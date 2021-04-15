Taylor Hall scores, Tuukka Rask returns in Bruins 4-1 win over Islanders

Hall scored on a third-period breakaway, sprung by David Pastrnak, to make it 3-1.

Patrice Bergeron congratulates Taylor Hall after Hall's 3rd period goal, his first as a Bruin.
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Taylor Hall after Hall's 3rd period goal, his first as a Bruin. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JIMMY GOLEN,
AP
April 15, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored his first goal for Boston and Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots to earn his first victory since February on Thursday night, when the Bruins dominated the New York Islanders and won 4-1.

Rask had played just once since March 7 because of a back injury. His teammates gave him an easy one, outshooting the Islanders 45-23 — including a 23-7 first period — and getting two goals from Brad Marchand and one from Craig Smith to win their second straight game.

Travis Zajac scored his first goal for New York, and Semyon Varlamov made 41 saves. The Islanders had won five of their previous six games, and trail the first-place Washington Capitals by two points in the East Division.

Advertisement

Boston, which won the 2020 Presidents Trophy after the pandemic-shortened season, solidified its hold on the fourth and final playoff berth in the East, remaining four points ahead of the fifth-place Rangers.

The teams meet again in Boston on Friday night.

Hall was acquired from the Sabres at the trade deadline early Monday morning, drove to Boston that day and made his Bruins debut on Tuesday night in a 3-2, shootout win over his former team. The 2010 No. 1 overall draft pick scored on a third-period breakaway, sprung by David Pastrnak, to make it 3-1.

Marchand added an empty netter in the final two minutes.

Boston took a 1-0 lead when Mike Reilly, who was also acquired at the trade deadline, flipped the puck in from the blue line. Patrice Bergeron chopped at it and the bouncing puck deflected off Marchand’s back and into the netting before coming right back out.

Play continued for 10 seconds before a whistle that allowed replay to award the Bruins the goal.

Boston made it 2-0 when Smith scored during a dominant power play while Brock Nelson was off for a high sticking double-minor.

The Islanders made it a one-goal game when Mathew Barzal won a battle for the puck behind the net and spun it around to Zajac, acquired from New Jersey along with Kyle Palmieri at the deadline, in the slot. It was just New York’s ninth shot of the game to 24 for the Bruins.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Taylor Hall breezes past Semyon Varlamov after his third-period goal Thursday night.
Bruins
Watch: Taylor Hall gets his first goal as a member of the Bruins April 15, 2021 | 9:46 PM
Alex Verdugo hit a three-run double on Thursday.
RED SOX
Here's Alex Verdugo's amusing description of game-tying double vs. Twins April 15, 2021 | 8:27 PM
Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda throws during the first inning.
Red Sox
Winning streak ends at 9 as Twins edge Red Sox 4-3 April 15, 2021 | 5:19 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
'That's two!': Alex Cora ejected from Red Sox loss for arguing foul ball April 15, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Patriots Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick says evaluating players 'a little bit different' heading into this year's draft April 15, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Boston-10/05/19-The Boston Celtics held an open practice at TD Garden in which the public was invited to watch. Danny Ainge watches practice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
JAYSON TATUM
Danny Ainge loves that Jayson Tatum called Kendrick Perkins after criticism April 15, 2021 | 3:38 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why an ESPN analyst believes Bill Belichick will be more aggressive on draft day April 15, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton worked out at Boston College April 15, 2021 | 12:04 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
'Use every rep': Receiver Chris Finke shares advice Julian Edelman gave him in college April 15, 2021 | 11:36 AM
Jim Davis
JULIAN EDELMAN
Two of six Hall of Fame voters say they'd induct Julian Edelman April 15, 2021 | 10:09 AM
NFL
A Deshaun Watson accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security April 15, 2021 | 7:55 AM
White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon pitched a no-hitter against the Tigers.
MLB
Almost perfect: Carlos Rodón settles for no-hitter after HBP in 9th April 15, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Alex Cora won his 200th game as a major league manager on Wednesday.
RED SOX
Alex Cora, Red Sox made history with their sweep of the Twins April 14, 2021 | 10:15 PM
The Patriots were in attendance for Justin Fields' pro day.
PATRIOTS
Here's which Patriots front office members attended Justin Fields' pro day April 14, 2021 | 7:40 PM
Alex Verdugo hugs Matt Barnes after his diving catch secured a win.
RED SOX
Watch: Alex Verdugo's diving catch clinches Red Sox win over Twins April 14, 2021 | 6:12 PM
Alex Verdugo congratulates J.D. Martinez after both scored during the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox beat Twins 7-1 for doubleheader sweep, 9th straight win April 14, 2021 | 5:34 PM
Jaylen Brown was selected to the All-Star team on Tuesday, but he didn't feel like celebrating.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown speaks against the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright April 14, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Bryan Mata Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect Bryan Mata undergoes season-ending Tommy John surgery April 14, 2021 | 2:51 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
3 things the Patriots will miss most about Julian Edelman April 14, 2021 | 1:35 PM
Barry Chin
Patriots
Patriots players say many will not participate in next weeks voluntary workouts due to COVID-19 risk April 14, 2021 | 1:10 PM
Premier Lacrosse League Gillette Stadium
PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE
Premier Lacrosse to open 2021 season at Gillette Stadium June 4 April 14, 2021 | 1:07 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game in 2020.
Patriots
'Come on, man': LeSean McCoy shuts down Julian Edelman's Hall of Fame chances April 14, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Jayson Tatum responded to the criticism he received from Kendrick Perkins.
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins says Jayson Tatum called him after leadership criticism April 14, 2021 | 11:07 AM
Brad Stevens instructed Marcus Smart to intentionally miss a free throw.
Celtics
Why Brad Stevens instructed Marcus Smart to miss a free throw against the Blazers April 14, 2021 | 9:34 AM
Jake DeBrusk (74) put a smile on the face of teammate Craig Smith after he scored in the shootout to give Boston a 3-2 victory.
Bruins
3 takeaways from Taylor Hall's first game with the Bruins April 14, 2021 | 7:03 AM
Jayson Tatum is still feeling the effects of COVID-19.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum uses an inhaler before games after his battle with COVID-19 April 14, 2021 | 4:37 AM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on the Blazers.
CELTICS WIN
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum leads surging Celtics over Trail Blazers April 14, 2021 | 4:30 AM
Bruins Sabres
Bruins
In Taylor Hall's debut, Bruins beat Sabres 3-2 in shootout April 13, 2021 | 10:23 PM
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman celebrate.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Rob Gronkowski gives Julian Edelman a '69 percent chance' of return to Buccaneers April 13, 2021 | 7:54 PM
UMass won the national championship.
Media
UMass's win also a ratings success for ESPN April 13, 2021 | 7:40 PM