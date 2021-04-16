Taylor Hall scores again, Jeremy Swayman solid as Bruins blank Islanders

The Bruins have won three straight games since the trade deadline.

Jeremy Swayman saved every shot that came his way Friday night.
Jeremy Swayman saved every shot that came his way Friday night. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
April 16, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights.

David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot.

Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who have lost three of four.

Coming off a 4-1 win on Thursday night, the Bruins were again solid defensively, turning back all five of New York’s power play chances.

Advertisement

Boston took a 2-0 lead 47 seconds into the second period when Hall tipped in his fourth goal of the season off a feed from David Krejci.

Hall has brought a spark to Boston’s lineup since the 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner came over from Buffalo at the trade deadline. He scored his first goal as a Bruin Thursday night.

Boston scored the game’s first goal with just 2.4 seconds remaining in the first.

Defender Mike Reilly, another of Boston’s trade-deadline pickups, took a pass from Patrice Bergeron and slipped it between Kyle Palmieri and Scott Mayfield to Pastrnak as he waited at the top of the slot. Pastrnak controlled it and placed his snap shot just under the crossbar.

The teams meet one final time this season May 10 in Boston.

EARLY CHALLENGES

Swayman had three great stops in the opening period.

New York center Brock Nelson got the puck at center ice and tapped it back to a cutting Michael Dal Colle, who got free for a point-blank shot in the slot. But Swayman handled the wrist shot, blocking it with his shoulder.

Later, when Nelson led a 2-on-1 break and got it ahead to Anthony Beauvillier, his shot also was smothered by Swayman, who slid in to deflect it off his shin guard.

Advertisement

Swayman denied Beauvillier again late in the period when he spun around and caught him trying poke in a loose puck in front of the net.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Philadelphia on Sunday.

Bruins: Host Washington on Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jabari Parker is signing a two-year deal with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly sign Jabari Parker, will waive Moritz Wagner April 16, 2021 | 8:23 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots look to improve in 2021.
PATRIOTS
Oddsmakers predict an improvement for the Patriots in 2021 April 16, 2021 | 6:15 PM
Tom Brady's iconic combine image is over 21 years old.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady makes an age-appropriate joke on NFL Draft anniversary April 16, 2021 | 5:10 PM
Flame Bearers Podcast Olympics
Olympics
Harvard grad student spotlights 'unsung' women Olympians in 'Flame Bearers' April 16, 2021 | 4:52 PM
J.C. Jackson Patriots
Patriots
Report: J.C. Jackson to remain with Patriots after signing 2nd-round tender April 16, 2021 | 1:37 PM
Patriots Justin Fields
Patriots
Stephen A. Smith on Bill Belichick trading up for a quarterback: 'He'd better' April 16, 2021 | 11:59 AM
Franchy Cordero, Kiké Hernández, and Alex Verdugo (left to right) played the outfield Saturday in Baltimore.
Red Sox
The 2021 Red Sox have been all streaks and shuffles, but there's been one constant April 16, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Celtics Jaylen Brown
Celtics
3 amazing stats from Jaylen Brown's record-setting night in Celtics' win April 16, 2021 | 11:03 AM
Don Orsillo addressed Elle Duncan's recent comments.
Media
Don Orsillo has called 4 no-hitters. Here's what he remembers about each of them. April 16, 2021 | 10:06 AM
David Price pitches on Jackie Robinson Day.
MLB
David Price earns 1st regular-season save in Dodgers' win April 16, 2021 | 2:44 AM
Jaylen Brown's big night led the Celtics over the Lakers.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown's 40-point night leads Celtics over short-handed Lakers April 16, 2021 | 12:58 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 15: Taylor Hall #71 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Jeremy Lauzon #55 and Patrice Bergeron #37 after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at TD Garden on April 15, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Islanders 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BRUINS WIN
3 takeaways as Taylor Hall gets first goal with Bruins in 4-1 defeat of Islanders April 16, 2021 | 12:45 AM
Brad Stevens says the Celtics have a nuanced understanding of the media.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens acknowledges the media 'has a role to play' in success of the NBA April 15, 2021 | 10:34 PM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Taylor Hall after Hall's 3rd period goal, his first as a Bruin.
Bruins
Hall scores, Rask returns in Bruins 4-1 win over Islanders April 15, 2021 | 10:10 PM
Taylor Hall breezes past Semyon Varlamov after his third-period goal Thursday night.
Bruins
Watch: Taylor Hall gets his first goal as a member of the Bruins April 15, 2021 | 9:46 PM
Alex Verdugo hit a three-run double on Thursday.
RED SOX
Here's Alex Verdugo's amusing description of game-tying double vs. Twins April 15, 2021 | 8:27 PM
Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda throws during the first inning.
Red Sox
Winning streak ends at 9 as Twins edge Red Sox 4-3 April 15, 2021 | 5:19 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
'That's two!': Alex Cora ejected from Red Sox loss for arguing foul ball April 15, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Patriots Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick says evaluating players 'a little bit different' heading into this year's draft April 15, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Boston-10/05/19-The Boston Celtics held an open practice at TD Garden in which the public was invited to watch. Danny Ainge watches practice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
JAYSON TATUM
Danny Ainge loves that Jayson Tatum called Kendrick Perkins after criticism April 15, 2021 | 3:38 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why an ESPN analyst believes Bill Belichick will be more aggressive on draft day April 15, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton worked out at Boston College April 15, 2021 | 12:04 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
'Use every rep': Receiver Chris Finke shares advice Julian Edelman gave him in college April 15, 2021 | 11:36 AM
NFL
Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett prepares for life after the NFL April 15, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Jim Davis
JULIAN EDELMAN
Two of six Hall of Fame voters say they'd induct Julian Edelman April 15, 2021 | 10:09 AM
NFL
A Deshaun Watson accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security April 15, 2021 | 7:55 AM
White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon pitched a no-hitter against the Tigers.
MLB
Almost perfect: Carlos Rodón settles for no-hitter after HBP in 9th April 15, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Alex Cora won his 200th game as a major league manager on Wednesday.
RED SOX
Alex Cora, Red Sox made history with their sweep of the Twins April 14, 2021 | 10:15 PM
The Patriots were in attendance for Justin Fields' pro day.
PATRIOTS
Here's which Patriots front office members attended Justin Fields' pro day April 14, 2021 | 7:40 PM
Alex Verdugo hugs Matt Barnes after his diving catch secured a win.
RED SOX
Watch: Alex Verdugo's diving catch clinches Red Sox win over Twins April 14, 2021 | 6:12 PM