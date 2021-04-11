Caps roll 8-1 in Chara’s 1st game in front of Bruins fans

Washington Capitals' Zdeno Chara waves to the crowd after a video tribute during the first period of an NHL hockey game against his former team the Boston Bruins, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KEN POWTAK,
AP
April 11, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored one of his two goals in Washington’s three-goal first-period and former Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara played his first game in front of Boston’s fans in the Capitals’ 8-1 victory Sunday night.

Conor Sheary and Lars Eller each also scored twice, and Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd each had one of the season-high goals scored by the Capitals in their first victory in regulation against Boston this season. The Bruins had gotten at least a point in the clubs’ five previous meetings (3-0-2).

Rookie Vitek Vanecek stopped 34 shots, but lost a chance for his second shutout when Craig Smith scored a power-play goal 3 minutes into the third.

Advertisement

“I definitely think it’s important to get that playoff feel moving forward,” Sheary said. “We want to play these important games this time of year. You don’t want to be, maybe it sounds bad, but you don’t want to be too far ahead where you’re kind of coasting into playoffs.”

Washington is tied with the New York Islanders for first in the NHL’s East division.

The Bruins played a video tribute for Chara on the Jumbotron midway into the opening period with Washington already leading 2-0. He got a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd, which was limited by the state to 12% capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Skating near his bench, Chara appeared touched, raising his stick and clapping back to the crowd before patting his chest with his left glove and waving.

The 44-year-old Chara was the Bruins’ captain for his 14 seasons with the club. He helped them win the 2011 Stanley Cup, and was a key part of its runner-up teams in 2013 and 2019.

After all the players left the ice when the game was over, he skated out, waved and went to a corner, pointing up to the seats.

Chara, who signed a one-year deal with Washington in the offseason, said on a Zoom interview after the morning skate that his wife and three children, who still live in Boston, were expected to be at the game.

Advertisement

“It was great for him to have that for the fans,” Boston captain Patrice Bergeron said. “I know its only 12% capacity, but he deserves that. I know he’s done so much for the organization.”

Washington jumped ahead 3-0 in the opening half of the period, starting when Oshie one-timed Nicklas Backstrom’s pass into the net from the slot for a power-play goal at 7:33.

Just 16 seconds later, Eller took a pass from Carl Hagelin, cut around Boston defenseman Jarred Tinordi and flipped a shot over Dan Vladar’s glove.

“We wanted to make sure we had a good 60 minutes,” Wilson said. “I know its a cliché, but it was pretty good tonight and we got the job done.”

Sheary scored on a 3-on-2 break to make it 3-0 at 9:42. He also scored off a rebound for a power-play goal early in the second.

“I don’t think these games are helpful for anyone unless your team was arrogant and winning all the time and needed to be taken down a notch,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It was a tough one for Dan, but a lot of guys in front of him could have done a better job battling through it.”

Short-handed

The Bruins were missing four of their top defensemen. Charlie McAvoy (third straight game), Matt Grzelcyk (injured Saturday) and Brandon Carlo (fifth straight) are all out with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Kevan Miller, working back from offseason knee surgery, didn’t play because it was consecutive days.

“We talked about it. We knew they were going through some injuries,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “The message was simple: ‘Get it behind them and see if we can get it in the offensive zone.’”

Advertisement

The Bruins announced after the game they replenished some depth on their banged-up blue line by trading a 2022 third-round pick to Ottawa for Mike Reilly.

The 27-year-old left-shooting defenseman has 19 assists in 40 games this season with the Senators.

Opening space

The Capitals traded Jonas Siegenthaler to New Jersey on Sunday for a 2021 third-round pick. Washington cleared $800,000 in salary-cap space before the trade deadline Monday by dealing one of the eight defensemen on its active roster.

The 23-year-old Siegenthaler is a restricted free agent after this season. A 2015 second-round pick from Switzerland, he has 13 points in 97 regular-season NHL games, all with the Capitals.

