepped up a little more,” Bruce Cassidy said. “There’s no frustration with the older guys. They know what’s at stake — they’ve been to Stanley Cup Finals — so they know the way the game is played. They just need to respect it and play that way.”

The Bruins have dug themselves a hole over the last month and a half. Their care-free decisions with the puck against the Penguins slid them further into this ugly rut.

The Bruins have a thin margin for error

The Bruins outshot the Penguins 31-23. Those numbers hardly resembled their performance.

In the first period, the Bruins fired a paltry two shots on net. They found a little rhythm later on, firing seven shots at Casey DeSmith in the final seven minutes of the second period.

Thursday’s tilt proved the Bruins have little room for error. They aren’t built to exchange goals against a skilled team like the Penguins. In a game full of mistakes, the injury-riddled Bruins struggle to fully put forth a well-rounded effort even on their best nights.

Through his disappointment, an honest Cassidy hasn’t lost faith in his club. They’ve showcased resiliency before with thrilling come-from-behind efforts earlier in the year, albeit with a healthier lineup. Perhaps a fortunate bounce or two will help the Bruins trend upward and stop the snowball effect when the two teams meet again on Saturday.

“I trust this group to bounce back. They’re very resilient. We’ve proven that over the years,” Cassidy said. “We’ve had games like this where we don’t respect the process, and we don’t respect taking care of the puck. Good offensive teams kind of shove it right up, you know, and that’s what happens…”

Defensive upgrade may be a bigger priority at the trade deadline

Watching the team through the past month and a half suggests the Bruins might be better off selling assets at the trade deadline. Yet, with games in hand, they still find themselves sitting three points ahead of the Flyers and Rangers for the final playoff spot in the East Division.

The COVID situation provides significant uncertainty with every team at this year’s trade deadline. Couple that with the upcoming expansion draft and you have the 31 GMs across the league walking on proverbial eggshells as the buyers attempt to improve and the sellers trying to position themselves for future success.

The Bruins failed to address their secondary scoring depth and 5v5 scoring concerns over the last few years. Conventional wisdom suggests they’d aim for a top-six winger to finally ease those concerns assuming they’d enter the buyers market.

An injury-plagued blue-line, however, may make a defensive upgrade a higher priority, especially if Carlo misses another significant portion of the year. The Penguins exposed Boston’s shorthanded D without Carlo. The lowlight of the night came when ex-Boston College defenseman Matheson breezed past Jeremy Lauzon to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.

 

Without Carlo, the Bruins only have a pair of bonafide NHL everyday defensemen in McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. There aren’t many significant defensive names other than Mattias Ekholm rumored on the trade market. Nashville’s recent resurgence may prompt the Predators to keep Ekholm for the time being.

But David Savard (Columbus) and Vince Dunn (St. Louis) fit the Bruins’ build. Savard’s heavy right-shot presence would provide a suitable replacement if Carlo enters a murky long-term outlook. Dunn, a two-way left shot blue-liner, could give the Bruins a shot in the arm within their transition game. Both would provide top-four upgrades over the young defensemen currently on the roster.

