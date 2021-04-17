‘He’s been unbelievable’: What the Bruins are saying about Taylor Hall’s scorching start

Before Taylor Hall arrived in Boston, the sputtering Bruins had lost two in a row and six of 11.

Since Hall joined the team, the Bruins are 3-0 and outscoring their opponents 10-3 in the process. The former No. 1 overall pick Hall has scored two goals in those three games, which matched his season total in 37 contests with the Buffalo Sabres.

Hall, who won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player in 2018, said he’s always loved Boston and has a lot of respect for the city. He expressed desire to remain with the Bruins for a while.