“I know that Jonas wants to play, he wanted to play so I hope it is a good fit for him,” Laviolette said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.
The Masters
With Masters victory, Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese man to win golf major April 11, 2021 | 9:22 PM
Celtics Nuggets
Celtics
Celtics go on 31-3 run, top Nuggets in Denver April 11, 2021 | 5:53 PM
J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez comes off COVID list, hits 3 HRs as Red Sox top O's April 11, 2021 | 5:16 PM
Cam Newton was non-committal about his potential return next year.
CAM NEWTON
Deion Branch believes we'll see a better Cam Newton in 2021 April 11, 2021 | 2:41 PM
Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez watches his two-run double during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez reinstated from COVID-19 injured list April 11, 2021 | 1:10 PM
Garrett Richards put up a solid outing against the Orioles on Saturday.
Red Sox
Garrett Richards 'vibing' after bounce back second start with Red Sox April 11, 2021 | 11:47 AM
Gillette Stadium Patriots
Gillette Stadium
Jonathan Kraft hopes vaccines will allow for Gillette Stadium to be at full capacity this season April 11, 2021 | 10:24 AM
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez discussed impending free agency on Thursday.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez placed on the COVID-19 injured list April 11, 2021 | 8:28 AM
Tony Finau received a surprise call from ex-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while on a weather break Saturday.
Tom Brady
Tony Finau gets a call during Masters delay, from ex-Patriot Tom Brady April 11, 2021 | 8:25 AM
Patrick T. Fallon
NBA
Alex Rodriguez, partner in agreement to buy Timberwolves April 11, 2021 | 7:37 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox extend win streak to 5, beat Orioles 6-4 in 10 April 11, 2021 | 7:19 AM
UMass won the national championship.
UMASS HOCKEY
4 takeaways as UMass men's hockey captures the first national title in program history April 10, 2021 | 11:50 PM
Hockey
UMass hockey beats St. Cloud State 5-0, wins first NCAA title April 10, 2021 | 10:19 PM
CAROL KAELSON
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Aaron Rodgers might not be a star guest host on Jeopardy!, but hes a good backup April 10, 2021 | 8:29 PM
Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman watches the puck.
BRUINS
2 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers April 10, 2021 | 7:53 PM
Sean Couturier (left) celebrates his third-period goal.
BRUINS
Bruins fall to Flyers, 3-2, as Sean Couturier scores winning goal in 3rd period April 10, 2021 | 5:18 PM
Corey Conners celebrates his hole-in-one Saturday.
Hole-in-one
Watch: Corey Conners' hole-in-one electrifies at Masters Tournament April 10, 2021 | 3:16 PM
Phillip Adams played in six games for the Patriots in 2011.
SPORTS NEWS
Boston University will study brain of former Patriots player who killed 5 people and self April 10, 2021 | 1:01 PM
Marcus Smart rises up for a 3-pointer.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart now holds the edge on Larry Bird in a significant shooting statistic April 10, 2021 | 10:40 AM
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers a pitch to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning Friday.
MLB
San Diego-area native Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in Padres history April 10, 2021 | 9:38 AM
Jayson Tatum put up a career night in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves.
JAYSON TATUM
'It's hard to put into words': Jayson Tatum reacts to his 53-point performance April 10, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Jayson Tatum was dominant in the second half and overtime in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves.
Celtics
Brad Stevens compares Jayson Tatum's 53-point game to Isaiah Thomas's historic performance April 9, 2021 | 11:53 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Celtics
Jayson Tatum's career-high 53 help Celtics top T-Wolves 145-136 April 9, 2021 | 10:59 PM
The Celtics took on the Timberwolves on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum's 53-point game leads Celtics over Timberwolves in OT April 9, 2021 | 10:51 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
NFL insider says Patriots are a 'top candidate' to move up and draft a quarterback April 9, 2021 | 8:43 PM
MASTERS
Justin Rose clings to 1-shot Masters lead as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas lurk April 9, 2021 | 8:41 PM
Evan Fournier struggled in his debut.
CELTICS
Evan Fournier won't travel with Celtics on upcoming West Coast trip April 9, 2021 | 6:33 PM
Chris O'Meara
NFL DRAFT
Michael Lombardi, Ted Johnson don't believe the Patriots will trade up in the draft April 9, 2021 | 6:01 PM
Steve Luciano
Obituaries
University of Maine men’s hockey coach Dennis ‘Red’ Gendron dies at 63 April 9, 2021 | 4:41 PM
Red Sox Polar Park
Red Sox
Polar Park construction managers admit inaccurate reporting of minority-business contracts April 9, 2021 | 4:14 PM