3 takeaways from an action-packed win that epitomizes the Bruins’ season so far

The Penguins provided some tension in the third. The Bruins remained calm and finished the job.

David Krejci congratulates David Pastrnak.
David Krejci congratulates David Pastrnak. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
April 3, 2021 | 6:02 PM

Related Links

If one game to date could sum up the Bruins’ 2021 season, it would be Saturday’s 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Frequent defensive breakdowns? Check. Relinquishing leads? Check again. Coming from behind to make things interesting? Check once more.

This time, the Bruins showcased resiliency through all the loops and turns against Sidney Crosby and company. Bruce Cassidy’s bunch overcame a pair of second-period deficits.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak notched the first two goals a mere 45 seconds apart to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the opening moments of the middle stanza. But a pair of defensive breakdowns from a patchwork D without Brandon Carlo’s services led to Jake Guentzel and Jared McCann quickly giving the Pens a 3-2 edge in a 2:36 span.

Advertisement

Through all this, the Bruins remained assertive in the attacking end. Brad Marchand sparked the team in the final 5:04, tallying two of his three goals on the afternoon, and adding a helper on David Krejci’s go-ahead tally — a power-play tip in — to put the B’s ahead for good.

“You know, I think we were just tired of it. We had a tough start and we said ‘enough,'” Pastrnak said postgame. “We wanted to come into the second period really hard and just put the puck deep, get our forecheck going…and that was our main focus in the second period. Then we got scoring opportunities and today we capitalized on them. So, I think that was a huge part.”

The Penguins provided some tension in the third. The Bruins remained calm and finished the job.

Cody Ceci cut the Bruins lead to one again with his third tally of the season 4:38 into the final stanza. Pastrnak, in his first full game skating with Krejci and Nick Ritchie, made sure Boston walked away with two points after reclaiming the two-goal cushion with his second of the afternoon at 13:28. Marchand capped off his fourth career hat trick with an empty-netter after Crosby’s shorthanded tally and subsequent sell job sending Patrice Bergeron to the box for high sticking.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned from after the Bruins found their offensive mojo in their wild victory over the Penguins.

The new look lines provided a change of pace.

The Bruins relied heavily on Marchand, Bergeron, and Pastrnak to simply dominate their opponents on a nightly basis. The trio, like the rest of the team, looked a little off over the past several weeks. With Pastrnak’s struggles gaining traction, in particular, Cassidy opted to move the dynamic 2014 first-round selection with Krejci and Ritchie in an attempt to balance out the lineup.

Pastrnak and Krejci reclaimed their chemistry during their first 60-minute game together in quite a while. Ritchie’s heavy presence complimented the crafty Czech playmakers into a well-rounded trio. All three players put forth multiple-point outings.

Craig Smith moved up to Pastrnak’s spot with Bergeron and Marchand. They rarely encountered any road bumps in 12:13 of 5v5 time, firing 12 shot attempts compared to Pittsburgh’s four when they were on the ice.

It accumulated into a well-rounded effort within the top-six en route to a needed victory.

“It’s always nice to have a game like this,” Krejci said after becoming the fifth Czech player in NHL history to tally 500 career assists. “As you saw, we changed up the lines a little bit and it paid off. So, we just need to keep working on the things we do well, keep improving on the things we don’t do well and keep it rolling.”

The next step for Cassidy and crew: building off this win beginning with Monday’s crucial showdown with the Philadelphia Flyers. On Saturday, they set a foundation with a solid offensive formula and a more balanced lineup.

Advertisement

The B’s vets led the way in a rare 5v5 scoring outburst.

As if this hasn’t been discussed ad nauseam, the Bruins entered Saturday with the second fewest 5v5 goals scored this season.

After a tough first period, the Bruins displayed a relentless, but steady attacking zone rhythm. They tied their season-high single-game output with seven. Five of their seven markers came at 5v5.

