3 takeaways from the Bruins’ overtime loss to the Flyers

The Bruins didn't play at that poorly but still couldn't finish the job against Philadelphia.

David Pastrnak (88) losing his balance while hitting a one-timer.
David Pastrnak loses his balance while hitting a one-timer. –Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
April 6, 2021 | 7:14 AM

COMMENTARY

The one step forward and two steps back trend continues on Causeway St.

The Boston Bruins entered Monday’s tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers fresh off their biggest offensive outburst of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins two days prior.

Bruce Cassidy’s squad carried over that momentum into the first 40 minutes of play, taking a 2-1 lead into the second intermission. But the Flyers, still searching for their first win against the Black and Gold, persevered.

Boston’s offense hit a dry spell after Patrice Bergeron’s power-play marker against a Flyers D ranked 31st in goals allowed coming into Monday. An opportunistic Philly squad capitalized on the heels of Jeremy Lauzon’s second penalty of the night — leading to Sean Couturier’s power-play tally — and an uncharacteristic slip-up by Patrice Bergeron in overtime paved the way for Travis Sanheim’s game-winner.

Advertisement

The Bruins didn’t look all that bad. Dan Vladar provided another stellar start. Nick Ritchie displayed a heavy presence along the boards and in front of the net. Karson Kuhlman provided some timely secondary scoring with his first-period equalizer. They just couldn’t finish the job on this night.

Here’s what we learned from Boston’s 3-2 overtime loss in the first half of a pivotal home-and-home series with Philly.

Lauzon needs to ‘play through’ his struggles.

The Quebec-born blue-liner showcased some promise pairing with Charlie McAvoy for the first month and a half of the season. But a hand injury sustained in Lake Tahoe forced Lauzon out of action for several weeks.

Lauzon re-entered the lineup last week. He hardly showcased the same poise and confidence from his early-season run. His frequent turnovers and costly mistakes forced Cassidy’s hand, prompting Lauzon to healthy scratch status in Saturday’s win over the Penguins.

Cassidy re-inserted Lauzon on the second defensive pair with Connor Clifton on Monday. The mistakes continued. On this night, he committed a pair of holding minors, with his second infraction leading to Couturier’s tying power-play tally.

“We took a lead into the third period and we took a bad penalty — same guy, similar type of penalty,” Cassidy said. “He’s going to have to do a better job at his one-on-one [battles], and we’re going to have to do a better job identifying what you can get away with.”

Advertisement

The Bruins expected some rough patches implementing their young D in place of Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara. They hoped some of the vets, like Kevan Miller, would help them along. The dreaded injury bug put a dent into those plans. As they tread water in the playoff picture, the Bruins hope Lauzon can play through the roughest stretch of his NHL career.

“He has to play through it,” Cassidy added. “If he can’t we’ll have to make a determination of putting the next guy up in.”

Vladar proving stability without Jaroslav Halak and Tuukka Rask

For the better part of the last month, the Bruins went to battle without Rask as he nurses a lingering upper-body ailment. Halak, the other half of their dynamic tandem, recently drew a positive COVID test.

Cassidy and the coaching staff pegged Vladar for his scheduled start on Monday with former UMaine standout Jeremy Swayman serving as the backup.

In his fourth career start, the crafty Czech netminder remained calm under pressure. Though his rebound control wasn’t as crisp, Vladar showcased some Tim Thomas-like reflexes against the desperate Flyers.

Aside from Thursday’s loss the Penguins — where his teammates let him down for the most part — Vladar provided his team a chance to win with his stellar outings.

“He never quits on a puck,” Cassidy said of Vladar. “That’s what everyone loves about him…”

Vladar entered a tough spot without Rask and now Halak. The constant injury battles and the patchwork pairings on the back-end provided another challenging dynamic.

Advertisement

Yet, Vladar’s poise hasn’t wavered one bit.

“I’m just living my dream out there. I really appreciate that the coaches are still giving me a chance. Obviously, that helps my game too because I feel more comfortable,” Vladar said after his 29-save outing. “Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough today. We got the point, but, me personally, I’m pretty sure the whole locker room wanted two.”

Bergeron climbs up franchise scoring ranks during his see-saw night.

Bergeron began his night aiming to take over sole possession of fourth place on the team’s all-time scoring list. He accomplished that feat early in the second period with his 899th career point, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead on the power play.

Boston’s captain looked like his prototypical self in certain points of Monday’s contest. His six shots on net and 74 percent success rate from the faceoff dot weren’t out of the ordinary by any means. Yet, he encountered some rough patches. One of those road bumps came at the worst possible time.

With the puck on his stick at the blue-line in his second shift of the 3-on-3 overtime session, Bergeron forced a shot from the point. Sanheim blocked the shot with ease and transitioned up ice quickly. As he skated up ice to defend, Bergeron lost an edge and fell down in the neutral zone, prompting Sanehim to deliver the game-winner with 1:52 left in the extra session.

