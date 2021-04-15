Watch: Taylor Hall gets his first goal as a member of the Bruins
Taylor Hall netted his first goal as a member of the Bruins Thursday night. It is his second game with the team.
Hall delivered at the 1:52 mark of the third period against the Islanders, beating netminder Semyon Varlamov to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead.
Hall of a first with the @NHLBruins, Taylor! 👀
Cc: @hallsy09 pic.twitter.com/IvzHPPQo8p
— NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2021
Hall came into Thursday’s game with two goals and 17 assists.