The Bruins haven’t been a poor puck possession team by any means. The strong advanced statistic metrics haven’t resulted in what matters most, however: goals. On Saturday, they worked their way to several quality scoring chances in high-danger areas with their relentless puck pursuit.

The top-six provided most of the dirty work at even strength. The leaders, Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak and Krejci, delivered in timely moments.

“It was all our top guys. Obviously, you’re going to have games like this throughout the course of the year. With the type of resumes they have, Pastrnak, Marchand, Bergeron, Krejci, these guys are going to have some days [like this]. We just haven’t had a lot of them for whatever reason,” Cassidy said. “I thought the goals we scored today were excellent. There were no flukey ones, no freebies, other than the empty-netter…so nice plays. High-end plays by high-end players.”

Cassidy is trying to make the most out of what the team has on D.

The Bruins inched toward a healthier defensive lineup when Carlo returned for Tuesday’s contest with the Devils. Carlo’s return became short-lived after he exited with an upper-body ailment in the first period of Thursday’s tilt with the Penguins.

With Carlo week-to-week and Kevan Miller still on the mend, the Bruins are right back at square one, working with a patchwork defensive core. Jeremy Lauzon’s struggles since returning from injury escalated matters heading into the second half of Boston’s back-to-back with Pittsburgh.

Cassidy benched Lauzon on Saturday, replacing him with Jarred Tinordi. He paired Tinordi with Connor Clifton on the third pair, with Jakub Zboril and Steven Kampfer earning second pair minutes and Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy anchoring the top pair.

The results were quite mixed.

McAvoy and a banged-up Grzelcyk put their puck-moving skillsets to good use, combining for four assists. Zboril and Kampfer threw their weight around, combining for five hits in their extended roles.

Tinordi and Clifton struggled. They found themselves the ice for a pair of self-inflected goals against — including an icing from Tinordi’s errant pass to Anders Bjork shortly before Jankowksi’s first-period tally — on the heels off of a Pittsburgh faceoff win.

Allowing five goals usually doesn’t bode well for an offensively challenged squad. Though some blue-liners provided steady play in spurts, the Bruins overcame their defensive miscues with their seven-goal outburst.

“We got the win. We obviously gave up five goals — I wouldn’t put that all on the D,” Cassidy said. “You know, they made some plays, but at the end of the day, I’ll have to look at it closer to see where the chemistry was or wasn’t and then go from there.”

Cassidy rarely trotted out a healthy defensive core this season. Between the injuries and implementing some youth on the back end, the Bruins find themselves in a defensive conundrum.

