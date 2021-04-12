Bruins acquire defenseman Mike Reilly from Ottawa

The Bruins traded for Ottawa defenseman Mike Reilly on Sunday night, sending a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Senators.

The 27-year-old Reilly has 19 assists in 40 games this season with Ottawa. The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder has appeared in 244 career NHL games with Ottawa, Montreal, and Minnesota.

The Illinois native was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.