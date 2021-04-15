Watch: Taylor Hall gets his first goal as a member of the Bruins

Taylor Hall breezes past Semyon Varlamov after his third-period goal Thursday night.
Taylor Hall breezes past Semyon Varlamov after his third-period goal Thursday night. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
Christopher Price
April 15, 2021

Taylor Hall netted his first goal as a member of the Bruins Thursday night. It is his second game with the team.

Hall delivered at the 1:52 mark of the third period against the Islanders, beating netminder Semyon Varlamov to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead.

Hall came into Thursday’s game with two goals and 17 assists.

TOPICS: Bruins