Don Sweeney’s main trade deadline priority went from adding a quality top-six scoring threat to acquiring a steady defensive hand. He’ll have his hands full trying to add the few blue-liners on the open market.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins NHL Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady looks to pass the ball in a game in 2000.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady rookie cards sells for all-time football record $2.25 million April 3, 2021 | 5:21 PM
Rafael Devers is tagged out Saturday against the Orioles.
RED SOX
Red Sox fall, 4-2, to Orioles, suffer 2nd straight loss to open season April 3, 2021 | 4:52 PM
Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron celebrate a goal Saturday.
BRUINS
Brad Marchand's hat trick carries Bruins past Penguins, 7-5 April 3, 2021 | 4:14 PM
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Atlanta, about Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta over the league's objection to a new Georgia voting law.
MLB
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game April 3, 2021 | 3:38 PM
Gordon Hayward has been steady for Charlotte this season.
NBA
Gordon Hayward suffers right foot sprain, will be reevaluated in 4 weeks April 3, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Charles Krupa
BRUINS
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will be evaluated 'on a week-to-week basis' April 3, 2021 | 1:02 PM
A cat rests on the field.
MLB
Cat sprints onto MLB field, entertains crowd with 'purr-fect' performance April 3, 2021 | 10:26 AM
Arizona guard Aari McDonald celebrates the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Arizona reaches NCAA title game with 69-59 win over UConn April 3, 2021 | 9:28 AM
Evan Fournier celebrates one of his six 3-pointers in the Celtics' win over the Rockets.
CELTICS
Evan Fournier said he would 'enjoy' his glass of wine after 20-point fourth quarter April 3, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Jaylen Brown left Friday's game against the Rockets early due to a left knee injury.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown 'OK' after suffering knee injury in Celtics win over Rockets April 2, 2021 | 10:55 PM
Robert Williams nearly put up a triple double in the Celtics' win over the Rockets.
Celtics
Another perfect night by Robert Williams lifts Celtics over Rockets April 2, 2021 | 10:23 PM
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 05: Isaiah Thomas #4 and head coach Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics react during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 5, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Celtics 109-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Celtics
Brad Stevens happy for Isaiah Thomas and his deal with Pelicans April 2, 2021 | 10:07 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be in the 3-point contest.
Celtics
Brad Stevens believes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown are on the right path as leaders April 2, 2021 | 9:05 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
JIMMY GAROPPOLO
49ers reportedly asking for a first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo April 2, 2021 | 7:23 PM
Bobby Dalbec and the Red Sox' bats were shutdown on Opening Day.
Red Sox
10 thoughts on the Red Sox' Opening Day shutout loss to the Orioles April 2, 2021 | 6:15 PM
J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox bats had a tough day to start the new season.
Red Sox
John Means, Orioles shutout Red Sox 3-0 on Opening Day April 2, 2021 | 5:46 PM
File-This may 10, 2017, file photo shows Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) driving to the basket during the first quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game in Boston. Following the biggest slight of his NBA career, Thomas will have to prove his worth again. All eyes will be watching how he rebounds after Tuesday’s blockbuster trade. The Celtics sent the two-time All-Star packing from a franchise and city that he’d embraced with every ounce of his 5-foot-9 frame. He’s now bound for Cleveland in exchange for what the Celtics believe is a bigger star, and better point guard, in Kyrie Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
ISAIAH THOMAS
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas reportedly signs 10-day contract with Pelicans April 2, 2021 | 5:20 PM
The usually stoic Bill Belichick has made several faces over the years that have caught the internet by storm.
BILL BELICHICK
What is the best Bill Belichick meme of all time? April 2, 2021 | 5:16 PM
Red Sox Opening Day Fenway
Red Sox
From ‘David Ortiz’ to the man who’s seen it all: Sights and sounds from Red Sox Opening Day April 2, 2021 | 4:26 PM
John Amis
MLB
MLB All-Star Game moves in wake of Georgia’s voting-restriction legislation April 2, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Matthew Healey
College Sports
How UMass became a national power in men’s hockey under Greg Carvel April 2, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Alex Rodriguez Alex Cora MLB
sports media
Alex Rodriguez on improving as a broadcaster, and his admiration for George Steinbrenner April 2, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) signals during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Red Sox
Red Sox chairman expects new co-owner LeBron James to 'weigh in' on team's management April 2, 2021 | 12:58 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
What experts predict for the 2021 Red Sox April 2, 2021 | 12:28 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here's the Red Sox' lineup for Opening Day April 2, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Dustin Pedroia Red Sox Jon Lester
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia still laments failing to recruit Jon Lester back to Red Sox April 2, 2021 | 11:02 AM
Dustin Pedroia is welcomed to the dugout after hitting a home run in 2012.
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia narrated a hype video for the 2021 Red Sox April 2, 2021 | 10:02 AM
Milton native Caroline Ducharme tore her ACL before she played a high school game. Now she's UConn bound.
UCONN BASKETBALL
How adversity prepared Milton native Caroline Ducharme for UConn basketball April 2, 2021 | 6:45 AM
Grady Sizemore talks with the media before a baseball game between the Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, June 2, 2014, in Cleveland.
Opening Day
A salute to Red Sox heroes of Opening Days gone by April 2, 2021 | 6:44 AM
Pittsburgh's Mike Matheson cuts past a diving Jeremy Lauzon before scoring a goal in the second period.
Bruins
Three takeaways from an ugly Bruins loss to the Penguins April 2, 2021 | 12:05 AM