Any potential upgrade comes with a risk. Sweeney needs to decide if it’s worth a shot to improve the back-end and the forward depth under these unique circumstances.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez is officially on the team's injured list.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez officially placed on injured list April 1, 2021 | 11:51 PM
Pittsburgh's Mike Matheson tucks the puck past Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Penguins at TD Garden 4-1 April 1, 2021 | 10:17 PM
Danny Ainge says he expects a couple of Celtics to have an issue with taking the vaccine.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge says 'at least a couple' Celtics players won't want the COVID-19 vaccine April 1, 2021 | 9:14 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are out of answers.
CELTICS
The Celtics are out of answers, so how do they move on? April 1, 2021 | 5:51 PM
Patriots Cam Newton schedule
Patriots
Where the Patriots fall in the NFL's updated 2021 strength of schedule rankings April 1, 2021 | 3:09 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Red Sox
With the Red Sox rained out, lets play the prediction game instead April 1, 2021 | 2:50 PM
Tom Brady April Fool's Day Expos
Tom Brady
Tom Brady marked MLB Opening Day with an April Fool's Day joke April 1, 2021 | 11:50 AM
Celtics Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge is 'putting it on my players' shoulders' to overcome tough stretch April 1, 2021 | 11:45 AM
Red Sox Fenway Vaccination Site
Fenway Park
Watch: CIC Health pays tribute to Fenway Park after mass vaccination site closes April 1, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Levan Reid
Red Sox
'I’m barely holding onto this umbrella, like Mary Poppins': WBZ’s Levan Reid got battered by wind and rain at Fenway Park April 1, 2021 | 9:52 AM
Justin Fields mock draft
Patriots
Latest mock draft projects Patriots trade up to select a quarterback April 1, 2021 | 9:23 AM
Red Sox Fenway Opening Day
rained out
Red Sox Opening Day postponed due to weather, rescheduled for Friday April 1, 2021 | 9:17 AM
Politics
Biden says Rangers making mistake by allowing full capacity March 31, 2021 | 11:38 PM
The Celtics took on the Mavericks on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics follow a familiar script in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavericks March 31, 2021 | 10:44 PM
Romeo Langford remains out, even though he has been cleared from health and safety protocols.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford's legs 'felt like jelly' after first workouts since clearing COVID protocols March 31, 2021 | 6:26 PM
The Boston Red Sox grounds crew works on the Opening Day stencil during a media availability at Fenway Park on March 30, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.
FENWAY PRICES
Red Sox tickets were already expensive. Even more so this year. March 31, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Foxborough, MA - 9-8-19 - Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before the game. The New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
PATRIOTS
Kraft says Patriots' spending spree was a response to 7-9 record, not Brady's Super Bowl win March 31, 2021 | 6:06 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Red Sox
See the schedule for the Red Sox Opening Day ceremonies March 31, 2021 | 4:33 PM
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts JD Martinez
Red Sox
5 important Red Sox stats projections to watch ahead of the 2021 season March 31, 2021 | 3:34 PM
Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff
Local
MIAA/MSAA issue joint statement condemning anti-Semitic language used at Duxbury March 31, 2021 | 3:26 PM
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 13: Wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins #85 of the New England Patriots catches the game winning touchdown in front of cornerback Jabari Greer #33 of the New Orleans Saints in the closing seconds of the Patriots 30-27 win at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Patriots
Former Patriots wide receiver charged with identity theft, unemployment fraud March 31, 2021 | 2:00 PM
Boston Red Sox' Alex Verdugo celebrates with Enrique Hernandez (5) after scoring on a two-run double by J.D. Martinez in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in North Port, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Sports Q
What's your boldest prediction for the 2021 Red Sox? March 31, 2021 | 1:42 PM
FILE - In this July 24, 2020, file photo, two fans walk on a normally crowded Jersey Street in front of Fenway Park before an opening day baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles. Elections officials in Boston are expected to approve Fenway Park as an early voting venue when they meet on Thursday, Sept. 24, after Red Sox owner John Henry offered the storied ballpark for voters hesitant to cast ballots indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Readers Weigh In
Let us know: What do you love about Opening Day at Fenway Park? March 31, 2021 | 12:46 PM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 30: Zip ties are placed on seats in which fans will not be allowed to sit in during a media availability at Fenway Park ahead of Opening Day on March 30, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Coronavirus
What doctors want you to know if you’re heading to a Red Sox, Celtics, or Bruins game March 31, 2021 | 12:41 PM
Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr.
JBJ
'It was an honor': Jackie Bradley Jr. says goodbye to Red Sox fans in Players' Tribune post March 31, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers Patriots trade
Patriots
What Tedy Bruschi had to say about a possible Patriots trade for Jimmy Garoppolo March 31, 2021 | 10:42 AM
Charlie Coyle jumps over Mackenzie Blackwood of the New Jersey Devils after scoring a goal during a shootout at TD Garden Tuesday. The Bruins defeated the Devils 5-4.
BRUINS
Takeaways: Bruins' miscues linger as they defeat Devils March 31, 2021 | 8:59 AM
David Pastrnak beats Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood during the shoot out.
Bruins
Bruins rally for 5-4 shootout win over Devils March 30, 2021 | 10:45 PM
Referee Bert Smith is taken off the court on a stretcher after collapsing during the first half of an Elite 8 game between Gonzaga and Southern California.
Referee collapses
Official collapses during NCAA game, wheeled off court on stretcher March 30, 2021 | 8:06 PM
Alabama Mac Jones Pro Day Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick seen speaking with San Francisco 49ers executives at Mac Jones's Pro Day March 30, 2021 | 4:54 PM