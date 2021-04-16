3 takeaways as Taylor Hall gets first goal with Bruins in 4-1 defeat of Islanders

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 15: Taylor Hall #71 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Jeremy Lauzon #55 and Patrice Bergeron #37 after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at TD Garden on April 15, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Islanders 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Taylor Hall celebrates with Jeremy Lauzon and Patrice Bergeron after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at TD Garden on April 15, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins beat the Islanders 4-1. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
April 16, 2021 | 12:45 AM

In their second post-trade deadline contest, a rejuvenated Boston Bruins squad found their mojo Thursday night against a heavy New York Islanders squad.

Bruce Cassidy’s bunch cohesively clicked from the get-go. In search of their first win of the season against Barry Trotz’s club, the Bruins fired a whopping 23 shots on net in the opening 20 minutes. Brad Marchand scored his first of two on the night and Craig Smith continued his hot streak with his 16th point in the last 14 games following his power-play marker, giving the Bruins a 2-0 cushion at the first intermission.

The Bruins encountered a little slip up in the middle stanza after former Devil Travis Zajac lit the lamp to cut the deficit in half. But they made their well-rounded effort and Tuukka Rask’s return worthwhile, completing the 4-1 victory in the final stanza on Taylor Hall’s breakaway tally and Marchand’s empty netter.

Advertisement

“We had no passengers tonight,” Cassidy said afterward. “That’s what you’re looking for.”

Boston’s four lines and three defensive pairs clicked cohesively in their first win of the season over the Islanders. Here’s what we learned after the Bruins earned their second win of the Hall era.

Hall got the monkey off his back

With a mere two goals during his time in Buffalo, the 2010 first overall pick knew he needed to contribute rather quickly.

Hall didn’t find his way on the scoresheet against one of his former squads on Tuesday. But his quickness and offensive assertiveness caught Cassidy’s eye in his first game as a member of the Bruins.

Hall carried those traits over to Thursday’s tilt with the Islanders in his second game, skating on the second line with a red-hot Smith at the opposite wing and David Krejci in the middle. He put his skillset to good use with the Bruins clinging to a 2-1 lead early in the third period.

With a breakaway attempt following a lengthy tape-to-tape feed from David Pastrnak, Hall finally lifted the proverbial monkey off his back with his third goal of the season and first tally since March 4.

“You always want to contribute as an offensive guy,” Hall said. “You come into every game hoping to score a goal. But you want to make plays and you want to create chances. And tonight, I thought our line did that. It was nice to see one go in…”

Advertisement

In this small sample, Hall has acquainted himself nicely with the Bruins’ culture. Any previous reports of his on and off-ice reputation didn’t matter to Boston’s tight-knit roster; They’ve welcomed the talented Hall with open arms.

Hall’s instant chemistry with Smith and Krejci eased his transition period. With a crafty playmaker and a steady shoot-first presence alongside him, the vets helped ease Hall’s transition into another new home during a unique 2021 campaign.

“Krejci sees the ice so well. He’s a facilitator,” Hall said of his new line. “Us, as wingers, we need to get open and play with speed. Like I said before, we’re only two games in, and hopefully, we can continue to improve. Smitty is a fast player and strong on pucks, and has some really good finish to his ability. I think it’s a line where we can complement each other really well.”

A returning Rask looked sharp en route to milestone win

As he nursed an ailing upper-body injury, Rask sat and watched rookies Dan Vladar and Jeremy Swayman backstop a shorthanded Bruins squad to impressive victories. Rask’s absence only delayed an inevitable milestone.

A composed Rask only saw 23 shots in his first game since exiting the first period in Boston’s 4-3 loss to the Islanders on March 24. Before that, Rask missed six games after a 1-0 setback to the Devils on March 7.

Aside from the hiccup on Zajac’s tally, the Islanders rarely found a dent against a defensively structured Bruins bunch without Kevan Miller, Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk. In the instances where the Isles found themselves behind Boston’s D, Rask established himself in a prime position to make the timely stop.

Advertisement

“It takes a lot of patience, I guess,” Rask said of his return to the net Thursday night. “You want to get out there as quick as possible, and then nothing is getting better, so you just have to stay patient and wait it out. Luckily it helped, and I was back out there today.”

Rask returned to a transitioning Bruins’ D in front of him fresh of Mike Reilly’s second appearance following his trade deadline arrival from Ottawa. The Bruins still have a little ways to go until the back-end finally receives a clean bill of health.

Through all the injuries and rotation in defensive personnel following Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara’s departures, Rask remained steady during a time of transition. The Bruins know they’ll need their 300-game winner sharp come playoff time, but Rask held his end of the bargain during this roller-coaster season.

Amid a certain section of the Bruins fanbase wishing for his departure, Rask’s route to his 300th career win remains a testament to his worth within the Bruins’ organization.

“I think I’ve been really fortunate to be playing on a really good team throughout my career. So that helps a lot. We’ve had some great defenses throughout the years, and I’m just happy to be a part of that. I’ve been grateful that I’ve been able to play so many years, but it’s a great milestone,” Rask said after becoming the 37th NHL goalie to join the 300-win club. “It’s one of those, where once you’re done playing hockey and years after that when you think about your career and what you accomplished is going to be a nice memory.”

Is David Pastrnak on the cusp of a breakthrough?

Like Rask, Pastrnak remains on track to reach certain milestones before he calls it a career. Lately, however, the 2014 first-round selection struggled to find his groove.

Pastrnak entered the week carrying a three-game point drought. He extended that rut to four straight following Boston’s 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo on Tuesday night. Yet, as he whiffed on some of his scoring chances, Pastrnak’ss work ethic during a tight contest against the NHL’s worst team caught Cassidy’s eye.