This isn’t a cause for concern for Bergeron at all. Even the best have an off night or two during a long season, including the three all-time leading point producers ahead of Bergeron in Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk and Phil Esposito. It just so happened that his overtime blunders coincided with his ascension in the franchise’s scoring ranks.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga April 6, 2021 | 12:05 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 05: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox scores after an error in the fifth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 5, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
RED SOX
Red Sox get their first win of the season with 11-2 thumping of the Rays April 5, 2021 | 11:31 PM
BRUINS
Bruins fall to the Flyers 3-2 in overtime April 5, 2021 | 10:07 PM
FILE - Former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce attends the NBA basketball game between the Celtics and the Houston Rockets in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Tuesday. March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)
Paul Pierce
Paul Pierce fired by ESPN after racy Instagram post April 5, 2021 | 9:10 PM
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' guest host Aaron Rodgers needled about NFC Championship loss to Tom Brady April 5, 2021 | 8:56 PM
The New England Patriots released a PSA in support of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty's first reaction to COVID-19 vaccine was 'no way.' Here's what changed. April 5, 2021 | 5:57 PM
Jae C. Hong
NFL
Jets trade quarterback Sam Darnold to Panthers, per reports April 5, 2021 | 4:23 PM
'MIRACLE ON ICE'
Death of 'Miracle on Ice' standout Pavelich ruled suicide April 5, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is off to a slow start, and not just with the bat.
Red Sox
How worried should we be about the Red Sox 0-3 start? April 5, 2021 | 2:30 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'pressing pause' on potential quarterback trades April 5, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Red Sox J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Hard-hitting J.D. Martinez a bright spot in Red Sox' dismal opening series April 5, 2021 | 1:31 PM
Goalie Filip Lindberg has helped UMass reach the Frozen Four.
UMASS HOCKEY
4 things to know as UMass men’s hockey returns to the Frozen Four April 5, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Patriots Bill Belichick draft
Patriots
Report: Bill Belichick using 'more collaborative' approach for 2021 draft after recent misses April 5, 2021 | 11:10 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo
Patriots
NFL insider explained why the Patriots might wait until 2022 to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo April 5, 2021 | 10:06 AM
Romeo Langford struggled with COVID-19.
CELTICS
Romeo Langford got hit 'pretty hard' by COVID-19, still feels effects in his lungs April 4, 2021 | 11:38 PM
The Red Sox have had a tough start to the season.
RED SOX
Here's why the Red Sox are 'not proud of what happened this weekend' April 4, 2021 | 10:51 PM
The Celtics took on the Hornets on Sunday.
CELTICS WIN
5 takeaways as Evan Fournier, hot 3-point shooting help Celtics demolish Hornets April 4, 2021 | 8:31 PM
Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are having a good season.
CELTICS
Celtics had 'a lot of optimism' headed into last year's playoffs with Gordon Hayward April 4, 2021 | 5:44 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox
Orioles' sweep sends Red Sox to 2nd 0-3 start ever at Fenway April 4, 2021 | 5:09 PM
Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward are enjoying a good season in Charlotte.
CELTICS
Terry Rozier believes people are overreacting to the Celtics' struggles April 4, 2021 | 4:55 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be the receiver Patriots fans have wanted for the past few years.
Patriots
Here are 3 non-QB prospects draft experts have the Patriots picking April 4, 2021 | 4:48 PM
Robert Williams has made a noticeable impact since becoming the Celtics' starting center.
CELTICS
Robert Williams continues to shine, this time in a starting role April 4, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Jalen Suggs hit a buzzer-beater from near halfcourt to lift Gonzaga over UCLA.
MARCH MADNESS
Jalen Suggs hits buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to the national title game April 4, 2021 | 7:23 AM
David Krejci congratulates David Pastrnak.
BRUINS
3 takeaways from a win that epitomizes the Bruins' season so far April 3, 2021 | 6:02 PM
Tom Brady looks to pass the ball in a game in 2000.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady rookie cards sells for all-time football record $2.25 million April 3, 2021 | 5:21 PM
Rafael Devers is tagged out Saturday against the Orioles.
RED SOX
Red Sox fall, 4-2, to Orioles, suffer 2nd straight loss to open season April 3, 2021 | 4:52 PM
Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron celebrate a goal Saturday.
BRUINS
Brad Marchand's hat trick carries Bruins past Penguins, 7-5 April 3, 2021 | 4:14 PM
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Atlanta, about Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta over the league's objection to a new Georgia voting law.
MLB
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game April 3, 2021 | 3:38 PM
Gordon Hayward has been steady for Charlotte this season.
NBA
Gordon Hayward suffers right foot sprain, will be reevaluated in 4 weeks April 3, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Charles Krupa
BRUINS
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will be evaluated 'on a week-to-week basis' April 3, 2021 | 1:02 PM