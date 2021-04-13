Taylor Hall to play on the second line with David Krecji and Craig Smith

As Taylor Hall gets settled into his new home, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is already giving him a pair of high assignments.

The veteran forward will play on the left wing on the Bruins’ second line, which is centered by David Krejci and has Craig Smith on the right wing.

“We’re trying to develop chemistry for [Krecji] and Hall,” Cassidy said in an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” explaining why Hall will be on the second line. “[Patrice Bergeron] and [Brad Marchand] have always stayed together and we’ve moved [David Pastrnak] around. So, that’s first and foremost. He’ll start with [Krecji], hopefully they develop chemistry and then the right side will sort itself out.”

By placing Hall on the second line, Cassidy is hoping that Hall can take advantage of lesser assignments, something that he might not be used to.

“I think the one thing we have that he’s been sort of missing in other places, no disrespect, is that winning environment,” Cassidy said of Hall’s new situation. “I think the message to him is: ‘Go out there and do what you do best, but you don’t have to carry the Bruins on your back every night.'”

In addition to joining the second line, it looks like Hall will also be in the team’s second power-play unit. Hall joined Krecji, Smith, Jake DeBrusk, and Charlie McAvoy on the unit at Tuesday’s pre-game skate.

While Hall is a pretty accomplished goal scorer over his career (scoring 220 goals over 11 seasons), he’s had a tough time doing that this season. He’s only scored twice in 37 games, which would be on pace to be well under his current career-low over an 82 game season.

Still, Cassidy believes Hall can bring a lot to this Bruins squad.

“His attack mentality,” Cassidy said on what Hall brings to the Bruins. “He can back defensemen off. He can beat them one-on-one with his speed and his skill. He’s got a great wrist shot….He’s a really good one-on-one player, can really fly in off the wing. Once he gets separation, you’re not catching him. And he can finish. He doesn’t need four or five chances. Having said that, this year’s been one of those years where that’s happened where they’re not going in as much.”

For most of the season, Nick Ritchie has played on the left wing with Krecji. Cassidy believes that either Ritchie or Jake DeBrusk will move to the right wing on the third line with Charlie Coyle at center. At Tuesday morning’s pregame skate, DeBrusk took the right wing duty on the third line while Ritchie stayed on the left wing.

Defenseman Mike Reilly, who was acquired in a trade from the Senators, was on the second defensive pairing with Steve Kampfer at Tuesday’s skate and played on the top power-play unit. Forward Curtis Lazar, who was acquired along with Hall in the trade from Buffalo, centered the fourth line at Tuesday’s skate.