“I thought he played harder…he was around the puck more and made some plays in front of the net,” Cassidy said regarding Pastrnak’s performance from Tuesday. “He’s misfired on a few [chances]…From my perspective perhaps he’s rushing it. Sometimes it’s a bit of puck luck and it doesn’t stay flat for you and other times you’re just off. As long as he keeps going to the net shooting — that line generates offense — I think he’ll come out of it.”

Pastrnak set himself up for quality scoring chances against an Islanders. Whether he setup on the doorstep and for his patented one-timer, however, Pastrnak still couldn’t find the back of the net. Even Marchand tried to setup Pastrnak for the empty-netter but missed a tape to tape pass by a mere few inches.

But Pastrnak carried over that work ethic from Tuesday. It didn’t go to waste, either. In the third, he set up Hall on a tape-to-tape pass to extend the lead to 3-1 and helped put the game out of reach with a hard-earned assist on Marchand’s empty-net tally.

Pastrnak tends to score in bunches. With a more balanced lineup, the Bruins’ outlook will only improve if Pastrnak finds his scoring touch again.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brad Stevens says the Celtics have a nuanced understanding of the media.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens acknowledges the media 'has a role to play' in success of the NBA April 15, 2021 | 10:34 PM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Taylor Hall after Hall's 3rd period goal, his first as a Bruin.
Bruins
Hall scores, Rask returns in Bruins 4-1 win over Islanders April 15, 2021 | 10:10 PM
Taylor Hall breezes past Semyon Varlamov after his third-period goal Thursday night.
Bruins
Watch: Taylor Hall gets his first goal as a member of the Bruins April 15, 2021 | 9:46 PM
Alex Verdugo hit a three-run double on Thursday.
RED SOX
Here's Alex Verdugo's amusing description of game-tying double vs. Twins April 15, 2021 | 8:27 PM
Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda throws during the first inning.
Red Sox
Winning streak ends at 9 as Twins edge Red Sox 4-3 April 15, 2021 | 5:19 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
'That's two!': Alex Cora ejected from Red Sox loss for arguing foul ball April 15, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Patriots Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick says evaluating players 'a little bit different' heading into this year's draft April 15, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Boston-10/05/19-The Boston Celtics held an open practice at TD Garden in which the public was invited to watch. Danny Ainge watches practice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
JAYSON TATUM
Danny Ainge loves that Jayson Tatum called Kendrick Perkins after criticism April 15, 2021 | 3:38 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why an ESPN analyst believes Bill Belichick will be more aggressive on draft day April 15, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton worked out at Boston College April 15, 2021 | 12:04 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
'Use every rep': Receiver Chris Finke shares advice Julian Edelman gave him in college April 15, 2021 | 11:36 AM
Jim Davis
JULIAN EDELMAN
Two of six Hall of Fame voters say they'd induct Julian Edelman April 15, 2021 | 10:09 AM
NFL
A Deshaun Watson accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security April 15, 2021 | 7:55 AM
White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon pitched a no-hitter against the Tigers.
MLB
Almost perfect: Carlos Rodón settles for no-hitter after HBP in 9th April 15, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Alex Cora won his 200th game as a major league manager on Wednesday.
RED SOX
Alex Cora, Red Sox made history with their sweep of the Twins April 14, 2021 | 10:15 PM
The Patriots were in attendance for Justin Fields' pro day.
PATRIOTS
Here's which Patriots front office members attended Justin Fields' pro day April 14, 2021 | 7:40 PM
Alex Verdugo hugs Matt Barnes after his diving catch secured a win.
RED SOX
Watch: Alex Verdugo's diving catch clinches Red Sox win over Twins April 14, 2021 | 6:12 PM
Alex Verdugo congratulates J.D. Martinez after both scored during the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox beat Twins 7-1 for doubleheader sweep, 9th straight win April 14, 2021 | 5:34 PM
Jaylen Brown was selected to the All-Star team on Tuesday, but he didn't feel like celebrating.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown speaks against the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright April 14, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Bryan Mata Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect Bryan Mata undergoes season-ending Tommy John surgery April 14, 2021 | 2:51 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
3 things the Patriots will miss most about Julian Edelman April 14, 2021 | 1:35 PM
Barry Chin
Patriots
Patriots players say many will not participate in next weeks voluntary workouts due to COVID-19 risk April 14, 2021 | 1:10 PM
Premier Lacrosse League Gillette Stadium
PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE
Premier Lacrosse to open 2021 season at Gillette Stadium June 4 April 14, 2021 | 1:07 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game in 2020.
Patriots
'Come on, man': LeSean McCoy shuts down Julian Edelman's Hall of Fame chances April 14, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Jayson Tatum responded to the criticism he received from Kendrick Perkins.
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins says Jayson Tatum called him after leadership criticism April 14, 2021 | 11:07 AM
Brad Stevens instructed Marcus Smart to intentionally miss a free throw.
Celtics
Why Brad Stevens instructed Marcus Smart to miss a free throw against the Blazers April 14, 2021 | 9:34 AM
Jake DeBrusk (74) put a smile on the face of teammate Craig Smith after he scored in the shootout to give Boston a 3-2 victory.
Bruins
3 takeaways from Taylor Hall's first game with the Bruins April 14, 2021 | 7:03 AM
Jayson Tatum is still feeling the effects of COVID-19.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum uses an inhaler before games after his battle with COVID-19 April 14, 2021 | 4:37 AM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on the Blazers.
CELTICS WIN
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum leads surging Celtics over Trail Blazers April 14, 2021 | 4:30 AM
Bruins Sabres
Bruins
In Taylor Hall's debut, Bruins beat Sabres 3-2 in shootout April 13, 2021 | 10:23 PM